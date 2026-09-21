C2N Diagnostics Expands Global Partnerships in United Kingdom on World Alzheimer’s Day, Joins Cambridge Cognition and The Alzheimer’s Trust to Improve Alzheimer’s Disease Diagnosis

Collaboration integrates cognitive assessment, proprietary blood test, national phlebotomy and MRI infrastructure to accelerate patient diagnosis and care pathways throughout the UK

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#Alzheimers--C2N Diagnostics, LLC ("C2N"), a pioneer in advanced diagnostic testing for brain health, and Cambridge Cognition, the neuroscience technology company, announce on World Alzheimer’s Day a partnership with The Alzheimer's Trust, a newly formed subsidiary of The Cancer Screening Trust, to address the urgent and growing burden of Alzheimer's disease and related dementias in the United Kingdom (UK).

The collaboration creates an integrated, scalable pathway for earlier and more accurate diagnosis of Alzheimer's disease and related dementias in the UK and includes:

C2N's UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency-registered PrecivityAD2 ® test

CANTAB Pathway ™ , Cambridge Cognition's validated digital touchscreen cognitive assessment platform; and

, Cambridge Cognition's validated digital touchscreen cognitive assessment platform; and The Alzheimer's Trust’s national phlebotomy and MRI imaging infrastructure.

UK-based health care professionals can now order the PrecivityAD2® test and the CANTAB Pathway™ through The Alzheimer’s Trust. This combined effort aims to aid in the assessment of individuals presenting with cognitive impairment who are being evaluated for Alzheimer’s disease (AD) and other causes of cognitive decline.

Health care professionals can contact hello@thealzheimerstrust.co.uk or call UK +44 (0)1935 712430 for ordering information.

How PrecivityAD2® Blood Test and CANTAB Pathway™ Can Increase Diagnostic Accuracy

The PrecivityAD2® test uses state-of-the-art high resolution mass spectrometry and measures the ratio of amyloid beta protein isoforms Aβ42 and Aβ40, the Aβ42/Aβ40 ratio and the percentage of tau protein that is phosphorylated at amino acid 217 and not phosphorylated at amino acid 217 or %p-tau217. The Aβ42/Aβ40 ratio and %p-tau217 are combined into a proprietary statistical algorithm to calculate the Amyloid Probability Score 2 (APS2), which provides the likelihood of amyloid plaques in the brain, a hallmark of Alzheimer’s disease.

CANTAB Pathway™ is Cambridge Cognition’s digital cognitive assessment platform, designed for use in a clinical setting, offering escalating tiers of tasks to provide increasingly greater insight about a patient’s cognition.

Data1 showed that cognitive performance assessed using CANTAB Pathway™ is sensitive to a blood biomarker associated with brain amyloid pathology. Other analyses2 showed that CANTAB Pathway™ discriminated cognitive impairment by baseline biomarker status and tracked cognitive trajectory over two years in those patients above the upper thresholds of circulating blood biomarkers known to be associated with brain amyloid pathology.

This evidence demonstrated that CANTAB® digital cognitive assessments and amyloid blood biomarker testing capture complementary but related disease processes and, according to company executives, together offer a more complete picture for earlier, more confident diagnoses.

Similarly, a study3 published in Nature Medicine assessed the combination of a self-administered digital cognitive test plus C2N’s PrecivityAD2® algorithm across 19 general practitioner (GP) clinics in Sweden. The study found that integrating a digital cognitive test plus the blood biomarker test could detect clinical, biomarker-verified Alzheimer’s disease with an accuracy of 90% — significantly better than standard-of-care GP accuracy of 70%.

Health care professionals state that early and accurate diagnosis is clinically meaningful. Studies4,5,6 show that lifestyle interventions improved memory, thinking and overall cognitive function in older adults at risk of dementia.

UK Dementia Crisis: A Strained System

Dementia is the United Kingdom's leading cause of death7, claiming more than 76,000 lives each year and affecting an estimated 982,000 people across the UK — a number projected to exceed 1 million and continue rising with an ageing population8.

Despite its scale, officials believe the dementia diagnostic pathway remains a key challenge within the National Health Service (NHS), with clinically meaningful potential consequences.

Recent findings published by Alzheimer’s Society revealed that people in the UK wait on average 3.5 years from first symptoms to diagnosis, with almost six months spent after a GP referral to a memory clinic, and nearly 75% of GPs acknowledge long waits for diagnosis9.

These delays to diagnosis have potential clinical consequences, noting amyloid-targeting treatments for Alzheimer's disease, approved by UK's MHRA, appear to be most effective when treatment begins in the earliest stages of disease10,11.

C2N Achieves Global Regulatory Milestones for PrecivityAD2®

In 2025, C2N obtained medical device registration from the UK’s MHRA for the PrecivityAD2®test — the first regulatory approval of the test as an in vitro diagnostic anywhere in the world. More recently, PrecivityAD2® received FDA clearance in the United States as an aid to diagnosis of Alzheimer’s disease.

