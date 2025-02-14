Cancer Pain Market Size to Reach USD 2,614.25 Million by 2035, Impelled by Escalating Cancer Incidence and Advancements in Pain Control Therapies

Cancer Pain Market Outlook 2025-2035:

The 7 major Cancer Pain market reached a value of USD 1,778.23 Million in 2024. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the 7MM to reach USD 2,614.25 Million by 2035, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 3.57% during 2025-2035. The cancer pain market is growing rapidly due to the rising number of cancer cases and the increasing need for effective pain management treatments. Innovations in pain relief options, such as opioids, non-opioid drugs, and new formulations, are driving market growth. Additionally, there’s growing recognition of the importance of cancer pain management and a greater focus on personalized care for patients. The demand for better palliative care solutions to improve the quality of life for cancer patients is also contributing to the market’s expansion. Furthermore, the development of healthcare infrastructure in developing regions is supporting the market’s growth.

Escalating Cancer Incidence and Advancements in Pain Control Therapies: Driving the Cancer Pain Market.

The incidence of cancer has been rising due to factors such as aging populations, lifestyle changes, and environmental influences. This escalation has put a significant strain on healthcare systems, driving innovation in both early detection and treatment. In response, advancements in cancer therapies, such as targeted treatments, immunotherapy, and precision medicine, are offering new hope for patients. At the same time, effective pain control therapies are becoming increasingly critical, as cancer-related pain can significantly affect quality of life. Emerging treatments like opioid alternatives, cannabinoid therapies, and neurostimulation devices are helping manage pain with fewer side effects. Additionally, multidisciplinary approaches to pain management are evolving, integrating pharmacological, psychological, and physical interventions. These advancements are transforming the treatment landscape, providing better outcomes for cancer patients and improving their overall well-being.

Development of Novel Therapies and Pharmacological Treatments: Contributing to Market Expansion

Emergence of innovative treatments and drugs for cancer pain is contributing meaningfully to the growth of the market. Researchers are coming up with new evidence on the complex nature of cancer pain, enabling drugs to be found that target pain mechanisms more effectively. The drugs vary from safer opioids, non-opioid analgesics, and biologics like nerve growth factor inhibitors. The shift towards personalized medicine is also contributing significantly, allowing for treatments to be tailored to individual patients based on their genetic makeup. With increasing focus on minimizing opioid consumption, new pain relief options are surfacing. With cancer rates on the rise and the need for enhanced pain management, these advances are fueling market expansion, offering new opportunities for pharmaceutical companies and patients alike.

Marketed Therapies in Cancer Pain Market

Duraclon (clonidine hydrochloride injection): Viatris (Formerly Mylan)

An alpha-2 adrenergic agonist called duraclon (injection of clonidine hydrochloride) is used to treat cancer pain. In order to reduce norepinephrine release and alleviate pain, it selectively stimulates spinal cord receptors.

Emerging Therapies in Cancer Pain Market

Halneuron (Tetrodotoxin): WEX Pharmaceuticals/Dogwood Therapeutics

Halneuron (Tetrodotoxin) is a powerful sodium channel blocker under investigation for its ability to manage cancer pain, especially in patients with advanced or refractory pain. By selectively inhibiting nerve signal transmission, Tetrodotoxin offers the potential for significant pain relief, making it a promising option for cancer-related pain management.



Drug Name Company Name MOA ROA Halneuron (Tetrodotoxin) WEX Pharmaceuticals/Dogwood Therapeutics Sodium channel antagonists Subcutaneous Injection

Detailed list of emerging therapies in Cancer Pain is provided in the final report…

Leading Companies in the Cancer Pain Market:

The IMARC market research report includes an exhaustive analysis of the market’s competitive landscape. Throughout the global cancer pain market, some prominent companies are leading the development of integrated platforms to improve the management of cancer pain. These include Kyowa Kirin International, Dogwood Therapeutics, and others. These firms are spearheading innovation in the Cancer Pain industry through ongoing research, diagnostic equipment, and broadening their product lines to address the increased demand for cancer pain.

Key Players in Cancer Pain Market:

The key players in the cancer pain market who are in different phases of developing different therapies are Kyowa Kirin International, Orexo, Tetra Bio-Pharma, Dogwood Therapeutics, GW Pharmaceuticals, Sorrento Therapeutics, Aphria, Medlab, WEX Pharmaceuticals, Viatris (Formerly Mylan), and Others.

Regional Analysis:

The prominent markets for cancer pain are the United States, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and Japan. Based on estimates by IMARC, the United States holds the largest number of patients suffering from cancer pain and is also the largest market for its treatment. Recent progress in the management of cancer pain has greatly enhanced the quality of life of patients through improved pain control. Targeted therapies not only improved survival rates but also relieved pain in many instances. Scientists are targeting non-addictive pain drugs and other non-pharmacological interventions to fight the opioid epidemic and improve pain relief. In addition, research is investigating the possibility of small molecule drugs, peptide therapies, antibody treatments, and cell and gene therapies to provide better pain relief. In spite of these advances, pain due to cancer still remains a significant issue, highlighting the requirement of continuous research in developing more specific and effective pain therapies.

Recent Developments in Cancer Pain Market:

· In January 2025, Dogwood Therapeutics announced that dosing of the first patient in its Phase 2b clinical trial, referred to as HALT-CINP (Halneuron Treatment of Chemotherapy Induced Neuropathic Pain), evaluating Halneuron to treat neuropathic pain associated with prior chemotherapy treatment (CINP), with the first patient expected to be dosed in the first quarter of 2025.

· In August 2024, WEX Pharmaceuticals announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had granted Fast Track designation for Halneuron (Tetrodotoxin for Injection) to treat chemotherapy-induced neuropathic pain. This designation is aimed at accelerating the development and review process for the treatment of serious conditions, enabling quicker access to this promising therapy for patients experiencing neuropathic pain related to chemotherapy.

Key information covered in the report.

Base Year: 2024

Historical Period: 2019-2024

Market Forecast: 2025-2035

Countries Covered

United States

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Japan

Analysis Covered Across Each Country

Historical, current, and future epidemiology scenario

Historical, current, and future performance of the Cancer Pain market

Historical, current, and future performance of various therapeutic categories in the market

Sales of various drugs across the Cancer Pain market

Reimbursement scenario in the market

In-market and pipeline drugs

Ask Our Expert & Browse Full Report with TOC:

