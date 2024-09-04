Capsida Biotherapeutics to Participate in Upcoming Investor and Industry Conferences Highlighting Progress With its Wholly Owned Programs in IND-enabling Studies

Presentations to include data from IV-administered programs in genetic epilepsy due to STXBP1 mutations and Parkinson’s disease with GBA mutations

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif., Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Capsida Biotherapeutics (“Capsida”), a leading fully integrated targeted gene therapy company, developing treatments for rare and common diseases across all ages, today announced that the company will participate in the following investor and industry conferences in September and October.

Management will highlight the progress with Capsida’s wholly owned IV-administered programs – CAP-002 in genetic epilepsy due to STXBP1 mutations and CAP-003 in Parkinson’s disease associated with GBA mutations. Both programs are on track to enter the clinic in the first half of 2025.

Morgan Stanley Healthcare Conference (September 4-6, 2024) Format: Corporate Presentation Date: Thursday, September 5, 2024 Time: 4:05 PM ET Location: New York, NY Mass General Brigham World Medical Innovation Forum in Partnership with Bank of America (September 23-25, 2024) Format: Panel: ‘The Innovation Gap: A Review of the Future of Viral Vector Manufacturing and the Delivery of Genetic Medicines’ Date: Monday, September 23, 2024 Time: 4:05 PM ET Location: Boston, MA Bank of America Healthcare Trailblazers Private Company Conference (September 25, 2024) Format: One-on-one investor meetings Date: Wednesday, September 25, 2024 Location: Boston, MA Chardan’s 8th Annual Genetic Medicines Conference (September 30-October 1, 2024) Formats: Panel: ‘Engineering of AAVs: The Promise of Next Gen AAVs’ Corporate Presentation One-on-one investor meetings Date: Monday, September 30, 2024 Times: Panel: 9:30 AM ET Corporate Presentation: 4:00 PM ET Location: New York, NY Cell & Gene Meeting on the Mesa (October 7-9, 2024) Format: Corporate Presentation Date: Tuesday, October 8, 2024 Time: 3:45 PM MT Location: Phoenix, AZ

About Capsida Biotherapeutics

Capsida Biotherapeutics is a fully integrated gene therapy company with a central nervous system (CNS) pipeline consisting of disease modifying and potentially curative treatments for rare and more common diseases across all ages. Capsida’s intravenously (IV) administered gene therapies utilize proprietary engineered capsids that enable high transduction levels to desired tissues and cells, while limiting tropism to non-target organs, such as the liver. Capsida has three wholly owned programs, including potential best-in-class treatments for genetic epilepsy due to STXBP1 mutations and Parkinson’s disease associated with GBA mutations, both of which are in IND-enabling studies and on track to enter the clinic in the first half of 2025. In addition to its wholly owned programs, the Company has validating CNS partnerships with AbbVie, Lilly, CRISPR Therapeutics, and the AbbVie partnership was expanded to include ophthalmology disorders. Capsida was founded in 2019 by lead investors Versant Ventures and Westlake Village BioPartners and originated from groundbreaking research in the laboratory of, Ph.D., a neuroscience professor at Caltech. Visit us at

