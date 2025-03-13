SUBSCRIBE
Bristol Myers Squibb to Report Results for First Quarter 2025 on April 24, 2025

March 13, 2025 | 
1 min read

PRINCETON, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) will announce results for the first quarter of 2025 on Thursday, April 24, 2025. Company executives will review financial results with the investment community during a conference call beginning at 8:00 a.m. ET.


Investors and the general public are invited to listen to a live webcast of the call at http://investor.bms.com. Materials related to the call will be available at http://investor.bms.com prior to the start of the conference call.

A replay of the webcast will be available at http://investor.bms.com approximately three hours after the conference call concludes.

About Bristol Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company whose mission is to discover, develop and deliver innovative medicines that help patients prevail over serious diseases. For more information about Bristol Myers Squibb, visit us at BMS.com or follow us on LinkedIn, X, YouTube, Facebook and Instagram.