These milestones build on a landmark prospective study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA)12 that enrolled over 1,200 patients in both the primary care and specialty care settings and showed 92% Negative Predictive Value (NPV) and 91% Positive Predictive Value (PPV) for the PrecivityAD2® clinically validated algorithm using a pre-defined, single cutoff, while a two-cutoff approach yielded 95% NPV & PPV, respectively. This performance exceeds expert consensus recommendations for an Alzheimer’s disease blood biomarker test to serve as a substitute for CSF testing or PET imaging alternatives13.

Dr. Joel Braunstein, CEO, C2N Diagnostics, says, “C2N is excited to play an important role in this partnership by helping to address the dementia diagnosis crisis in the UK and believes this collaboration could be a model in other parts of the world. We especially appreciate and admire what The Cancer Screening Trust has accomplished in the field of oncology and look forward to similar success with Alzheimer’s disease. We have found Cambridge Cognition to be a highly collaborative and trusted partner in helping to educate stakeholders about novel diagnostic tools available to physicians and patients in the field of Alzheimer’s disease.

“We believe that adding PrecivityAD2® into an integrated diagnostic pathway through The Alzheimer’s Trust creates a unique opportunity for a broad, long-term solution throughout the UK.”

CANTAB Pathway™ Complements PrecivityAD2® Test

CANTAB Pathway™ is Cambridge Cognition’s digital cognitive assessment platform, designed for use in a clinical setting. The three escalating tiers of tasks are:

CANTAB One provides a rapid cognitive screening to identify if a problem exists;

CANTAB Insight ™ delivers deeper, multi-domain profiling to assist the physician in their diagnostic pathway; and

delivers deeper, multi-domain profiling to assist the physician in their diagnostic pathway; and CANTAB Plus is intended for specialists using disease-specific assessments, in this case for mild cognitive impairment, Alzheimer’s disease and the other dementias, to give a detailed and thorough picture of cognitive sub-domain specific profiling to assist in determining if disease is present and what form this might take.

CANTAB Pathway™ has already been deployed commercially across multiple settings, including an agreement with a major European private healthcare group. Cambridge Cognition also has a research collaboration with ŌURA, “the world’s leading smart ring.” The company says these deployments demonstrate the scalability of CANTAB Pathway™ and position Cambridge Cognition to capture demand across both institutional healthcare and consumer wellness markets.

Cambridge Cognition’s digital touchscreen and voice-based cognitive assessments are supported by over 3,700 peer-reviewed publications. The company says multiple papers demonstrate the sensitivity in detecting early signs of mild cognitive impairment, when deployed both in clinic and at home.

A scoping review, published in Alzheimer’s & Dementia14 evaluated 79 different self-administered digital cognitive assessments for clinical use in Alzheimer’s disease from multiple providers. This study identified CANTAB® as one of only three tools fully meeting predefined framework criteria for real-world deployment.

Rob Baker, CEO, Cambridge Cognition, says, “The dementia diagnostic challenge in the UK demands bold, collaborative action. By uniting C2N's pioneering blood biomarker technology, Cambridge Cognition’s clinically validated digital assessments and The Alzheimer's Trust's commitment to patient-centred care, this partnership offers a new model for how the healthcare system can meet the scale of the crisis.”

Dan Hogarty, Director, The Alzheimer’s Trust, says, “This collaboration with C2N and Cambridge Cognition enables us to offer the best tests available to those in need and to address the issue with sensitivity and integrity. All three parties are in this sector for the long term and are equipped to handle the enormous challenges.”

Frank Hogarty, CEO, The Alzheimer's Trust and The Cancer Screening Trust, says, “The Alzheimer’s Trust can support physician or patient referrals from the whole of the UK, and through our in-house clinical team, either via video or phone calls, support patients through their diagnosis and care pathways according to test results. This personalized, patient-centric approach is a best practice that we have optimized through The Cancer Screening Trust over the last five years.”

About C2N Diagnostics

C2N is a leading specialty diagnostics company with a vision to bring Clarity Through Innovation®. C2N strives to provide exceptional clinical laboratory services and advanced diagnostic solutions in the field of brain health. C2N’s high-resolution mass spectrometry-based biomarker services and products are used for: clinical decision-making to improve patient care, including diagnosis and treatment monitoring; maximizing the quality and efficiency of clinical trials that test novel treatments for neurodegeneration; and providing innovative tools to help healthcare researchers better understand novel mechanisms of disease, identify new treatment targets, and conduct important epidemiologic studies to improve global public health. C2N assays have been used in over 200 Alzheimer’s disease and other research studies throughout the U.S. and the world. This includes landmark treatment and prevention trials involving disease-modifying therapies (DMTs) that are changing the trajectory of Alzheimer’s disease. Over 90,000 Precivity®-related biomarker measures have been reported through peer-reviewed publications, with many more manuscripts currently under review.

