Bruker Experiences Growth in Semiconductor Advanced Packaging Market Fueled by AI Demands

BILLERICA, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$BRKR #BRKR--Bruker Corporation (Nasdaq: BRKR) today announced the shipment and installation of the 15th InSight WLI 3D optical metrology system to a leading semiconductor manufacturer. The installation is part of a larger order from this semiconductor manufacturer for 27 Bruker optical metrology systems in 2025. This reflects the growing demand for high-performance metrology that can support advanced packaging requirements in the latest generation AI high-performance chip manufacturing processes.

As artificial intelligence becomes increasingly embedded in consumer and industrial technologies, the chips powering these systems must deliver higher performance, faster data processing, and greater energy efficiency. To meet these demands, semiconductor manufacturers are turning to advanced packaging—a transformative approach that enables the integration of multiple chips into a single, compact package. Unlike traditional electronics packaging, advanced packaging supports multi-die stacking and heterogeneous integration, combining chips for processors, memory, and accelerators into unified systems. This architecture is essential for AI workloads, which require high bandwidth, low latency, and power efficiency, but it also introduces new manufacturing challenges in precision alignment and structural integrity. These challenges make Bruker’s advanced metrology solutions critical to ensuring performance and reliability.

“For decades, Bruker has partnered closely with semiconductor manufacturers to develop metrology solutions that meet the industry's aggressive roadmap needs,” said David V. Rossi, President of Bruker Nano Surfaces and Metrology Division. “This recent multi-system advanced packaging metrology order affirms how integral Bruker’s metrology is to the semiconductor industry’s technological leaps, such as the shift to advanced packaging for AI chip manufacturing.”

Bruker’s InSight WLI system is specifically designed for advanced packaging measurement requirements, providing non-contact, high-resolution 3D optical metrology that accurately measures layer-to-layer alignment, surface topography, and coplanarity—all capabilities that are essential for maintaining yield and quality. As new fabrication facilities continue to come online, Bruker anticipates further demand for their suite of advanced semiconductor metrology systems.

