Cardiol Therapeutics Nominates Dr. Timothy Garnett to Its Board of Directors

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 29, 2025) - Cardiol Therapeutics Inc.("" or the ""), a clinical-stage life sciences company focused on developing anti-inflammatory and anti-fibrotic therapies for the treatment of heart disease, today announced that pharmaceutical industry veteran Timothy J. Garnett, M.D., has been nominated to stand for election to the Company's Board of Directors at its 2025 Annual General Meeting of shareholders to be held on May 28, 2025.Dr. Garnett is a distinguished pharmaceutical industry executive with over 30 years' experience, including two decades at Eli Lilly and Company, where he served as Chief Medical Officer from 2008 until his retirement in 2021. During his tenure at Eli Lilly, he led the successful development of therapeutics in women's health, endocrinology, and neuroscience, resulting in multiple global commercial launches. Dr. Garnett has played a key role in the successful development of numerous drugs across both early- and late-stage clinical development. He has broad experience leading clinical development, portfolio management, medical affairs, regulatory strategy, and safety functional areas, and has a strategic understanding of the evolving metabolic therapy landscape."We are pleased to nominate Dr. Garnett for election to our Board of Directors, as we mark a significant milestone with the recent initiation of patient enrollment in our pivotal Phase III MAVERIC trial," stated Guillermo Torre-Amione, M.D., Ph.D., Chair of Cardiol Therapeutics. "Dr. Garnett brings a wealth of industry experience and strategic vision, along with exceptional expertise in clinical development. His proven track record in guiding several drugs through regulatory approval and successful commercial launch will be instrumental in achieving our goal of making a meaningful difference for people living with underserved heart disease."Dr. Garnett currently serves as Chair of Ophirex and a Director of MapLight Therapeutics. In addition, he is a member of the Advisory Panel of Cambridge Innovation Capital and an equity partner at Recode Health Ventures LLC. Dr. Garnett holds a Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) from St. George's, University of London. He is a Fellow of both the Faculty of Pharmaceutical Medicine (FFPM), and the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists (FRCOG).Cardiol Therapeutics Inc.is a clinical-stage life sciences company focused on developing anti-inflammatory and anti-fibrotic therapies for the treatment of heart disease. The Company's lead small molecule drug candidate, CardiolRx™ (cannabidiol) oral solution, is pharmaceutically manufactured and in clinical development for use in the treatment of heart disease. It is recognized that cannabidiol inhibits activation of the inflammasome pathway, an intracellular process known to play an important role in the development and progression of inflammation and fibrosis associated with myocarditis, pericarditis, and heart failure.Cardiol has received Investigational New Drug Application authorization from the United States Food and Drug Administration ("US FDA") to conduct clinical studies to evaluate the efficacy and safety of CardiolRx™ in two diseases affecting the heart: recurrent pericarditis and acute myocarditis. The MAVERIC Program in recurrent pericarditis, an inflammatory disease of the pericardium which is associated with symptoms including debilitating chest pain, shortness of breath, and fatigue, and results in physical limitations, reduced quality of life, emergency department visits, and hospitalizations, comprises the completed Phase II MAvERIC-Pilot study (NCT05494788) and the ongoing Phase III MAVERIC trial (NCT06708299). The ongoing ARCHER trial (NCT05180240) is a Phase II study in acute myocarditis, an important cause of acute and fulminant heart failure in young adults and a leading cause of sudden cardiac death in people less than 35 years of age. The US FDA has granted Orphan Drug Designation to CardiolRx™ for the treatment of pericarditis, which includes recurrent pericarditis.Cardiol is also developing CRD-38, a novel subcutaneously administered drug formulation intended for use in heart failure - a leading cause of death and hospitalization in the developed world, with associated healthcare costs in the United States exceeding $30 billion annually.