Bruker Launches Infrared Imaging Microscope for Pharma and Life Science Research

Groundbreaking LUMOS II ILIM QCL-based IR microscope sets new standards in speed and resolution

BILLERICA, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$BRKR #BRKR--Bruker Corporation (Nasdaq: BRKR) today announced the launch of the LUMOS™ II ILIM, a quantum cascade laser (QCL) based infrared imaging microscope. The new LUMOS II ILIM redefines performance standards, enabling pharma and life science researchers to capture ultrafast IR images of expansive areas with enhanced spatial resolution.









The LUMOS II ILIM features a patented coherence reduction method for infrared laser imaging essentially free from artifacts in both transmission and reflection mode. With a very large field of view and complete automation, it allows for the rapid determination of chemical complexity in biological tissues.

Dr. Guillaume Mabilleau, Clinical Bone Pathologist at Centre Hospitalier Universitaire Angers in France, stated: “I am impressed by the speed of this microscope for high quality infrared imaging of biological samples. The ease of operation and high throughput achieved with QCL technology is a game changer for clinical research. We are exploring the new perspectives this research tool opens for improving diagnosis and treatment of bone disease.”

Using AI-powered data evaluation, LUMOS II ILIM workflows allow for discoveries in life science, pharma and disease research. Integration with Bruker’s MALDI Imaging methods enable multimodal imaging to characterize tissues with enhanced analytical depth. The LUMOS II ILIM can also be used for rapid pharmaceutical tablet inspection and particle identification, including automated sampling. Users can harness a Python interface to adapt the LUMOS II ILIM to specific requirements and custom workflows. To learn more about LUMOS II ILIM, please visit: https://www.bruker.com/ILIM.

About Bruker Corporation

Bruker is enabling scientists and engineers to make breakthrough post-genomic discoveries and develop new applications that improve the quality of human life. Bruker’s high performance scientific instruments and high value analytical and diagnostic solutions enable scientists to explore life and materials at molecular, cellular, and microscopic levels. In close cooperation with our customers, Bruker is enabling innovation, improved productivity, and customer success in post-genomic life science molecular and cell biology research, in applied and biopharma applications, in microscopy and nanoanalysis, as well as in industrial and cleantech research, and next-gen semiconductor metrology in support of AI. Bruker offers differentiated, high-value life science and diagnostics systems and solutions in preclinical imaging, clinical phenomics research, proteomics and multiomics, spatial and single-cell biology, functional structural and condensate biology, as well as in clinical microbiology and molecular diagnostics. For more information, please visit www.bruker.com.

