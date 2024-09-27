Cardurion Pharmaceuticals Appoints Ron Renaud to Board of Directors

Veteran biotech industry leader joins as company enters next stage of growth

BURLINGTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cardurion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Cardurion” or “the Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing next-generation therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases, today announced the appointment of Ron Renaud as a member of the company’s Board of Directors.





Mr. Renaud brings more than 25 years of experience in evaluating, building, and leading biotechnology companies, with deep expertise in executive leadership, finance, and operations. His career underscores his commitment to advancing drug innovation in challenging disease areas, cultivating strong company organizations and cultures, and building significant value in leading-edge biopharma businesses, including as Chief Executive Officer of Cerevel Therapeutics, Translate Bio, and Idenix Pharmaceuticals.

“We are excited to welcome Ron to our Board of Directors. His outstanding track record building successful biotech companies and his business leadership experience and board expertise are ideally suited to Cardurion’s next stage of growth. We look forward to Ron’s contributions as we work to achieve major milestones with our ongoing phase two trials in heart failure and a rare arrhythmic disease, CPVT, as well as in the growth of our pipeline,” said Peter Lawrence, Chief Executive Officer of Cardurion.

“I am delighted to join Cardurion’s board and to work with the company’s board and management team that has made such impressive progress advancing drug candidates offering novel mechanisms to treat cardiovascular diseases,” said Mr. Renaud. “I look forward to offering my expertise to help drive Cardurion’s mission to bring new therapies to patients with CV diseases.”

Ron Renaud has served as Board member and Chairperson of numerous public and private biotechnology companies. He is currently a Senior Advisor to Bain Capital Life Sciences and serves as Chairperson at Upstream Bio. Ron was Cerevel Therapeutics’ President, Chief Executive Officer, and Board member, leading the company through a prolific period of raising capital, data readouts for neuroscience drug candidates and completion of the company’s acquisition by AbbVie for $8.7 billion in August 2024. Prior to Cerevel, Mr. Renaud served as a partner at Bain Capital Life Sciences from September 2022 to June 2023. Previously, he led Translate Bio as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer beginning in 2014, transforming the company from a start-up platform into a leading mRNA company, culminating in an acquisition by Sanofi in September 2021 for $3.2 billion. From 2007 through 2014, Mr. Renaud served in leadership roles at Idenix Pharmaceuticals as Chief Financial Officer, Chief Business Officer and finally, President and Chief Executive Officer, ultimately leading the company to an acquisition by Merck at a value of $3.85 billion.

Earlier in Mr. Renaud‘s career, he was a biotechnology equity research analyst at J.P. Morgan, Schwab Soundview and Bear Stearns. Mr. Renaud also spent more than five years at Amgen, where he held positions in clinical research, investor relations and finance. Mr. Renaud earned his bachelor’s degree from St. Anselm College and an MBA from the Marshall School of Business at the University of Southern California.

About Cardurion Pharmaceuticals

Cardurion Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of novel, next-generation therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. Cardurion was founded by physician-scientists with world-class expertise in cardiovascular signaling pathways, and a shared passion to find and develop a pipeline of novel treatment options to improve the lives of patients. Cardurion has two groundbreaking clinical programs in development, a first-in-class phosphodiesterase-9 (PDE9) inhibitor for both types of chronic heart failure and the first-ever clinical-stage Calcium/Calmodulin-dependent Protein Kinase II (CaMKII) inhibitor for rare and common cardiovascular diseases.

Cardurion Pharmaceuticals is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts, with discovery sciences and research facilities in Shonan, Japan. For more information, please visit the company’s website at https://cardurion.com.

