Bruker Introduces Dimension Nexus™ Atomic Force Microscope

Upgradable Large-Sample System Sets New Performance Standard for Cost-Effective AFMs

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$BRKR #BRKR--At the 2024 MRS Fall Meeting & Exhibit, Bruker Corporation (Nasdaq: BRKR) today announced the launch of the Dimension Nexus™ atomic force microscope (AFM). Dimension Nexus is the newest addition to the industry-leading Dimension® AFM product line, which has had more than 4600 systems installed around the world. With the latest-generation NanoScope® 6 controller, this new small-footprint AFM delivers wider access to Bruker’s exclusive PeakForce Tapping® technology and over 50 AFM modes. The upgradability and enhanced ease of use of Dimension Nexus provides an optimal intersection of performance and value for the evolving needs of both growing labs and multi-user facilities.









“We already have a number of Bruker AFMs in our open-access user facilities and are always looking for new technology that can further support the many researchers we serve from both academia and industry,” said Dr. Alice Pyne, Head of the Henry Royce Nanocharacterisation Laboratory at the University of Sheffield. “I especially appreciate the compact and upgradable nature of the Dimension Nexus large-sample AFM, and the fact that it can perform the latest PeakForce Tapping modes. I can see this being a real advantage for multi-user labs, where AFM expertise and applications vary, and where physical space for instruments is at a premium.”

“With the release of Nexus, we have taken a significant step in making the very latest AFM technology available to a wider research community,” added Thomas Mueller, Senior Director of AFM Instrumentation at Bruker. “Its combination of data quality, performance, and versatility make it both an excellent starter AFM and a perfect addition to a thriving AFM lab.”

About Dimension Nexus

Taking advantage of decades of AFM innovation, Dimension Nexus delivers exceptional value. Its open-architecture system with low drift and low noise enables researchers to collect high-quality data for both routine and custom experiments. The high-speed NanoScope 6 controller, combined with Bruker’s exclusive ScanAsyst® technology, ensures unprecedented ease of use. This small-footprint, versatile system boosts productivity with a programmable stage for high-throughput multi-site analysis. Additionally, Dimension Nexus supports a wide array of unique modes, such as AFM-nDMA for viscoelastic measurements, PeakForce QNM® for high-resolution quantitative mapping of mechanical properties, and DataCube modes for hyperspectral imaging.

About Bruker Corporation – Leader of the Post-Genomic Era

Bruker is enabling scientists and engineers to make breakthrough post-genomic discoveries and develop new applications that improve the quality of human life. Bruker’s high performance scientific instruments and high value analytical and diagnostic solutions enable scientists to explore life and materials at molecular, cellular, and microscopic levels. In close cooperation with our customers, Bruker is enabling innovation, improved productivity, and customer success in post-genomic life science molecular and cell biology research, in applied and biopharma applications, in microscopy and nanoanalysis, as well as in industrial and cleantech research, and next-gen semiconductor metrology in support of AI. Bruker offers differentiated, high-value life science and diagnostics systems and solutions in preclinical imaging, clinical phenomics research, proteomics and multiomics, spatial and single-cell biology, functional structural and condensate biology, as well as in clinical microbiology and molecular diagnostics. For more information, please visit www.bruker.com.

Contacts



Investor:

Joe Kostka

Director, Investor Relations

Bruker Corporation

T: +1 (978) 313-5800

E: Investor.Relations@bruker.com

Media:

Stephen Hopkins

Content Marketing Manager

Bruker Nano Surfaces and Metrology

T: +1 (520) 741-1044 x1022

E: steve.hopkins@bruker.com