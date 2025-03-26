Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc. to Showcase Enhanced PrecisionCHD™, Actionable Clinical Intelligence™ and New Clinical Advancements at the American College of Cardiology’s 74th Annual Scientific Session

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDIO), an AI-powered precision cardiovascular medicine company, today announced its participation in the American College of Cardiology’s 74th Annual Scientific Session & Expo (ACC.25), taking place March 29-31, 2025, at McCormick Place in Chicago, IL. Cardio Diagnostics will be exhibiting at Booth #2033, showcasing its growing portfolio of advanced cardiovascular solutions, focusing on the Company’s PrecisionCHD™ test and its enhanced Actionable Clinical Intelligence (ACI™) report designed to transform how coronary heart disease (CHD) is diagnosed and managed.





Cardio Diagnostics’ mission is to redefine cardiovascular care by combining epigenetics, genetics, and artificial intelligence to enable earlier detection of heart disease and more personalized patient management. Through our commitment to data-driven innovation, Cardio Diagnostics aims to prevent heart disease, improve diagnostic accuracy, and enable clinicians with actionable insights to deliver targeted, effective care.

Spotlight on PrecisionCHD™ and Actionable Clinical Intelligence (ACI™)

PrecisionCHD™, Cardio Diagnostics’ flagship solution, is a clinical blood test available by prescription to aid in the diagnosis and management of coronary heart disease (CHD). Unlike traditional diagnostic tools, PrecisionCHD™ is radiation-free, requires no fasting, and is performed through a simple blood draw, either via standard phlebotomy or lancet-based sampling. By evaluating a unique panel of 10 genetic and 6 epigenetic (DNA methylation) markers, PrecisionCHD™ provides clinicians with deep insights into the unique underlying molecular drivers of CHD for each patient.

Importantly, the test results map epigenetic biomarkers to modifiable risk factors, allowing clinicians to personalize patient management. For cardiologists, PrecisionCHD™ serves as a critical tool in the fight against CHD, offering a non-invasive, radiation-free method to assess molecular drivers of CHD that traditional diagnostics may overlook. With the ability to track changes over time, PrecisionCHD™ empowers cardiologists to refine treatment plans based on a patient’s unique epigenetic profile, ultimately driving more effective interventions and better long-term cardiovascular outcomes.

This year at ACC.25, Cardio Diagnostics will specifically highlight the updated Actionable Clinical Intelligence (ACI™) report for PrecisionCHD™, now enhanced to provide clearer, easier-to-interpret and more actionable clinical insights. The updated ACI™ leverages PrecisionCHD™’s six key methylation markers, giving prescribing clinicians sharper visibility into their patients’ modifiable drivers of disease, including inflammation-related risk - a critical advancement for personalized care.

“PrecisionCHD™ and our enhanced Actionable Clinical Intelligence™ deliver a level of insight that no other solution offers cardiologists today,” said Meesha Dogan, Ph.D., CEO and Co-Founder of Cardio Diagnostics. “By integrating epigenetics, genetics, and AI, we provide a clearer, more actionable understanding of a patient’s modifiable drivers of coronary heart disease. This empowers cardiologists to deliver truly personalized care and improve patient outcomes.”

Poster Presentation - Methylation Biomarkers as Predictors of Mortality in ACS Patients: A Critical Advancement for Clinical Cardiology

At ACC.25, Cardio Diagnostics will present compelling new data on the power of the methylation biomarkers of the PrecisionCHD™ test to predict mortality in patients with Acute Coronary Syndrome (ACS), offering cardiologists a novel, actionable tool to guide patient management to help improve survival outcomes.

The poster, titled “Synergistic Effects of Combining Methylation Data with Imaging Data in Predicting Mortality of Acute Coronary Syndrome (ACS) Patients,” highlights findings from a recent study by Cardio Diagnostics demonstrating the superiority of PrecisionCHD methylation indices to angiographic methods for predicting mortality risk in ACS patients. In addition, the study delineates a machine learning-based method that could be integrated within existing electronic health records systems to synergistically combine angiographic and methylation information for predicting mortality risk.

By interrogating key methylation pathways linked to inflammation and coronary heart disease, PrecisionCHD™ can enable clinicians to more effectively stratify mortality risk and personalize treatment plans for ACS patients, potentially improving outcomes.

“These findings underscore the power of methylation-based biomarkers in cardiovascular medicine,” said Rob Philibert, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Medical Officer of Cardio Diagnostics. “Traditional imaging tools provide valuable anatomical insights, but they fall short in predicting long-term mortality risk and providing mechanistic insights. Our study shows that methylation biomarkers not only fill this gap but also offer a more precise, biologically driven assessment of mortality risk, allowing cardiologists to intervene earlier and more effectively.”

Visit Cardio Diagnostics at Booth #2033

Attendees are invited to visit Booth #2033 to learn more about the Company’s PrecisionCHD™, Epi+Gen CHD™ and Actionable Clinical Intelligence™ solutions, and its broader vision for AI-driven, epigenetic-guided precision cardiovascular medicine. The Company’s executive team will also be onsite to engage with cardiologists, potential partners and attendees on how these innovations are transforming cardiovascular care.

About Cardio Diagnostics

Cardio Diagnostics is an artificial intelligence-powered precision cardiovascular medicine company that makes cardiovascular disease prevention, detection, and management more accessible, personalized, and precise. The Company was formed to further develop and commercialize clinical tests by leveraging a proprietary Artificial Intelligence (AI)-driven Integrated Genetic-Epigenetic Engine (“Core Technology”) for cardiovascular disease to become one of the leading medical technology companies for improving prevention, detection, and treatment of cardiovascular disease. For more information, please visit https://cdio.ai/

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements and information included in this press release constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words or phrases “will”, “will likely result,” “expected to,” “will continue,” “anticipated,” “estimate,” “projected,” “intend,” “goal,” or similar expressions are intended to identify “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are subject to certain risks, known and unknown, and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Such uncertainties and risks include but are not limited to, our ability to successfully execute our growth strategy, changes in laws or regulations, economic conditions, dependence on results are discussed in the Current Report on Form 10-K for the period ended in December 31, 2024, under the heading “Risk Factors” in Part I, Item IA thereof, and other documents filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Such factors could materially adversely affect the Company’s financial performance and could cause the Company’s actual results for future periods to differ materially from any opinions or statements expressed within this press release.

Contacts



Investors:

Investor Relations

855-226-9991

investors@cdio.ai

Media & Public Relations

Public Relations

855-226-9991

pr@cdio.ai