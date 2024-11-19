Byondis Appoints Louis Denis, M.D., as Chief Medical Officer

NIJMEGEN, The Netherlands--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Byondis B.V., an independent clinical stage biopharmaceutical company creating innovative targeted medicines for patients with cancer, announces the appointment of Louis Denis, M.D. as Chief Medical Officer. Dr. Denis brings more than 30 years of clinical development leadership and oncology expertise to Byondis.









“We are excited that Louis has joined the Byondis team. Building on our successful proprietary drug discovery, research and development and in-house CMC capabilities, his proven track record and expertise in cancer drug development will be invaluable to rapidly advance our pipeline through the clinic and ultimately reach patients,” said Byondis’ Founder and CEO Jacques Lemmens, Ph.D.

“Byondis is uniquely positioned to make meaningful contributions to cancer care based on its deep scientific knowledge, strong research capabilities and broad pipeline of new antibody-drug conjugates and antibody-based therapeutics,” said Dr. Denis. “I look forward to working together to advance and deliver the next generation of targeted cancer treatments for patients.”

Prior to joining Byondis, Dr. Denis was the Chief Medical Officer at Verastem Oncology and at Asana BioSciences since 2015. Previously, Dr. Denis held various leadership roles in Oncology clinical development and medical affairs at Boehringer Ingelheim and Pfizer. Dr. Denis received his M.D. from the Vrije Universiteit Brussel, Belgium, and did his post-doctoral fellowships in Internal Medicine/Medical Oncology at Middelheim Hospital, Antwerp; the Rotterdam Cancer Institute, The Netherlands; and the Institute for Drug Development, Cancer Therapy and Research Center, San Antonio, Texas.

About Byondis

Driven to improve patients’ lives, Byondis is an independent clinical stage biopharmaceutical research and development company creating innovative targeted medicines for cancer. The company is developing new biological entities (NBEs) focusing on antibody-drug conjugates and antibody-based therapeutics.

Byondis’ broad development portfolio comprises preclinical and early-stage clinical programs. The product candidates combine Byondis’ expertise in linker-drug (LD) technology, antibody-drug conjugation, targeted cytotoxic therapy, immunology, and monoclonal antibody (mAb) development. Byondis’ expertise covers all preclinical R&D from early lead finding to production of clinical batches of the selected product candidates, which are all done in-house.

The company has a dedicated team of more than 300 staff working in its state-of-the-art R&D and GMP manufacturing facilities in Nijmegen, the Netherlands. For more information visit www.byondis.com.

Contacts



Suzanne van Gerwen

E-mail: Communications@Byondis.com

Direct: +31246795340