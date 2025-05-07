Bruker Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Q1 2025 revenues of $801.4 million, up 11.0% year-over-year; organic revenue up 2.9%, and constant-exchange rate (CER) revenue up 12.5%; Bruker Scientific Instrument (BSI) segment organic revenue up 5.1%

Q1 2025 GAAP diluted EPS $0.11; non-GAAP diluted EPS $0.47, down 11.3% yoy on M&A headwinds

Guidance on organic revenue and EPS adjusted for US policy changes and tariff headwinds. Updated FY 2025 guidance: Revenue $3.48 to $3.55 billion, up 3.5% to 5.5%, incl. organic growth of 0% to 2% Non-GAAP EPS $2.40 to $2.48, growth of 0% to 3% yoy



Frank H. Laukien, Bruker’s President and CEO, commented: “Bruker had a solid start to 2025 with double-digit reported and CER revenue growth, 5.1% organic revenue growth in our BSI segment, and better operating margin performance than expected - all on strong execution, despite uncertainties in key markets. In Q1 and April, we launched key products in spatial biology, NMR, microbiology and molecular diagnostics. Proactive cost management helped drive organic operating margin expansion, partially offsetting the expected Q1 margin headwinds from our strategic acquisitions in Q2 of 2024.”

He continued: “It has become evident that academic market and tariff dynamics will have a meaningful impact on our financial performance in 2025, and accordingly we are lowering our organic revenue growth and non-GAAP EPS guidance for the full year. With additional cost and pricing initiatives, as well as supply network re-engineering, we anticipate that we will be able to mitigate slightly more than half of the new headwinds in 2025. We expect to resume our planned margin expansion and rapid EPS growth in 2026 and beyond.”

First Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Bruker’s revenues for the first quarter of 2025 were $801.4 million, an increase of 11.0% compared to $721.7 million in the first quarter of 2024. In the first quarter of 2025, revenues increased 2.9% organically year-over-year, with constant-exchange rate (CER) revenue growth of 12.5%. Revenue growth from acquisitions was 9.6%, while foreign currency translation had an unfavorable impact of 1.5%.

First quarter 2025 Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) revenues of $744.5 million increased 14.3% year-over-year, with organic revenue growth of 5.1%. First quarter 2025 Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies (BEST) revenues of $59.3 million decreased 18.9% year-over-year, with organic revenue, net of intercompany eliminations, decreasing by 17.7%.

First quarter 2025 GAAP operating income was $31.8 million, compared to $64.8 million in the first quarter of 2024. Non-GAAP operating income was $101.7 million in the first quarter of 2025, compared to $100.7 million in the first quarter of 2024. Bruker’s first quarter 2025 non-GAAP operating margin was 12.7%, compared to 14.0% in the first quarter of 2024, primarily due to expected margin headwinds from our strategic acquisitions in the second quarter of 2024.

First quarter 2025 GAAP diluted earnings per share (EPS) were $0.11, compared to $0.35 in the first quarter of 2024. First quarter 2025 non-GAAP diluted EPS were $0.47, a decrease of 11.3% compared to $0.53 in the first quarter of 2024.

Updated Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Outlook

Bruker now expects FY 2025 revenues of $3.48 to $3.55 billion, compared to FY 2024 revenues of $3.37 billion, with 3.5% to 5.5% year-over-year reported revenue growth, including:

CER revenue growth of 2.5% to 4.5%

Organic revenue growth of 0% to 2%

M&A revenue growth contribution of ~2.5%

Foreign currency translation revenue tailwind of ~1%

Bruker now expects FY 2025 non-GAAP EPS of $2.40 to $2.48, compared to FY 2024 non-GAAP EPS of $2.41, which implies growth of 0% to 3% year-over-year, with CER non-GAAP EPS growth of 5% to 8%.

Bruker’s FY 2025 revenue and non-GAAP EPS guidance is based on foreign currency exchange rates and tariff rates as of April 30, 2025.

For the Company’s outlook for 2025 organic revenue growth, M&A revenue growth, constant exchange rate revenue growth, and constant exchange rate non-GAAP EPS growth, and non-GAAP EPS, we are not able to provide without unreasonable effort the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, or reconciliations to such GAAP financial measures on a forward-looking basis. Please see “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below for a description of items excluded from our expected non-GAAP EPS.

