Bruker Expands Infection Detection Portfolio with Acquisition of Metagenomic mNGS DISQVER® Platform for Pathogenic Microorganisms in Blood

BREMEN, Germany--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$BRKR #BRKR--Bruker Corporation (Nasdaq: BRKR) today announced the acquisition of the DISQVER® clinical metagenomics platform from Noscendo GmbH.

DISQVER® enables metagenomic next-generation sequencing (mNGS) analysis of microbes directly from blood samples, further expanding Bruker's NGS-based infection detection capabilities. Without any need for prior cultivation, DISQVER analyzes whole genome sequencing (WGS) data and applies advanced, proprietary bioinformatics to search for more than 11,000 different microbes and parasites. The mNGS analysis can be done directly from cell-free DNA samples from blood, in less than 24 hours after sample receipt. This advanced mNGS clinical research approach can be valuable for bloodstream infections, sepsis, endocarditis, and other severe infectious diseases.

Following the acquisition, DISQVER® remains available for research use only, while Bruker is progressing its registration for diagnostic purposes. Financial details of the transaction were not disclosed, and DISQVER® is not expected to be material to Bruker’s FY26 financial results.

Dr. Wolfgang Pusch, President of Bruker Microbiology & Infection Diagnostics, commented: “The acquisition of the DISQVER® proprietary software and workflow platform is the latest step in our evolution as an innovative microbiology and molecular diagnostics business. We have expanded into rapid antimicrobial susceptibility testing (AST), hospital hygiene testing, sample-to-answer molecular diagnostics with the ELITech Genius platform, and most recently into NGS for infectious disease testing. DISQVER® adds additional NGS applications to our portfolio for metagenomics, and enhances our support for earlier decision-making in sepsis, bloodstream infections, and severe infections."

About Bruker Corporation – Leader of the Post-Genomic Era (Nasdaq: BRKR)

Bruker is enabling scientists and engineers to make breakthrough post-genomic discoveries and develop new applications that improve the quality of human life. Bruker’s high-performance scientific instruments and high value analytical and diagnostic solutions enable scientists to explore life and materials at molecular, cellular, and microscopic levels. In close cooperation with our customers, Bruker is enabling innovation, improved productivity, and customer success in post-genomic life science molecular and cell biology research, in applied and biopharma applications, in microscopy and nanoanalysis, as well as in industrial and cleantech research, and next-gen semiconductor metrology in support of AI. Bruker offers differentiated, high-value life science and diagnostics systems and solutions in preclinical imaging, clinical phenomics research, proteomics and multiomics, spatial and single-cell biology, functional structural and condensate biology, as well as in clinical microbiology and molecular diagnostics. For more information, please visit www.bruker.com.

Trade Press & Customer Contact:

Alessandro Abramo

Director Marketing & Product Management

Bruker Microbiology & Infection Diagnostics

T: +39-348-360-9058

E: alessandro.abramo@bruker.com



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Joe Kostka

Director, Investor Relations & Corporate Development

Bruker Corporation

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