Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc. and Southdale YMCA Announce New Heart Health Partnership to Serve the Edina, Minnesota Community

Southdale YMCA, part of YMCA of the North, becomes the second YMCA location nationally to partner with Cardio Diagnostics, expanding community access to AI-powered cardiovascular testing and education

EDINA, Minn. & CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDIO), an AI-powered precision cardiovascular medicine company, today announced a new partnership with the Southdale YMCA to bring expanded heart health education and advanced cardiovascular testing to their members and the broader Edina community. The Southdale YMCA primarily serves the Edina, Richfield, Bloomington, and South Minneapolis areas, supporting more than 14,000 individuals, approximately 80% of whom are adults.

This collaboration builds on Cardio Diagnostics’ growing engagement with YMCAs nationwide, following its inaugural partnership with the YMCA of East Tennessee.

Heart disease remains a persistent challenge nationally. In Minnesota, approximately 17% of all deaths are due to heart disease. These numbers highlight the importance of bringing meaningful heart health resources directly to Minnesota communities like Edina. By combining community-based education with innovative testing options, Cardio Diagnostics and the Southdale YMCA aim to help YMCA members and Edina residents better understand and manage their cardiovascular risk.

New 2026 Community Offerings

As part of the collaboration, Cardio Diagnostics will host an in-person heart health education event on January 26th at 11.30am CT at the Southdale YMCA. The session will be led by Dr. Robert Philibert, MD, Ph.D., Chief Medical Officer of Cardio Diagnostics, and will offer community members practical guidance on reducing their risk of heart disease, understanding their individual cardiovascular profile, and using modern tools to support long-term heart health. Additional members of the Cardio Diagnostics team will also be on site to engage with attendees and answer questions.

This educational event will lead into the Southdale YMCA Heart Health Fair on February 25th between 8am-4pm CT, offering members the opportunity to explore heart health resources, ask questions, and access Cardio Diagnostics’ physician-ordered tests with onsite blood sample collection available.

Access to Advanced Testing for the Community

Throughout the program, Southdale YMCA members and the Edina community will have access to discounted prices for Epi+Gen CHD™ and PrecisionCHD™, two clinically validated tests developed by Cardio Diagnostics.

Epi+Gen CHD™ provides a three-year risk assessment for a coronary heart disease (CHD) event, including heart attack risk.

PrecisionCHD™ assists in the diagnosis and management of CHD.

Both tests use a simple blood draw and are powered by epigenetics and AI. The tests will be available through Cardio Diagnostics’ telemedicine partner, with the option to receive an at-home kit or complete sample collection at the Heart Health Fair.

“We are excited to partner with the Southdale YMCA to bring our precision cardiovascular tools to the local community,” said Meesha Dogan, Ph.D., CEO and Co-Founder of Cardio Diagnostics. “Heart disease is often preventable when detected early, and this collaboration gives more individuals an opportunity to be proactive about their heart health.”

“The Southdale YMCA is committed to helping individuals thrive throughout every stage of life,” said Catherine Quinlivan, Senior Operations Director at Southdale YMCA. “By offering this program that encompasses innovative cardiovascular testing alongside education, this partnership allows us to better support the health and well-being of our members and the broader community.”

About Southdale YMCA

The Southdale YMCA, as a proud member of the nationwide YMCA ecosystem, helps advance the Y’s mission as one of the nation’s leading nonprofits dedicated to youth development, healthy living, and social responsibility. Across the U.S., 2,700 Ys engage 22 million men, women and children - regardless of age, income or background - to nurture the potential of children and teens, improve the nation's health and well-being, and provide opportunities to give back and support neighbors. Anchored in more than 10,000 communities, the Y has the long-standing relationships and physical presence not just to promise, but to deliver, lasting personal and social change. https://www.ymcanorth.org/locations/southdale_ymca

About Cardio Diagnostics

Cardio Diagnostics is an artificial intelligence-powered precision cardiovascular medicine company that makes cardiovascular disease prevention, detection, and management more accessible, personalized, and precise. The Company was formed to further develop and commercialize clinical tests by leveraging a proprietary Artificial Intelligence (AI)-driven Integrated Genetic-Epigenetic Engine ("Core Technology") for cardiovascular disease. For more information, please visit https://cdio.ai/.