Bruker Corporation PRELIMINARY CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited) (in millions) March 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 184.2 $ 183.4 Accounts receivable, net 537.8 565.5 Inventories 1,116.5 1,067.8 Other current assets 273.0 236.5 Total current assets 2,111.5 2,053.2 Property, plant and equipment, net 689.0 669.3 Goodwill, intangibles, net and other long-term assets 3,132.6 3,084.2 Total assets $ 5,933.1 $ 5,806.7 LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS AND

SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Current portion of long-term debt and finance lease obligations $ 37.7 $ 32.5 Accounts payable 244.6 234.1 Deferred revenue and customer advances 470.6 438.2 Other current liabilities 592.0 576.5 Total current liabilities 1,344.9 1,281.3 Long-term debt 2,076.1 2,061.8 Other long-term liabilities 660.9 648.4 Redeemable noncontrolling interests 18.3 18.1 Total shareholders' equity 1,832.9 1,797.1 Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interests and shareholders' equity $ 5,933.1 $ 5,806.7

Bruker Corporation PRELIMINARY CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited) (in millions, except per share data) Three Months Ended

March 31, 2025 2024 Revenue $ 801.4 $ 721.7 Cost of revenue 410.2 368.9 Gross profit 391.2 352.8 Operating expenses: Selling, general and administrative 225.4 195.3 Research and development 97.1 81.8 Other charges, net 36.9 10.9 Total operating expenses 359.4 288.0 Operating income 31.8 64.8 Interest and other income (expense), net (6.7 ) 6.8 Income before income taxes, equity in income (losses) of unconsolidated investees, net of tax, and noncontrolling interests in consolidated subsidiaries (a) 25.1 71.6 Income tax provision 8.7 19.8 Equity in income (losses) of unconsolidated investees, net of tax 0.4 0.2 Consolidated net income 16.8 52.0 Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests in consolidated subsidiaries (0.6 ) 1.1 Net income attributable to Bruker Corporation $ 17.4 $ 50.9 Net income per common share attributable to Bruker Corporation shareholders: Basic $ 0.11 $ 0.35 Diluted $ 0.11 $ 0.35 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 151.6 145.2 Diluted 151.9 145.9 (a) On subsequent pages this is referred to as “Profit before income tax”.

Bruker Corporation PRELIMINARY CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited) (in millions) Three Months Ended

March 31, 2025 2024 Cash flows from operating activities: Consolidated net income $ 16.8 $ 52.0 Adjustments to reconcile consolidated net income to cash flows from operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 50.4 34.7 Deferred income taxes (22.7 ) (2.1 ) Other non-cash expenses, net 11.2 0.6 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions and divestitures 9.3 (63.4 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 65.0 21.8 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property, plant and equipment (26.0 ) (21.4 ) Cash paid for acquisitions, net of cash acquired (1.1 ) (274.5 ) Other investing activities, net 1.0 (8.3 ) Net cash used in investing activities (26.1 ) (304.2 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Repayments of revolving lines of credit (167.9 ) (0.5 ) Proceeds from revolving lines of credit 139.9 268.9 Repayment of long-term debt (7.7 ) (107.2 ) Proceeds from long-term debt 2.9 — Payment of dividends to common shareholders (7.7 ) (7.3 ) Repurchase of common stock (10.0 ) — Other financing activities, net (0.7 ) (2.2 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (51.2 ) 151.7 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 13.3 (17.6 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 1.0 (148.3 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 186.7 491.6 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 187.7 $ 343.3

