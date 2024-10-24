CareDx and Dovetail Genomics Announce Strategic Partnership to Drive Next Wave of Innovation in Transplant Matching with Cutting-Edge Hi-C Technology

Partnership Includes Early Access Program Enabling HLA Labs to be at the Forefront of Innovative Solutions for Donor-Recipient Matching

New Data at Annual American Society for Histocompatibility and Immunogenetics Meeting Shows AlloSeq and LinkPrep Technology Enables High-Resolution Genotyping and Haplotyping without Family Studies

BRISBANE, Calif. & SCOTTS VALLEY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CareDx, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNA) — The Transplant Company™ — a leading precision medicine company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers, and Dovetail Genomics, a leader in the field of genomic solutions — today announced a strategic partnership to drive the next wave of innovation in HLA genotyping for organ and stem cell transplant matching.





HLA labs will be able to participate in an Early Access Program using CareDx’s NGS-based AlloSeq™ Tx 17 HLA typing solution incorporating Dovetail Genomics’ cutting-edge Hi-C LinkPrep™ technology to achieve high-resolution genotyping and haplotyping without the need for family genotyping studies. The addition of haplotyping has the potential to improve the likelihood of long-term successful donor-recipient matching.

“This collaboration reflects CareDx’s commitment to innovation in the transplant field, highlighted by our industry first with AlloSeq Tx 17, the first HLA typing solution to cover 17 loci,” said John W. Hanna, CareDx President and CEO. “Through this partnership, HLA labs will gain early access to cutting-edge solutions, positioning them at the forefront of evaluating innovative donor-recipient matching methods.”

CareDx’s AlloSeq Tx 17 is the market-leading NGS-based, HLA typing solution that uses an innovative hybrid-capture workflow to efficiently streamline donor matching studies in HLA typing while providing expanded gene content, beyond 11 classical HLA loci, for more in-depth results. Dovetail Genomic’s LinkPrep technology introduces a groundbreaking method for generating comprehensive HLA haplotypes. LinkPrep technology is a next-generation rapid Hi-C method that uses short-read sequencing technology to provide direct phasing information from linked long-range reads without relying on any imputation approaches. This enables long distance inter-locus phasing and haplotype determination. Combining AlloSeq Tx with LinkPrep offers researchers the opportunity to evaluate the benefits of high precision and comprehensive HLA haplotypes for donor-recipient matching.

“We believe that Dovetail Genomic’s LinkPrep technology’s unique ability to capture haplotype-aware genetic variation will be a game-changer for applications like HLA testing,” expressed Matt Easterday, Ph.D., J.D., CEO of Dovetail Genomics. “The ability to haplotype through the entire HLA region offers the transplant community an important new tool for optimizing transplant matching.”

The performance of the combined AlloSeq Tx and LinkPrep technology on clinical study samples will be showcased at the 50th annual American Society for Histocompatibility and Immunogenetics (ASHI) meeting in both a poster session and a CareDx symposium titled “Future of Transplant Solutions: Innovation Across the Pre-and Post-Transplant Journey” on October 23, 2024. HLA labs interested in participating in the early access program are encouraged to reach out to their CareDx representative.

About CareDx – The Transplant Company

CareDx, Inc., headquartered in Brisbane, California, is a leading precision medicine solutions company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers. CareDx offers testing services, products, and digital healthcare solutions along the pre- and post-transplant patient journey and is the leading provider of genomics-based information for transplant patients. For more information, please visit www.caredx.com.

About Dovetail Genomics

Dovetail Genomics, a subsidiary of Cantata Bio and an Edenroc Sciences company, is a leading provider of genomics solutions focused on understanding the complex organization of the genome. Through Dovetail Genomics’ proprietary proximity ligation technologies, the 3D architecture of the genome is captured alongside primary sequence information using standard next-generation sequencing (NGS) approaches. Researchers are using Dovetail Genomics’ unique methods to solve complex problems including chromatin topology analysis, small and large structural variant detection, de novo chromosome assembly, haplotype phasing, and microbiome analysis in the fields of epigenetics, developmental biology, cancer research, evolutionary biology and more. For more information on Dovetail, its technology, and service offerings, visit www.dovetailgenomics.com. Follow Dovetail on X/Twitter: @DTGenomics.

Forward Looking Statements for CareDx, Inc.

This press release includes forward-looking statements related to CareDx, Inc. and its strategic partnership with Dovetail Genomics, including statements regarding the partnership’s ability to drive innovation, the potential benefits and results that may be achieved with AlloSeq and other CareDx products, and the data to be presented at the annual American Society for Histocompatibility and Immunogenetics (ASHI) meeting. These forward-looking statements are based upon information that is currently available to CareDx and its current expectations, speak only as of the date hereof, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected, including risks that CareDx does not realize the expected benefits of the strategic partnership or AlloSeq and other CareDx products; risks that the data to be presented at the ASHI may not follow the agenda as stated in this press release; risks that the findings in the studies supporting the data may be inaccurate; general economic and market factors; and other risks discussed in CareDx’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023 filed by CareDx with the SEC on February 28, 2024, the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 filed by CareDx with the SEC on May 9, 2024 and the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2024 filed by CareDx with the SEC on July 31, 2024, and other reports that CareDx has filed with the SEC. Any of these may cause CareDx’s actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied by CareDx’s forward-looking statements. CareDx expressly disclaims any obligation, except as required by law, or undertaking to update or revise any such forward-looking statements.

