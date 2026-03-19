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Bristol Myers Squibb to Report Results for First Quarter 2026 on April 30, 2026

March 19, 2026 | 
1 min read

PRINCETON, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) will announce results for the first quarter of 2026 on Thursday, April 30, 2026. Company executives will review financial results with the investment community during a conference call beginning at 8:00 a.m. ET.



Investors and the general public are invited to listen to a live audio webcast of the call at http://investor.bms.com. Materials related to the call will be available on the company’s Investor Relations website prior to the start of the conference call.

A replay of the webcast will be available here approximately three hours after the conference call concludes.

About Bristol Myers Squibb: Transforming Patients’ Lives Through Science

At Bristol Myers Squibb, our mission is to discover, develop and deliver innovative medicines that help patients prevail over serious diseases. We are pursuing bold science to define what’s possible for the future of medicine and the patients we serve. For more information, visit us at BMS.com and follow us on LinkedIn, X, YouTube, Facebook and Instagram.

corporatefinancial-news


Contacts

For more information, contact:
Media Relations: media@bms.com
Investor Relations: investor.relations@bms.com

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