CalciMedica to Participate in the H.C. Wainwright 28th Annual Global Investment Conference

LA JOLLA, Calif., Sept. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CalciMedica, Inc. (“CalciMedica” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: CALC), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel calcium release-activated calcium (CRAC) channel inhibition therapies for serious inflammatory, immunologic, and cardiopulmonary diseases, today announced that Management will present and participate in 1x1 investor meetings at the H.C. Wainwright 28th Annual Global Investment Conference on Tuesday, September 15, 2026.

About CalciMedica

CalciMedica is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel calcium release-activated calcium (CRAC) channel inhibition therapies for serious inflammatory, immunologic, and cardiopulmonary diseases. The Company's pipeline includes two distinct CRAC channel inhibitor compounds: zegocractin, which is formulated for intravenous administration as Auxora™, and CM5480, which is designed for chronic oral dosing. Auxora has been evaluated in more than 350 patients and is being developed for pulmonary arterial hypertension and acute pancreatitis, including a planned Phase 1b proof-of-concept trial in PAH and a planned Phase 2b trial in acute pancreatitis. CM5480 is being developed for pulmonary hypertension, with an IND submission anticipated in mid-2027. For more information, please visit www.calcimedica.com.

Investor Relations Contact

Joyce Allaire

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

jallaire@lifesciadvisors.com