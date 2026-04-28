CARB-X awards funding to AdJane to advance its nOMV platform-derived vaccine for the prevention of gonorrhea

(BOSTON: April 28, 2026) – Combating Antibiotic-Resistant Bacteria Biopharmaceutical Accelerator (CARB-X) is awarding US$2.6 million to AdJane to advance the development of a vaccine candidate to prevent infections caused by Neisseria gonorrhoeae (N. gonorrhoeae). AdJane is a clinical-stage vaccine platform company based in the Netherlands that utilizes its native Outer Membrane Vesicle (nOMV) platform to address antimicrobial resistance, pandemic preparedness, and global health challenges.

N. gonorrhoeae causes gonorrhea, one of the most commonly reported sexually transmitted bacterial infections responsible for over 80 million new infections annually. The disease can lead to severe complications including pelvic inflammatory disease, infertility, and an increased risk of contracting HIV, while many infections go undiagnosed due to the absence of symptoms.

Furthermore, N. gonorrhoeae does not induce durable natural immunity, resulting in frequent reinfections and repeated courses of antibiotic treatment. The cycle of reinfection and antibiotic exposure has contributed to escalating antimicrobial resistance.

“Clinical management of gonorrhea is becoming increasingly complex due to rising antimicrobial resistance and limited treatment options,” said Richard Alm, interim Chief of R&D at CARB-X. “AdJane’s approach represents a technically grounded strategy that aims to address key challenges in generating protective immunity to reduce the infection rate of gonorrhea and slow the spread of antimicrobial resistance.”

AdJane’s nOMV platform – building on a completed Phase I clinical trial that demonstrated a favorable safety profile in humans – is being applied to gonorrhea through a heterologous approach. This strategy combines a broad, platform-driven antigenic background with the targeted expression of multiple highly conserved gonococcal antigens to elicit a targeted, broad-spectrum immune response to N. gonorrhoeae.

“We are delighted to join the CARB-X portfolio and grateful for the support as we advance our vision to address antimicrobial resistance through our platform,” said Anita Gashi, Managing Director of AdJane. “This award recognizes the potential of our next-generation nOMV platform to address global health challenges such as gonorrhea. Our heterologous approach enables the creation of a single component vaccine construct designed to deliver both broad and targeted immune protection, while supporting streamlined development and manufacturing.”

The AdJane award is a continuation of a previous CARB-X award to support the development of a vaccine to prevent gonorrhea.

When CARB-X was founded in 2016, the early-stage antibiotic pipeline was stalled. Since then, CARB-X has supported 123 R&D projects in 14 countries, and CARB-X product developers have made significant progress: 25 projects have advanced into or completed clinical trials; 14 remain active in clinical development, including late-stage clinical trials; and three products have reached the market. Additionally, at least 10 product developers with active R&D projects have already secured advanced development partnerships which can help support their clinical development after leaving the CARB-X portfolio. All CARB-X-funded product developers are contractually obligated to develop a Stewardship and Access Plan for their product, outlining strategies to ensure responsible stewardship and appropriate access in low- and middle-income countries.

CARB-X is funded in part with federal funds from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS); Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response; Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) under agreement number 75A50122C00028 and by awards from Wellcome (WT224842), the UK Department of Health and Social Care’s Global Antimicrobial Resistance Innovation Fund (GAMRIF), the Gates Foundation, Germany’s Federal Ministry of Research, Technology and Space (BMFTR), the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC), the Novo Nordisk Foundation, Italy’s Ministry of Economy and Finance (MEF), Japan’s Ministry of Health, the European Commission’s DG Health Emergency Preparedness and Response Authority (DG HERA), and KfW Development Bank. The U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), part of the National Institutes of Health (NIH) in HHS, provides support in the form of in-kind services through access to a suite of preclinical services for product development. The content of this publication is solely the responsibility of the authors and does not necessarily represent the official views of any CARB-X funders.

CARB-X Contact: Marissa Novel, carbxpr@bu.edu

AdJane Contact: Anita Gashi, anita.gashi@adjane.com

About CARB-X

CARB-X (Combating Antibiotic-Resistant Bacteria Biopharmaceutical Accelerator) is a global non-profit partnership dedicated to supporting early-stage antibacterial research and development to address the rising threat of drug-resistant bacteria. CARB-X supports innovative therapeutics, preventatives and rapid diagnostics. CARB-X is led by Boston University and funded by a consortium of governments and foundations. CARB-X funds only projects that target the most serious, resistant bacteria identified on global priority lists, syndromes with the greatest global morbidity and mortality, and performance characteristics necessary for patients. https://carb-x.org/ | X (formerly Twitter) @CARB_X

About AdJane

AdJane is a clinical-stage vaccine platform company utilizing its native Outer Membrane Vesicle (nOMV) platform to address pandemic preparedness, antimicrobial resistance, and global health challenges. AdJane’s platform has been scientifically developed over 30 years by leading Dutch governmental research institutions. The company’s next-generation platform enables rapid vaccine development through three distinct deployment modalities and supports both prophylactic and therapeutic applications. Visit www.adjane.com.

