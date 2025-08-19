Cantargia appoints Dr Hilde Steineger as Chief Executive Officer

Dr Steineger’s appointment will be effective from September 1.

She brings extensive experience as a biotech executive, with a proven track record spanning financial analysis, venture capital, and business development.

Damian Marron, current Interim CEO, will continue as a member of the Cantargia Board.

Cantargia (STO:CANTA) today announced that it has appointed the highly experienced biotechnology executive and two-time CEO, Dr Hilde Steineger, as its new Chief Executive Officer. Hilde will be joining Cantargia from NorthSea Therapeutics (NorthSea), where she has been Co-Founder and the Chief Operating Officer since 2017, as well as the CEO of Staten Biotechnology, since 2017, where she led a $480M deal with Novo Nordisk.

"I am thrilled to join Cantargia at this exciting stage of its development. The company's focus on innovative antibody-based therapies targeting IL1RAP and its strategic partnership with Otsuka represent significant opportunities to advance impactful treatments. I look forward to contributing to Cantargia's ongoing success and working with the team to create value for all stakeholders," says Hilde Steineger.

"We welcome Dr Hilde Steineger as our new CEO. Her appointment is a natural development for Cantargia as a maturing company with two product candidates in clinical trials and having recently transacted with an international pharmaceutical company," says Chairman of the Board of Directors, Dr Magnus Persson. "We are very confident that Hilde will be an inspiring and highly effective leader as we build on our deal with Otsuka to create value for all our stakeholders. We wish to thank Damian Marron for his highly productive leadership as Interim CEO during the last few months and look forward to continuing working with him in his capacity as independent director."

Dr Hilde Steineger currently serves as Chief Operating Officer and co-founder of NorthSea Therapeutic, a late-stage bio-pharmaceutical company with three clinical candidates. At NorthSea, she played a leading role in raising $155M in Series A-C financing. Hilde also served as CEO of Staten Biotechnology, where she led a $480M licensing deal with Novo Nordisk. Before to Joining Staten Biotechnology and NorthSea, Hilde was Head of Strategic Innovation Management in Nutrition and Health Division (EN) of BASF. Hilde has prior extensive experience in the intersection of business/finance and life science, both as a financial analyst covering life science stocks, as venture capitalist at a life science venture fund and as Head of Business Development at Pronova BioPharma. She has served on multiple Board of Directors, including Algeta ASA, Nordic Nanovector and Strongbridge Biopharma plc (listed on Nasdaq), Hilde has a PhD in medical biochemistry and a M.Sc. in molecular biology/biotechnology from the University of Oslo.

Damian Marron, who assumed the role of Interim CEO in February 2025, will continue in his role as Non-Executive Director and resume the role of Chair of the Remuneration Committee of the Board of Cantargia.

"It has been a privilege and a pleasure to have had the opportunity to lead Cantargia over the last seven months. It is very satisfying that we have been able to sign our transformative transaction with Otsuka and lay the foundations for the next steps in Cantargia's journey," said Damian Marron, Interim Chief Executive Officer. "I am delighted that Hilde, with her strong experience and leadership skills, will be driving Cantargia forward."

