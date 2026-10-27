CAMP4 Therapeutics Receives Clinical Trial Application Approval for Phase 1/2 Clinical Trial of CMP-002 in Patients with SYNGAP1-Related Disorder in the European Union

Approval under the EU Clinical Trials Regulation builds on CAMP4’s recent clearances in the United Kingdom, Australia, and Argentina to initiate the Company’s global Phase 1/2 trial of CMP-002

Company on track to initiate ASCEND clinical trial in 4Q 2026

WATERTOWN, Mass., Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CAMP4 Therapeutics Corporation (“CAMP4” or “the Company”) (Nasdaq: CAMP), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of regulatory RNA-targeting therapeutics designed to upregulate gene expression with the goal of restoring healthy protein levels to treat a broad range of genetic diseases, today announced that it has received Clinical Trial Application (CTA) approval from the regulatory authorities and ethics committees of multiple EU countries to initiate the Company’s global Phase 1/2 ASCEND clinical trial of CMP-002, a potential first-in-class, disease-modifying therapeutic candidate for patients with SYNGAP1-related disorder, at trial sites in the European Union.

“CTA approval in the European Union, following our clearances in the United Kingdom, Australia, and Argentina, expands the planned global footprint of ASCEND, our first-in-human trial of CMP-002 for SYNGAP1-related disorder, and gives more families the opportunity to participate closer to home,” said Josh Mandel-Brehm, President and Chief Executive Officer of CAMP4. “We remain focused in the near term on enrolling the ASCEND trial to advance CMP-002 for patients who currently have no approved disease-modifying treatment options.”

This CTA approval follows CAMP4’s July 2026 clearances to initiate the Phase 1/2 clinical trial from Australia’s Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) and local Human Research Ethics Committee (HREC), Argentina’s Administración Nacional de Medicamentos, Alimentos y Tecnología Médica (ANMAT), and the Company’s September 2026 authorization from the United Kingdom’s Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA). The Company anticipates dosing the first patient in 4Q 2026.

About SYNGAP1-Related Disorder

SYNGAP1-related disorder (also referred to as SYNGAP1) is a rare, haploinsufficient CNS disorder caused by mutations in the SYNGAP1 gene, resulting in approximately 50% of normal SYNGAP protein levels. The condition affects over 10,000 individuals in the United States and is characterized by intellectual disability in 100% of patients, epilepsy in approximately 85%, severe behavioral problems in approximately 70%, sleep problems in approximately 60%, and limited communication, with approximately 30% of patients being non-verbal. There are currently no approved disease-modifying therapies for patients living with SYNGAP1.

About CMP-002

CMP-002 is CAMP4’s lead investigational antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) therapeutic candidate designed to bind to a SYNGAP1-specific regRNA to increase SYNGAP1 gene expression and restore SYNGAP protein toward near wild-type levels. Administered intrathecally, CMP-002 has demonstrated dose-dependent increases in SYNGAP protein expression in patient-derived neurons, reversal of disease-relevant behavioral phenotypes in a humanized haploinsufficient mouse model, statistically significant improvement of seizure phenotypes and parameters in a chemically induced seizure mouse model, and broad brain distribution with significant SYNGAP protein upregulation in non-human primates.

About CAMP4 Therapeutics

CAMP4 is developing disease-modifying treatments for a broad range of genetic diseases where amplifying healthy protein may offer therapeutic benefits. Our approach amplifies mRNA by harnessing a fundamental mechanism of how genes are controlled. To amplify mRNA, our therapeutic ASO drug candidates target regulatory RNAs (regRNAs), which act locally on transcription factors and are the master regulators of gene expression. CAMP4’s proprietary RAP Platform® enables the mapping of regRNAs and generation of therapeutic candidates designed to target the regRNAs associated with genes underlying haploinsufficient and recessive partial loss-of-function disorders, of which there are more than 1,200, in which a modest increase in protein expression may have the potential to be clinically meaningful. For more information, visit camp4tx.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements which involve risks, uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from anticipated results, performance, or achievements. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “could,” “intend,” “target,” “project,” “contemplate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential” or “continue” or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning the initiation of the Phase 1/2 ASCEND clinical trial of CMP-002; the potential of the Company’s platform technology; the Company’s strategy, goals, business plans and focus; the therapeutic potential of the Company’s product candidates; the Company’s plans for its early discovery pipeline, including its SHANK3 program, and the Company’s cash runway guidance. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release and are subject to a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause the Company’s actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to: the Company’s limited operating history, incurrence of substantial losses since the Company’s inception and anticipation of incurring substantial and increasing losses for the foreseeable future; the Company’s need for substantial additional financing to achieve the Company’s goals; the uncertainty of clinical development, which is lengthy and expensive, and characterized by uncertain outcomes, and risks related to additional costs or delays in completing, or failing to complete, the development and commercialization of the Company’s current product candidates or any future product candidates; delays or difficulties in the enrollment and dosing of patients in clinical trials; the impact of any significant adverse events or undesirable side effects caused by the Company’s product candidates; potential competition, including from large and specialty pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; the Company’s ability to realize the benefits of the Company’s current or future collaborations or licensing arrangements and ability to successfully consummate future partnerships; the Company’s ability to obtain regulatory approval to commercialize any product candidate in the United States or any other jurisdiction, and the risk that any such approval may be for a more narrow indication than the Company seeks; the Company’s dependence on the services of the Company’s senior management and other clinical and scientific personnel, and the Company’s ability to retain these individuals or recruit additional management or clinical and scientific personnel; the Company’s ability to grow the Company’s organization, and manage the Company’s growth and expansion of the Company’s operations; risks related to the manufacturing of the Company’s product candidates, which is complex, and the risk that the Company’s third-party manufacturers may encounter difficulties in production; the Company’s ability to obtain and maintain sufficient intellectual property protection for the Company’s product candidates or any future product candidates the Company may develop; the Company’s reliance on third parties to conduct the Company’s preclinical studies and clinical trials; the Company’s compliance with the Company’s obligations under the licenses granted to the Company by others, for the rights to develop and commercialize the Company’s product candidates; risks related to the operations of the Company’s suppliers; and other risks and uncertainties described in the section “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, as well as other information the Company files with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements in this press release are inherently uncertain and are not guarantees of future events. Because forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified and some of which are beyond the Company’s control, you should not unduly rely on these forward-looking statements. The events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements may not be achieved or occur and actual future results, levels of activity, performance and events and circumstances could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Moreover, the Company operates in an evolving environment. New risks and uncertainties may emerge from time to time, and management cannot predict all risks and uncertainties. Investors, potential investors, and others should give careful consideration to these risks and uncertainties. Except as required by applicable law, the Company does not undertake to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of any new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise.

Contacts

Investor Relations:

Sara Michelmore

Milestone Advisors

sara@milestone-advisorsllc.com

Media:

Sofia Bermudez

LifeSci Communications

sbermudez@lifescicomms.com