The company acknowledges generous support from National Institute on Aging, GHR Foundation, Alzheimer’s Drug Discovery Foundation, BrightFocus Foundation, Alzheimer’s Association and The Michael J. Fox Foundation. For more information visit http://www.c2n.com.

About Cambridge Cognition

Cambridge Cognition, the neuroscience technology company, designs, develops and delivers digital cognitive assessments that drive scientific discovery, accelerate drug development and improve patient care.

The company is built on rich, curated data and deep technical expertise. We are building a strong global brand with scalable technology that will support the rising world demand for diagnosing and treating brain health. The Company creates shareholder value through organic sales growth, strategic partnerships, joint ventures, and spinouts.

The Company operates in four market sectors:

Clinical Studies for new pharmaceuticals;

Academic Research for scientists to understand CNS disorders;

Healthcare to provide physicians with cognitive assessments to allow them to diagnose and treat patients; and

Consumer Health & Wellness to provide individuals access to accurate, reliable, and meaningful data to assess their cognitive health.

For further information, visit: www.cambridgecognition.com

About The Alzheimer's Trust

The Alzheimer’s Trust is a not-for-profit organisation set up to offer the best advice and tests to the UK market. Our mission is to combine the leading diagnostic and cognitive assessment tests with our excellent customer service to ensure that clients benefit from the latest worldwide diagnostic technologies in Alzheimer’s disease. For information and advice please email hello@thealzheimerstrust.co.uk

1Kaula, A.J., Stang, N.K., Taptiklis, N., Hatlestad-Hall, C., Haraldsen, I. and Cormack, F.K. (2025), Reliability and Sensitivity of Cognitive Outcome Measures to Plasma p -tau217 in Mild Cognitive Impairment in the AI-Mind study. Alzheimer's Dement., 21: e108841. https://doi.org/10.1002/alz70861_108841

2Stang, Kaula, Taptiklis, Cormack et al., AAIC 2026; https://pages.cambridgecognition.com/cantab-mci-ptau217ai-mind

3Tideman, P., et al. Primary care detection of Alzheimer’s disease using a self-administered digital cognitive test and blood biomarkers. Nat Med 31, 4131–4139 (2025). https://doi.org/10.1038/s41591-025-03965-4

4Baker LD, Espeland MA, Whitmer RA, et al. Structured vs Self-Guided Multidomain Lifestyle Interventions for Global Cognitive Function: The US POINTER Randomized Clinical Trial. JAMA. 2025;334(8):681–691. doi:10.1001/jama.2025.12923

5Crivelli L, Suemoto C, Sosa A et al. Multidomain lifestyle intervention for the prevention of cognitive decline in at-risk older adults in Latin America (LatAm-FINGERS): a single-blind, multicentre, randomised controlled trial. The Lancet, 2026; 408, 417-42

6Ngandu T, Lehtisalo J, Solomon A et al. A 2 year multidomain intervention of diet, exercise, cognitive training, and vascular risk monitoring versus control to prevent cognitive decline in at-risk elderly people (FINGER): a randomised controlled trial. The Lancet, 2015; 385, 2255-2263

7Alzheimer’s Research UK, Dementia Is Still UK’s Biggest Killer, December 2025

8Alzheimer’s Society, How many people have dementia in the UK?, 2024

9Reports expose a dementia care system failing patients at every stage | Alzheimer’s Society , May 2026

10van Dyck, C.H., Li, D., Kanekiyo, M., Dhadda, S., Hersch, S., Gee, M., Irizarry, M.C. and Kramer, L.D. (2025), The Lecanemab Clarity AD Open-Label Extension in Early Alzheimer’s Disease: Initial Findings From the 48-Month Analysis. Alzheimer's Dement., 21: e108905. https://doi.org/10.1002/alz70861_108905

11 Sajeendran et al., “Donanemab in Early Alzheimer’s Disease: Greater Benefit in Lower Tau Burden (P2-12.011).” Neurology. 2026;106(11 Supplement 1):868. https://doi.org/10.1212/WNL.0000000000213161

12 Palmqvist S, Tideman P, Mattsson-Carlgren N, et al. Blood Biomarkers to Detect Alzheimer Disease in Primary Care and Secondary Care. JAMA. 2024;332(15):1245–1257. doi:10.1001/jama.2024.13855

13 Schindler, S.E., Galasko, D., Pereira, A.C. et al. Acceptable performance of blood biomarker tests of amyloid pathology — recommendations from the Global CEO Initiative on Alzheimer’s Disease. Nat Rev Neurol 20, 426–439 (2024). https://doi.org/10.1038/s41582-024-00977-5

14 Hampel H, Nakamura Y, Bell J, et al. Evaluating digital cognitive tests for clinical use in Alzheimer's disease: A novel framework and scoping review. Alzheimer's Dement. 2026; 22:e71559. https://doi.org/10.1002/alz.71559

Media Contacts:

C2N Diagnostics

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202-427-3603



Cambridge Cognition Holdings plc

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The Alzheimer's Trust

+44 (0)1935 712430