About BARDA and NIAID

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services works to enhance and protect the health and well-being of all Americans, providing for effective health and human services and fostering advances in medicine, public health, and social services. The Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response leads the nation’s medical and public health preparedness for, response to and recovery from disaster and other public health emergencies. Within ASPR, the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) invests in innovation, advanced research and development, acquisition, and manufacturing of medical countermeasures needed to combat health security threats. BARDA is one of the leading public sector funders of advanced development of antimicrobial therapeutics and diagnostics worldwide, having invested more than $2.7 billion in antimicrobial products since 2010. This investment has supported the development of over 190 antimicrobial products and led to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval of six new antibiotics and FDA 510(k) clearance of 10 diagnostics.

As part of HHS, NIH is the primary U.S. federal agency conducting and supporting basic, clinical, and translational medical research, and is investigating the causes, treatments, and cures for both common and rare diseases. NIAID conducts and supports research — at NIH, throughout the United States, and worldwide — to study the causes of infectious and immune-mediated diseases, and to develop better means of preventing, diagnosing and treating these illnesses.

About Wellcome

Wellcome supports science to solve the urgent health challenges facing everyone. We support discovery research into life, health and wellbeing, and we’re taking on three worldwide health challenges: mental health, infectious disease and climate and health.

About the German Federal Ministry of Research, Technology, and Space and Research (BMFTR)

Research and innovation are the foundations for our future. The promotion of science and research by BMFTR represents an important contribution to securing Germany’s prosperity. Research is a German Federal Government policy priority, which is reflected in the development of the funding it is making available to these fields.

About the Global AMR Innovation Fund (GAMRIF)

The Global AMR Innovation Fund (GAMRIF) is a One Health aid fund that supports research and development around the world to reduce the threat of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) in humans, animals and the environment for the benefit of people in low- and middle-income countries (LMICs). GAMRIF core objectives are to develop innovative One Health solutions to tackle AMR; increase availability of context-specific, accessible, and affordable innovations for LMICs; establish international research partnerships with industry, academia, and governments; and collaborate with and leverage additional funding from other global donors.

About the Novo Nordisk Foundation

Established in Denmark in 1924, the Novo Nordisk Foundation is an enterprise foundation with philanthropic objectives. The vision of the Foundation is to improve people’s health and the sustainability of society and the planet. The Foundation’s mission is to progress research and innovation in the prevention and treatment of cardiometabolic and infectious diseases as well as to advance knowledge and solutions to support a green transformation of society. www.novonordiskfonden.dk/en

About the Ministry of Economy and Finance of Italy

The Italian Ministry of Economy and Finance (MEF) performs the functions and tasks incumbent on the State in matters of economic and financial policy, budgeting, public investment planning and public debt management. The Ministry's activities include coordinating and monitoring public spending and its trends, tax policies and the tax system and state assets. Moreover, the Ministry represents the Italian Government in the main European and international economic and financial fora, performs functions related to global governance and international financial cooperation, maintains relations with international economic, monetary, and financial institutions (such as the IMF, OECD, and Multilateral Development Banks), and negotiates and concludes international agreements and treaties with economic and financial content.

About the Japan’s Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare (MHLW)

MHLW is a ministry of the Government of Japan whose missions are to improve and promote social welfare, social security, and public health in order to secure and improve the livelihoods of the people and contribute to economic development. Recognizing the urgent global public health threat posed by AMR, MHLW has been supporting various domestic and international efforts to advance research and development of antimicrobials. MHLW has committed to providing contributions to CARB-X from 2024 to 2026.

About the Health Emergency Preparedness and Response Authority (DG HERA)

DG HERA is part of the European Commission, is responsible for ensuring the availability and accessibility of medical countermeasures needed to respond to cross-border health threats. It plays a central role in strengthening the EU’s preparedness and resilience against antimicrobial resistance and other health emergencies.

About KfW Development Bank

KfW is one of the world’s leading promotional banks and a key implementing partner of the German Federal Government. It finances and manages programmes that foster sustainable economic and social development and strengthen global health security, including through support for public–private partnerships and innovation in medical countermeasures.

About Boston University

Founded in 1839, Boston University is an internationally recognized institution of higher education and research. With nearly 37,000 students, it is one of the largest private residential universities in the United States. BU consists of 17 schools and colleges, along with the Faculty of Computing & Data Sciences and a number of multi-disciplinary centers and institutes integral to the University’s research and teaching mission. In 2012, BU joined the Association of American Universities (AAU), a consortium of leading research universities in the United States and Canada. For further information, please contact Meridith St. Jean at stjean28@bu.edu. www.bu.edu