Caliway Selected to Present Preclinical Data on CBL-514 in Combination with GLP-1R Therapy at ECO 2026

Preclinical data on Caliway's fat reduction drug candidate CBL-514 in combination with GLP-1R-based weight-loss therapies has been selected for oral presentation at the European Congress on Obesity (ECO 2026).

The presentation will be delivered by Arya M. Sharma, MD, Caliway's scientific advisor and a globally recognized authority in obesity medicine, who will discuss CBL-514's fat-reduction efficacy, differentiated mechanism, and potential scientific value as a complementary approach to current weight-loss therapies.

During the congress, Caliway also plans to engage with experts, academics, and pharmaceutical companies in the European obesity field.

NEW TAIPEI CITY, March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Caliway Biopharmaceuticals (TWSE: 6919), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing innovative small-molecule therapies in aesthetic medicine, metabolic diseases, and other unmet medical needs, today announced that the latest preclinical data on CBL-514 in combination with GLP-1R agonists has been selected for oral presentation at the 33rd European Congress on Obesity (ECO 2026), which will take place in Istanbul, Türkiye, from May 12 to 15, 2026.

The presentation will be delivered by Arya M. Sharma, MD, a globally recognized authority in obesity medicine and a scientific advisor to Caliway, who will provide scientific perspectives on the potential value of CBL-514 in expanding from aesthetic fat reduction into the obesity treatment field. Dr. Sharma is a pioneer in recognizing obesity as a chronic disease and is also the creator of the widely adopted Edmonton Obesity Staging System (EOSS). In addition, he has been invited to serve as a scientific advisor and speaker in obesity medicine for multinational pharmaceutical companies, including Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly.

The selection of Caliway's preclinical data for oral presentation at ECO not only reflects expert recognition of CBL-514's differentiated adipocyte-apoptosis mechanism and advantages, but also highlights its translational potential demonstrated in preclinical studies. It may offer a promising new scientific direction for addressing important limitations of current weight-loss therapies that primarily rely on appetite suppression, including post-discontinuation weight regain and deterioration in body composition.

Organized by the European Association for the Study of Obesity (EASO), ECO is one of the most influential international scientific meetings in the fields of obesity and metabolic disease. Each year, it brings together nearly 4,000 experts and scholars from more than 70 countries, while major multinational pharmaceutical companies also send senior leadership to attend. ECO serves as an important platform for sharing the latest advances in weight-loss therapies, including incretin-based therapies, treatment guidelines, and emerging research findings.

The title of the presentation is: "CBL-514 An Adipocyte-Apoptosis Agent Enhances GLP-1 Induced Weight Loss and Attenuates Weight Regain In Diet-Induced Obese Rats."

After Caliway first shared OI23 data with industry experts during the European Association for the Study of Diabetes (EASD) last year, the findings attracted strong interest from multiple international pharmaceutical companies. At ECO 2026, Dr. Sharma is expected to further discuss the potential synergistic mechanism generated by the combination of CBL-514 and GLP-1R therapy.

Vivian Ling, CEO of Caliway, stated, "We are honored to have a leading expert such as Dr. Sharma, who has extensive advisory experience with major international pharmaceutical companies, present CBL-514's potential to a global audience at ECO, an important international platform in the European obesity field. As pharmaceutical companies actively seek next-generation weight-loss solutions that can reduce more fat and address post-discontinuation weight regain, the selection of Caliway's study for oral presentation at ECO 2026 not only highlights CBL-514's differentiated positioning through its ability to directly reduce adipocyte number by addressing the problem at its root, but also strengthens the international attention and scientific credibility of its combination research with GLP-1R therapies."

In addition to the scientific presentation, Caliway also plans to engage with industry experts in the European obesity and metabolic disease fields during ECO 2026, with the goal of further advancing CBL-514's global development strategy and international collaboration efforts.

About CBL-514



CBL-514, a 505(b)(1) and first-in-class small-molecule drug developed by Caliway, is the world's first injectable lipolysis drug that induces adipocyte apoptosis to reduce subcutaneous fat in targeted areas with no systemic safety risks identified and good tolerability.

To date, 10 clinical trials with a total of 544 subjects have been completed with all efficacy and safety endpoints met.

CBL-514 is being developed across multiple indications, including reduction of subcutaneous fat (non-surgical localized fat reduction) and moderate-to-severe cellulite. CBL-514D, the same active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) but under different formulation, is being studied for additional indications such as Dercum's disease and more.

About Caliway Biopharmaceuticals



Caliway Biopharmaceuticals (Caliway) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company driven to breakthrough drug discovery of novel small-molecule therapeutics. Listed on the Taiwan Exchange (TWSE-6919), Caliway aims to become an innovative pharmaceutical leader in aesthetic medicine and other diseases. For more information, please visit: https://www.caliwaybiopharma.com/en/

Media Contact



ir@caliwaybiopharma.com

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