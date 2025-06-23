CagriSema Demonstrates Significant Weight Loss in Adults with Obesity

Once-weekly medication results in weight loss of up to 22.7% in adults without diabetes and 15.7% in those with type 2 diabetes

CHICAGO, June 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Findings from two studies highlight the potential for CagriSema, a dual agonist that targets both glucose regulation and appetite control, to improve weight loss in patients with and without type 2 diabetes who have overweight or obesity. The studies were presented as a late-breaking symposium at the 85th Scientific Sessions of the American Diabetes Association® (ADA) in Chicago and simultaneously published in the New England Journal of Medicine.

Nearly 90% of U.S. adults who have diabetes also have overweight or obesity, underscoring the close link between excess weight and the development or progression of type 2 diabetes. While treatment options for obesity and type 2 diabetes have progressed with glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonists, there is an ongoing need for therapies that can address weight and glucose management together. CagriSema, the dual agonist studied in REDEFINE 1 and 2, is designed to meet this need by targeting two key pathways: appetite regulation and blood glucose management.

REDEFINE 1 and 2 are 68-week phase 3 studies evaluating the safety and effectiveness of CagriSema, a once-weekly combination of weight-loss medications semaglutide and cagrilintide. REDEFINE 1 enrolled 3,400 adults without diabetes but with at least one weight-related health condition, such as high blood pressure or heart disease. Participants were randomized to receive CagriSema, semaglutide, cagrilintide, or placebo. REDEFINE 2 enrolled 1,200 adults with type 2 diabetes, who received either CagriSema or placebo.

Both REDEFINE 1 and 2 met their goals, demonstrating improved weight loss with once-weekly CagriSema compared to placebo. In REDEFINE 1, participants lost an average of 20.4% of their body weight with CagriSema at week 68, compared to 11.5% with cagrilintide, 14.9% with semaglutide, and 3% with placebo. When accounting for full treatment adherence, weight loss with CagriSema rose to 22.7%, with 40.4% of participants achieving at least 25% weight loss. In REDEFINE 2, participants lost an average of 13.7% at week 68, compared to 3.4% with placebo. When considering the results of all study participants adhered to treatment, weight loss with CagriSema rose to 15.7%, compared to 3.1% with placebo. The safety profile was consistent with the GLP-1 receptor agonist class, with the most common side effects being mild-to-moderate gastrointestinal issues.

"These findings represent an important step forward in expanding treatment options for people living with obesity and type 2 diabetes," said Professor Melanie Davies, CBE, MBChB, MD, FRCP, FRCGP, FMedSci, University of Leceister. "It's critical that we continue to develop therapies that not only support meaningful weight loss but also help improve glucose control, giving patients more tools to manage their health effectively."

Researchers indicate that this study is part of the broader REDEFINE program, evaluating the effectiveness of CagriSema across different populations to help inform future regulatory submissions.







Research presentation details:

Drs. Davies and Garvey will present the findings at the following symposium:

Efficacy and Safety of CagriSema 2.4mg/2.4mg in Adults with Overweight/Obesity—The REDEFINE 1 and REDEFINE 2 Clinical Trials

Presented on June 22 at 8:00 a.m. CT

About the ADA's Scientific Sessions



The ADA's 85th Scientific Sessions, the world's largest scientific meeting focused on diabetes research, prevention, and care, will be held in Chicago, IL, on June 20–23. Thousands of leading physicians, scientists, and health care professionals from around the world are expected to convene both in person and virtually to unveil cutting-edge research, treatment recommendations, and advances toward a cure for diabetes. Attendees will receive exclusive access to thousands of original research presentations and take part in provocative and engaging exchanges with leading diabetes experts. Join the Scientific Sessions conversation on social media using #ADASciSessions.

About the American Diabetes Association



The American Diabetes Association (ADA) is the nation's leading voluntary health organization fighting to end diabetes and helping people thrive. This year, the ADA celebrates 85 years of driving discovery and research to prevent, manage, treat, and ultimately cure —and we're not stopping. There are 136 million Americans living with diabetes or prediabetes. Through advocacy, program development, and education, we're fighting for them all. To learn more or to get involved, visit us at diabetes.org or call 1-800-DIABETES (800-342-2383). Join us in the fight on Facebook (American Diabetes Association), Spanish Facebook (Asociación Americana de la Diabetes), LinkedIn (American Diabetes Association), and Instagram (@AmDiabetesAssn). To learn more about how we are advocating for everyone affected by diabetes, visit us on X (@AmDiabetesAssn).

Media Contact: Mimi Carmody, mcarmody@diabetes.org

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cagrisema-demonstrates-significant-weight-loss-in-adults-with-obesity-302487411.html

SOURCE American Diabetes Association