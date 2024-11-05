C4 Therapeutics to Present Data from the Ongoing Phase 1/2 Trial of Cemsidomide in Multiple Myeloma and Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma at the American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting

C4T to Host Webcast on Sunday, December 8, 2024 at 2 PM PT (5 PM ET)

WATERTOWN, Mass., Nov. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (C4T) (Nasdaq: CCCC), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to advancing targeted protein degradation science, today announced that two abstracts from the ongoing Phase 1/2 trial of cemsidomide have been accepted for presentation at the ASH Annual Meeting taking place from December 7 – 10, 2024 in San Diego, California. Non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma (NHL) data will be shared as an oral presentation and multiple myeloma (MM) data will be shared as a poster presentation. The abstracts are available online on the ASH Annual Meeting website.

The presentations on December 8th at the ASH Annual Meeting will include updated data compared to the abstracts.

NHL Oral Presentation Details:

Title: Initial Results of a Phase 1 First-in-Human Study of Cemsidomide (CFT7455), a Novel MonoDAC® Degrader, in Patients with Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma

Format: Oral (10-minute presentation, followed by a 5-minute discussion)

Session: T Cell, NK Cell, or NK/T Cell Lymphomas: Clinical and Epidemiological: When Old Meets New in T Cell Lymphomas

Session Date: Sunday, December 8, 2024

Presentation Time: 10:30 AM PT (1:30 PM ET)

Location: San Diego Convention Center, Ballroom 20CD

MM Poster Presentation Details:

Title: Initial Results of a Phase 1 First-in-Human Study of Cemsidomide (CFT7455), a Novel MonoDAC® Degrader, with Dexamethasone in Patients with Relapsed/Refractory Multiple Myeloma

Format: Poster presentation

Session: Multiple Myeloma: Pharmacologic Therapies: Poster II

Session Date: Sunday, December 8, 2024

Presentation Time: 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM PT (9 PM – 11 PM ET)

Location: San Diego Convention Center, Halls G-H

Publication Number: 3366

C4T Investor Webcast

C4T will host a webcast on Sunday, December 8, 2024 at 2 PM PT (5 PM ET). A live webcast of the event will be available using this link or under the “Events & Presentations” page of the Investors section on the company’s website at www.c4therapeutics.com. A replay of the webcast will be archived and available following the event.

About C4 Therapeutics

C4 Therapeutics (C4T) (Nasdaq: CCCC) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to delivering on the promise of targeted protein degradation science to create a new generation of medicines that transforms patients’ lives. C4T is progressing targeted oncology programs through clinical studies and leveraging its TORPEDO® platform to efficiently design and optimize small-molecule medicines to address difficult-to-treat diseases. C4T’s degrader medicines are designed to harness the body’s natural protein recycling system to rapidly degrade disease-causing proteins, offering the potential to overcome drug resistance, drug undruggable targets and improve patient outcomes. For more information, please visit www.c4therapeutics.com.

About Cemsidomide

Cemsidomide is an orally bioavailable MonoDAC® degrader designed to be highly potent and selective against its intended targets of Ikaros (IKZF1) and Aiolos (IKZF3) and overcome shortcomings of currently approved therapies to treat multiple myeloma (MM) and non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma (NHL). Cemsidomide is currently in a Phase 1 dose escalation study in MM and NHL. Initial clinical data show cemsidomide is well-tolerated, demonstrates anti-myeloma activity and displays evidence of immunomodulatory effects. More information about this trial may be accessed at www.clinicaltrials.gov (identifier: NCT04756726).

Contacts:

Investors:

Courtney Solberg

Senior Manager, Investor Relations

CSolberg@c4therapeutics.com

Media:

Loraine Spreen

Senior Director, Corporate Communications & Patient Advocacy

LSpreen@c4therapeutics.com