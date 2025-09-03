Candel Therapeutics Appoints Renowned Immunotherapy Pioneer Carl H. June, M.D., to Research Advisory Board

NEEDHAM, Mass., Sept. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Candel Therapeutics, Inc. (Candel or the Company) (Nasdaq: CADL), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing multimodal biological immunotherapies to help patients fight cancer, today announced the appointment of Carl H. June, M.D., to Candel’s Research Advisory Board (RAB). Dr. June, an internationally recognized expert in cancer immunotherapy, and a pioneer in developing the first U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-approved CAR-T cell therapy, will bring Candel his deep expertise, as Candel continues to advance its lead viral immunotherapy candidate CAN-2409 across multiple solid tumor indications and CAN-3110 for recurrent high-grade glioma.

“I'm pleased to join Candel’s Research Advisory Board at such a pivotal time for the Company,” said Dr. June. “Candel's innovative approach to viral immunotherapy aligns with my passion for harnessing the power of the immune system to fight cancer. I look forward to contributing to the advancement of these promising therapies that have the potential to help patients across multiple cancer types.”

Dr. June is the Richard W. Vague Professor in Immunotherapy in the Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine, in the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania. He is also the Director of the Center for Cellular Immunotherapies and Director of the Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy at the University of Pennsylvania. His research focuses on various mechanisms of lymphocyte activation that relate to immune tolerance and adoptive immunotherapy for cancer and chronic infection.

“We are excited to expand our Research Advisory Board with the addition of Dr. June,” said Paul Peter Tak, M.D., Ph.D., FMedSci, President and CEO of Candel. “His distinguished expertise in T cell engineering and immunology will provide an invaluable resource, as we advance CAN-2409 across multiple solid tumors, with an expected Biologics License Application (BLA) submission for prostate cancer in Q4 2026.”

About Candel Therapeutics

Candel is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing off-the-shelf, multimodal viral immunotherapies that elicit an individualized, systemic anti-tumor immune response to help patients fight cancer. Candel has established two clinical-stage multimodal biological immunotherapy platforms based on novel, genetically modified adenovirus and herpes simplex virus (HSV) gene constructs, respectively. CAN-2409 is the lead product candidate from the adenovirus platform.

The Company recently completed successful phase 2a clinical trials of CAN-2409 in non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC), and a pivotal, placebo controlled, phase 3 clinical trial of CAN-2409 in localized prostate cancer, conducted under a Special Protocol Assessment (SPA) agreed with the FDA. CAN-2409 plus prodrug (valacyclovir) has been granted Fast Track Designation by the FDA for the treatment of PDAC, stage III/IV NSCLC in patients who are resistant to first line PD-(L)1 inhibitor therapy and who do not have activating molecular driver mutations or have progressed on directed molecular therapy and localized primary prostate cancer in combination with radiation therapy. The FDA also granted Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (RMAT) Designation to CAN-2409 for the treatment of newly diagnosed localized prostate cancer in patients with intermediate-to-high-risk disease and Orphan Drug Designation to CAN-2409 for the treatment of PDAC.

CAN-3110 is the lead product candidate from the HSV platform and is currently in an ongoing phase 1b clinical trial in recurrent high-grade glioma. Initial results were published in Nature and CAN-3110 received Fast Track Designation and Orphan Drug Designation from the FDA. Finally, Candel’s enLIGHTEN™ Discovery Platform is a systematic, iterative HSV-based discovery platform leveraging human biology and advanced analytics to create new viral immunotherapies for solid tumors.

