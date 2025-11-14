Bruin Biometrics Accelerates Pressure Injury Prevention with Artificial Intelligence and Sustainable Innovation

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bruin Biometrics, a global leader in digital health innovation and pressure injury prevention technology, today announced a series of advancements accelerating progress in clinical innovation, environmental sustainability, and data protection.

Bruin Biometrics Unveils AI Assistant that Cuts Pressure Injury Protocol Development Time from Weeks to Minutes

Bruin Biometrics has unveiled its artificial intelligence (AI) enabled protocol intelligent assistant (PIA), a tool designed to help healthcare providers modernize and standardize pressure injury prevention workflows, where the heavy lifting in protocol development and redesign is handled by the PIA, freeing nurses to focus on care and quality, not copywriting.

The PIA uses evidence-based insights from Bruin Biometrics' award-winning Provizio® SEM Scanner and other contextual data to guide early intervention strategies that has demonstrated a 92% reduction in the incidence of pressure injuries, a leading cause of preventable patient harm worldwide.

Developed in collaboration with customers under the leadership of Bruin Biometrics' post-doctoral clinical team, the tool moves into broader clinical use in early 2026 alongside the company's Pressure Injury Prevention Personal Assistant (PIPPA™) digital health platform — a clinical decision support tool supporting healthcare practitioners in all aspects of pressure injury prevention and management, which it developed on the Amazon Web Services environment.

"Doing less while achieving more is a reality with this tool. This is the proper application of AI: It removes steps, burden, and time from nurses' to-do lists," said Martin Burns, CEO of Bruin Biometrics. "By integrating AI with our proven SEM technology and PIPPA, clinicians gain an intelligent assistant that supports proactive, data-driven patient care, workflow, and PI management efficiency and simplicity, including protocol compliance, intervention efficacy, quality, and risk management. Using this tool means that a protocol update, which used to take 5–6 weeks, can now be achieved in 5–6 minutes and then presented to administrators for the critical human-in-the-loop quality review. Healthcare Practitioners are freed to do what they do better than anyone: nursing and patient care."

New Provizio SEM Scanner Fixed Sensor Design Cuts Clinical Waste and Costs, Advancing Sustainable Care Delivery

In line with its commitment to sustainable healthcare innovation, Bruin Biometrics announced a new variant of the Provizio SEM Scanner featuring a fixed sensor head.

This design reduces medical waste by eliminating single-use sensor components — a significant advancement for hospitals and health systems pursuing greener and more efficient clinical operations. Customers have already given feedback on how much they appreciate the new design and how it resonates with existing workflows.

"Our customers are professionals who are relentlessly focused on sustainability, process efficiency, and cost savings," Burns added. "This enhancement reflects our shared mission to improve patient outcomes while reducing environmental and financial impacts. Prevention is the very best way of achieving waste reduction. A prevented Stage 4 pressure injury, for example, saves over $127,000 in costs, including more than 200 complex and expensive dressings from being used in treatments — that's a per-injury dressings-cost saving of $4,000 and avoids lot of incinerated waste."

Global Security and Privacy Controls Strengthen Data Trust and Digital Confidence in Prevention Workflows: PIPPA™ Platform Earns HITRUST and SOC 2 Certification

Bruin Biometrics confirmed that its PIPPA™ has achieved both HITRUST and SOC 2 certifications.

These certifications build on AES-256 encryption and FIPS 140-2 standards already embedded in the Provizio SEM Scanner, extending end-to-end data protection across the company's digital ecosystem. Together, they demonstrate how Bruin Biometrics designs prevention technology that is as secure as it is intelligent.

"Digital security is foundational," said Martin Burns, CEO of Bruin Biometrics. "Earning HITRUST and SOC 2 certification shows that we do our part to maintain the integrity of the digital infrastructure that makes prevention possible."

These achievements reflect Bruin Biometrics' long-standing investment in trusted, secure, and scalable prevention technology, ensuring clinicians and healthcare systems can rely on digital intelligence with absolute confidence.

Driving Measurable Outcomes Across Healthcare Systems

Collectively, these portfolio developments demonstrate Bruin Biometrics' continued leadership in AI healthcare, medical device innovation, and sustainable clinical technology.

"Each of these advancements results from direct collaboration with our clinical and technical partners," said Burns. "We know that prevention is a journey of modernization and continuous improvement. With these advancements, the pace of prevention has quickened again, while reducing both the cost and complexity of its achievement."

Hospital leaders seeking to understand how these advancements can enhance clinical and operational outcomes are encouraged to book a one-on-one consultation with Martin Burns, CEO of Bruin Biometrics @ mburns@bruinbiometrics.com

About Bruin Biometrics

Bruin Biometrics LLC is a pioneer in biometric sensor technology and digital healthcare solutions for the early detection and prevention of chronic, preventable conditions.

Headquartered in Los Angeles, Bruin Biometrics partners with healthcare providers to modernize care pathways using digital intelligence and advanced sensor technology. Its Provizio® SEM Scanner is recognized globally for its ability to detect early tissue damage before it becomes visible and has received multiple international innovation awards.

For more information, visit https://sem-scanner.com or https://mypippa.com.



