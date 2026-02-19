Cardiff Oncology to Present at the Oppenheimer 36th Annual Healthcare Life Sciences Conference

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRDF), a clinical-stage biotechnology company leveraging PLK1 inhibition to develop novel therapies across a range of cancers, today announced that company management will present and participate in 1x1 investor meetings at the Oppenheimer 36th Annual Healthcare Life Sciences Conference, being held in a virtual format February 25-26, 2026.

Details of the presentation can be found below.

Presenter: Mani Mohindru, PhD (Interim CEO)

Date: 02/25/2026

Time: 1:20 PM ET

About Cardiff Oncology, Inc.

Cardiff Oncology is a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing innovative cancer treatments focused on PLK1 inhibition, a validated oncology target with practice-changing potential. Our lead asset, onvansertib, is a highly specific, oral PLK1 inhibitor currently being evaluated in a Phase 2 trial for first-line treatment of RAS-mutated metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC), addressing a large, underserved patient population with high unmet need. Onvansertib is also under investigation in other PLK1-driven cancers through ongoing investigator-initiated trials and has shown robust single agent clinical activity in hard-to-treat tumors. By targeting tumor vulnerabilities, we aim to overcome treatment resistance and deliver improved clinical outcomes for patients.