Bruker Corporation RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (unaudited and in millions, except per share data) The tables below present the GAAP to Non-GAAP reconciliation for the following financial measures: Gross Profit and Gross Profit Margin; Selling, General and Administrative (“SG&A”) Expenses; Interest and Other Income (Expense), net; Operating Income and Operating Income Margin; Profit before Income Taxes; Net Income Attributable to Bruker Corporation; Earnings Per Share (Diluted); and Income Tax rate. Gross Profit Gross Profit Margin SG&A Expenses Operating Income Operating Income Margin Interest and other income (expense), net Profit before income tax Net Income attributable to Bruker Corporation Diluted net income per common share Income Tax Rate Three Months Ended March 31, 2025: GAAP $ 391.2 48.8 % $ 225.4 $ 31.8 4.0 % $ (6.7 ) $ 25.1 $ 17.4 $ 0.11 34.7 % Non-GAAP adjustments: Restructuring costs 2.6 0.3 % — 10.2 1.3 % — 10.2 10.2 0.07 — Acquisition-related costs 2.3 0.3 % — 8.6 1.1 % — 8.6 8.6 0.06 Purchased intangibles amortization 14.0 1.7 % (13.1 ) 27.3 3.4 % — 27.3 27.3 0.18 — Acquisition-related litigation charges — — — 18.6 2.3 % — 18.6 18.6 0.12 Investments related adjustments — — — — — 2.0 2.0 2.0 0.01 — Other costs 0.8 0.2 % — 5.2 0.6 % — 5.2 5.2 0.03 Tax effect of above Non-GAAP adjustments — — — — — — — (18.2 ) (0.11 ) (0.6 )% Other Discrete Items — — — — — — — — — (6.4 )% Equity in income (losses) of unconsolidated investees, net of tax — — — — — — — (0.4 ) — — Total Non-GAAP adjustments 19.7 2.5 % (13.1 ) 69.9 8.7 % 2.0 71.9 53.3 0.36 (7.0 )% Non-GAAP $ 410.9 51.3 % $ 212.3 $ 101.7 12.7 % $ (4.7 ) $ 97.0 $ 70.7 $ 0.47 27.7 % Three Months Ended March 31, 2024: GAAP $ 352.8 48.9 % $ 195.3 $ 64.8 9.0 % $ 6.8 $ 71.6 $ 50.9 $ 0.35 27.7 % Non-GAAP adjustments: Restructuring costs 3.7 0.5 % — 7.2 1.0 % — 7.2 7.2 0.05 — Acquisition-related costs 3.0 0.4 % — 7.1 1.0 % — 7.1 7.1 0.05 — Purchased intangibles amortization 7.8 1.1 % (8.3 ) 16.2 2.2 % — 16.2 16.2 0.11 — Other costs 2.1 0.3 % — 5.4 0.8 % — 5.4 5.4 0.04 — Tax effect of above Non-GAAP adjustments — — — — — — — (8.9 ) (0.07 ) (0.6 )% Other Discrete Items — — — — — — — — — (0.4 )% Equity in income (losses) of unconsolidated investees, net of tax — — — — — — — (0.2 ) — — Total Non-GAAP adjustments 16.6 2.3 % (8.3 ) 35.9 5.0 % — 35.9 26.8 0.18 (1.0 )% Non-GAAP $ 369.4 51.2 % $ 187.0 $ 100.7 14.0 % $ 6.8 $ 107.5 $ 77.7 $ 0.53 26.7 %

Bruker Corporation RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES - Continued (unaudited and in millions, except per share data) The tables below present the GAAP to Non-GAAP reconciliation for Organic revenue, CER currency revenue, and Free Cash Flow: Three Months Ended

March 31, 2025 2024 GAAP revenue Total Bruker $ 801.4 $ 721.7 Non-GAAP adjustments: Acquisitions and divestitures (1) 69.2 26.3 Effect of changes in foreign currency translation rate (2) (10.4 ) (1.0 ) Non-GAAP Organic revenue Total Bruker $ 742.6 $ 696.4 GAAP Revenue growth rate 11.0 % 5.3 % Non-GAAP Organic revenue growth rate 2.9 % 1.6 %

Three Months Ended

March 31, 2025 2024 GAAP revenue Bruker Scientific Instruments (3) $ 744.5 $ 651.1 Non-GAAP adjustments: Acquisitions and divestitures (1) 69.2 26.3 Effect of changes in foreign currency translation rate (2) (9.2 ) (1.8 ) Non-GAAP Organic revenue Bruker Scientific Instruments $ 684.5 $ 626.6 GAAP Revenue growth rate 14.3 % 3.9 % Non-GAAP Organic revenue growth rate 5.1 % 0.0 %

