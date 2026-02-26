Bruker Accelerates the Future of Diagnostic and Prognostic Spatial Proteomics with the Launch of CellScape XR

The new platform delivers unmatched quantitation, robustness, and throughput to support clinical translation of spatial proteomics assays

ORLANDO, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$BRKR #BRKR--Bruker Corporation (Nasdaq: BRKR) announced the launch of CellScape™ XR, a next-generation spatial proteomics platform designed to advance the development of diagnostic and prognostic assays by delivering unprecedented quantitative performance, robustness, and flexibility. CellScape XR addresses a critical bottleneck in translational research by enabling high-throughput, reproducible spatial proteomics at a scale and rigor required for translational and clinical applications.

As spatial proteomics moves from discovery to translational research and to diagnostic development, researchers face increasing demands for assay reproducibility, standardization, quantitative confidence, and throughput across large clinical cohorts. CellScape XR incorporates advances in optics, fluidics, and protocols to specifically meet these needs, combining highly multiplexed protein detection with improved throughput and workflow flexibility, without compromising spatial resolution or data quality.

Additionally, Bruker has supported collaborations to advance translational spatial biology on the CellScape platform, including at the University Hospital Schleswig-Holstein, Kiel (UKSH). UKSH has completed analysis of more than 1000 clinically annotated samples with plans to extend the study to approximately 3,000 patient samples.

“We are deploying the CellScape platform to develop translational predictive and prognostic spatial-omics panels and AI-informed signatures across multiple solid tumor indications,” said Niclas C. Blessin MD, Assistant Professor of Pathology at UKSH. “The quantitative consistency and throughput of the CellScape platform allows us to evaluate spatially resolved biomarkers across large patient cohorts, which is essential for building clinically meaningful prognostic assays. Our long-term goal is to translate this work to the clinic, and CellScape XR provides the technical foundation to get there.”

With the launch of CellScape XR, Bruker reinforces its commitment to supporting the full lifecycle of spatial proteomics—from discovery research to translational research to clinical assay development. By enabling scalable, quantitative spatial analysis, CellScape XR is poised to accelerate the development of next-generation diagnostics and prognostics that capture the spatial complexity of disease biology.

Join Bruker at AGBT 2026

Bruker will share more details on the next-generation CellScape XR, alongside innovations across the broader Bruker Spatial Biology portfolio, at the AGBT hospitality suite in Dade Lounge throughout the week and in their Silver Sponsor Workshop on Wednesday, February 25.

For more information, please visit www.brukerspatialbiology.com.

About Bruker Corporation – Leader of the Post-Genomic Era

Bruker is enabling scientists and engineers to make breakthrough post-genomic discoveries and develop new applications that improve the quality of human life. Bruker’s high performance scientific instruments and high value analytical and diagnostic solutions enable scientists to explore life and materials at molecular, cellular, and microscopic levels. In close cooperation with our customers, Bruker is enabling innovation, improved productivity, and customer success in post-genomic life science molecular and cell biology research, in applied and biopharma applications, in microscopy and nanoanalysis, as well as in industrial and cleantech research, and next-gen semiconductor metrology in support of AI. Bruker offers differentiated, high-value life science and diagnostics systems and solutions in preclinical imaging, clinical phenomics research, proteomics and multiomics, spatial and single-cell biology, functional structural and condensate biology, as well as in clinical microbiology and molecular diagnostics. For more information, please visit www.bruker.com.

