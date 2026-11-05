Cantargia to host Q3 2026 Interim Results Conference Call

Cantargia AB (publ) "Cantargia" (STO:CANTA) will publish its interim report for January - September 2026 on Wednesday, November 25, 2026, at 07:00 a.m. CEST.

Interested investors, analysts, and media are invited to Cantargia's quarterly conference call on the same date at 3:00 p.m. CET. The event will be hosted by Cantargia's CEO Hilde Steineger and CFO Patrik Renblad. During the call, management will review the Company's interim financial results and provide a business and pipeline update. The presentation will be held in English.

If you wish to participate via audiocast, please use the link below. Via the web session you will be able to ask written questions. Webcast: https://events.inderes.com/cantargia/q3-report-2026.

If you wish to participate via teleconference, please register on the link below. After registration you will be provided with phone numbers and a conference ID to access the conference. You can ask questions verbally via the teleconference.

https://events.inderes.com/cantargia/q3-report-2026/dial-in.

The webcast and the presentation will also be available on demand on Cantargia's corporate website: https://cantargia.com

For further information, please contact

Hilde Steineger, CEO

Telephone: +46 (0)46-275 62 60

E-mail: info@cantargia.com

About Cantargia

Cantargia AB (publ,), reg. no. 556791-6019, is a biotechnology company developing antibody-based therapies for life-threatening diseases by targeting IL1RAP, a protein implicated in multiple cancer indications and inflammatory diseases. The Company's lead program, nadunolimab, is in clinical development in multiple cancer indications including pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma, myelodysplastic syndrome, acute myeloid leukemia, and non-small cell lung cancer. In September 2025, Otsuka Pharmaceutical completed its acquisition of the Company's second program, CAN10, which blocks IL1RAP signaling through a distinct mechanism and was developed for serious autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. CAN10 was discovered through CANxx, Cantargia's antibody discovery engine, which is now advancing next-generation IL1RAP-directed candidates, including bispecific antibodies and antibody-drug conjugates, in preclinical development.

Cantargia is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (ticker:CANTA). More information about Cantargia is available at www.cantargia.com.

Attachments

Cantargia to host Q3 2026 Interim Results Conference Call

SOURCE: Cantargia

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