Caidya Announces $165 Million Strategic Growth Investment From Rubicon Founders

RALEIGH, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Caidya, a leading global mid-sized CRO, today announced the closing of a strategic growth investment of $165 million from funds managed by Rubicon Founders, a U.S.-based healthcare investment firm focused on building and growing transformational companies.





Rubicon Founders’ investment will support the next phase of Caidya’s growth story, enabling continued organic expansion along with exploration of strategic acquisitions. Rubicon Founders will join Caidya’s existing set of investors, who include leading global venture capital, private equity, and healthcare investors. David M. Glaccum, partner at Rubicon Founders, will join Caidya’s board of directors.

With full-service capabilities and a strategic footprint in 23 countries and regions, Caidya is a global, mid-sized clinical research organization (CRO) dedicated to partnering with biopharma sponsors to ensure that every potential therapy has the best opportunity to reach patients in need. Caidya provides its customers with access to diverse and global patient populations, specialist clinical research services, and deep expertise in oncology, hematology, rare and pediatric diseases, and other therapeutic areas with significant unmet medical need. Caidya brings strategic partnership to drug developers through its white glove services, an agile partnership model, and a commitment to delivering customized solutions.

Caidya’s Executive Chairman of the Board, Dr. Lingshi Tan, said, “We are delighted to welcome Rubicon Founders as a significant investor and long-term partner to Caidya. Since the launch of Caidya through the merger of dMed and Clinipace in 2021, we have made notable progress in advancing our mission to bring life-changing therapies to patients through liberated clinical research. This substantial investor support comes at a unique inflection point to propel Caidya to the next level.”

Caidya’s Chief Executive Officer, Barbara Lopez Kunz, said, “We are extremely excited to get Rubicon Founders’ support as Caidya embarks on our next phase of growth and transformation. Rubicon Founders will bring tremendous expertise and resources to accelerate our global growth, in full alignment with our aspiration to be the leading mid-sized CRO serving biopharma innovation across the Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific.”

“We look forward to partnering with Caidya’s management team and existing investors to support the company’s continued growth plans as a leading global CRO,” said Glaccum. “As both investors and operators in the global healthcare and pharmaceutical services industries, we are excited to bring our expertise to support Caidya’s mission to advance the future of healthcare by providing patients around the world with access to novel therapies.”

Sidley Austin LLP served as legal counsel to Caidya. Ropes & Gray LLP served as legal counsel to Rubicon Founders.

For more information about Caidya and its services, please visit www.caidya.com.

About Caidya

Caidya is a global, mid-sized clinical research organization (CRO) dedicated to advancing healthcare innovation and partnering with biopharma sponsors to bring innovative therapies for unmet medical conditions to our global community. With full-service capabilities and a strategic footprint in 23 countries and regions, our global network provides broad access to diverse patient populations across the Americas, Europe, and APAC. Caidya’s in-depth therapeutic and operational expertise spans oncology and hematology, rare and pediatric diseases as well as other fast-growing therapeutic areas where we help our biopharma partners conduct studies with greater efficiency and confidence.

Caidya delivers comprehensive clinical trial services from regulatory strategy and submissions, medical affairs, clinical operations, data management, biometrics, pharmacovigilance, and quality management, through post-approval surveillance. Our data-driven, evidence-based decision making ensures the highest quality standards across all stages of the drug development process.

About Rubicon Founders

Rubicon Founders is an entrepreneurial healthcare investment firm focused on building and growing transformational companies that create enduring value by transforming the way people receive care. Rubicon Founders brings together a core team of investment, operating, and technology professionals who work to put patients and doctors first.

