CareDx and 10x Genomics to Launch ImmuneScape™ Program – A Multiomics Research Platform to Decode Transplant Rejection and Drug Response

Collaboration will engage leading transplant clinician-scientists to study antibody-mediated rejection (AMR) and microvascular inflammation (MVI) using cellular-resolution profiling

BRISBANE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CareDx, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNA) – The Transplant Company™ – a leading precision medicine company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers – today announced a strategic collaboration with 10x Genomics (Nasdaq: TXG), a leader in single cell and spatial biology, to establish ImmuneScape™, a multiomics research initiative designed by CareDx to elucidate the biology of transplant organ rejection and therapeutic response. Insights generated from this program are intended to support future clinical diagnostic development.

CareDx will leverage 10x’s Xenium spatial and Chromium Flex single cell platforms for this initiative, which aims to generate high-resolution maps of the complex immune mechanisms underlying organ rejection associated with AMR and MVI. These data may help characterize disease origin and trajectory, as well as therapeutic response, laying the groundwork for future breakthroughs with potential to advance personalized transplant medicine.

“This collaboration marks a meaningful step in advancing precision transplant care,” said John Hanna, President & CEO of CareDx. “By uniting CareDx’s clinical and diagnostic expertise with 10x Genomics’ transcriptomics technologies, we’re building upon a robust scientific foundation to drive future organ-health innovation across our diagnostic pipeline. Through ImmuneScape we aim to generate insights that translate transplant biology into high-value patient impact.”

ImmuneScape will build on CareDx’s ongoing efforts to deepen biological understanding in transplantation by mapping immune cell populations and pathways that distinguish mechanisms of disease origin and inform treatment selection, prognosis, and therapeutic response. CareDx recently introduced HistoMap™ Kidney, a tissue biopsy-based gene expression classifier designed to refine rejection subtyping and inform therapeutic management. The collaboration further extends this effort by examining how tissue-level immune architecture may correlate with clinical outcomes, including response to emerging therapies such as anti‑CD38 treatments.

“Despite extensive prior research, our understanding of the biology of transplant rejection remains incomplete,” said Serge Saxonov, Co-founder and CEO of 10x Genomics. “By examining immune activity at the single cell level and within spatial context, this collaboration with CareDx opens a new window into the cellular and molecular signatures of rejection that have historically been impossible to measure. Together, we have the opportunity to generate insights with profound scientific impact - insights that have the potential to improve outcomes for transplant patients.”

CareDx researchers and clinical collaborators will utilize 10x’s Xenium and Chromium Flex platforms to assess gene expression signatures and immune pathways that may contribute to the observed heterogeneity in transplant patient outcomes. These 10x platforms were selected for the program because they enable high‑resolution profiling of complex immune biology across large cohorts, with the throughput and consistency required to support large‑scale analysis of FFPE biopsy samples for ImmuneScape.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc., headquartered in Brisbane, California, is a precision medicine company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers. Their solutions include non-invasive molecular testing services for heart, kidney, and lung; lab products; and patient and digital solutions along the pre- and post-transplant patient journey, and they are a leading provider of genomics-based information for transplant patients. For more information, visit www.caredx.com.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics is a life science technology company building products to accelerate the mastery of biology and advance human health. Their integrated research solutions include instruments, consumables and software for single cell and spatial biology, which help academic and translational researchers and biopharmaceutical companies understand biological systems at a resolution and scale that matches the complexity of biology. Their products are behind breakthroughs in oncology, immunology, neuroscience and more, fueling powerful discoveries that are transforming the world's understanding of health and disease. To learn more, visit 10xgenomics.com or connect on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, Bluesky or YouTube.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements related to CareDx, Inc., including statements regarding the potential benefits and results that may be achieved through the collaboration with 10x Genomics, and the impact of multiomics technologies on transplant diagnostics and patient care. These statements are based on current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. CareDx expressly disclaims any obligation, except as required by law, to update or revise any such statements; general economic and market factors; and other risks discussed in CareDx’s filings with the SEC, including, but not limited to the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024 filed by CareDx with the SEC on February 28, 2025, and other reports that CareDx has filed with the SEC. Any of these may cause CareDx’s actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied by CareDx’s forward-looking statements. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. CareDx expressly disclaims any obligation, except as required by law, or undertaking to update or revise any such forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

© 2026 CareDx, Inc. All CareDx service marks or trademarks are owned or licensed by CareDx, Inc. or its affiliates. All rights reserved

This press release contains forward-looking statements related to 10x Genomics, Inc. within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 as contained in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are subject to the "safe harbor" created by those sections. All statements included in this press release, other than statements of historical facts, may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "could," "intend," "target," "project," "contemplate," "believe," "see," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "would," "likely," "seek" or "continue" or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar terminology, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding 10x Genomics' products and collaborations. These statements are based on management's current expectations, forecasts, beliefs, assumptions and information currently available to management. Actual outcomes and results could differ materially from these statements due to a number of factors and such statements should not be relied upon as representing 10x Genomics, Inc.'s views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release. 10x Genomics, Inc. disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements provided to reflect any change in 10x Genomics' expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law. The material risks and uncertainties that could affect 10x Genomics, Inc.'s financial and operating results and cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements made in this press release include those discussed under the captions "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in the company's most recently-filed 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2025 and 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024 and elsewhere in the documents 10x Genomics, Inc. files with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. “10x”, “10x Genomics”, “Chromium” and “Xenium” are trademarks of 10x. 10x trademarks are the sole property of 10x, and are subject to legal protection in the United States and/or certain other countries. All other trademarks are the sole property of their respective owners.

Disclosure Information

10x Genomics uses filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, its website (https://www.10xgenomics.com/), press releases, public conference calls, public webcasts and its social media accounts as means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

