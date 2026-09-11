Cadwell Names Jeff Cohen Chief Executive Officer, Succeeding Patrick Jensen

KENNEWICK, Wash., Sept. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cadwell Industries, Inc., today announced that Patrick Jensen, Ph.D., will step down as chief executive officer, concluding a 10-year tenure in the role. Jeff Cohen, a seasoned medical technology executive, will succeed Jensen as Cadwell's CEO, effective immediately. Jensen will remain with the company as a strategic advisor.

"I want to thank Patrick for his decade of leadership," said John Cadwell Jr., chairman of the board and president of Cadwell. "He oversaw tremendous growth during his tenure while maintaining Cadwell's motto of, 'Helping you help others.' Patrick approached us about scaling back to spend more time with his family about a year ago. I appreciate his commitment to helping us find a successor, ensuring a seamless handoff and continuing to be involved at Cadwell in an advisory capacity. We are equally excited to welcome Jeff to Cadwell and are confident his experience will build on everything Patrick helped us achieve."

During his tenure, Jensen expanded Cadwell's footprint as a leader in neurodiagnostics, guided by a deep commitment to the clinicians using Cadwell equipment and the patients they serve. He grew the company's global market presence, led its entry into the epilepsy monitoring market and strengthened its innovation portfolio through strategic investments in Sleepmate® and Seer Medical. He also led the development and release of new solutions shaped by direct physician and technologist feedback, including the Cadwell Guardian® IONM system.

"I'm grateful to have worked with the Cadwell team and our amazing network of physicians and technicians for the past 10 years. We have made significant progress toward our mission of improving the lives of neurology patients around the world, and I am confident that Jeff is the right leader to guide Cadwell going forward. I look forward to remaining engaged as a strategic advisor at Cadwell to ensure a smooth transition and help continue our trajectory of growth and positive impact on the neurology community," said Jensen.

Cohen brings more than 20 years of medical technology industry experience spanning global business strategy, research and development, product innovation and commercial sales. Much of that time was at Philips, where he rose from program manager to senior vice president and general manager of Philips Ultrasound, leading global teams that grew market share while expanding margins. He holds a bachelor's degree in chemical engineering from Worcester Polytechnic Institute, an MBA from Boston College and an executive management certificate from MIT.

With Cohen now leading Cadwell, the company remains focused on its vision: to help more patients globally than any other neurodiagnostic solution provider.

"I look forward to building on the track record established by Patrick, the Cadwell team and the Cadwell family," said Cohen. "It is an honor and privilege to lead Cadwell in the next phase of growth, carrying forward the company's strong legacy of helping neurology patients in their time of need."

About Cadwell

Cadwell is a global medical technology and services company dedicated to delivering innovative neurodiagnostic, neuromonitoring and sleep solutions to clinicians worldwide. Headquartered in Kennewick, Washington, the company provides exceptional support for every stage of the care delivery journey.

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SOURCE Cadwell Industries, Inc.