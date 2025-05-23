Bristol Myers Squibb to Present Data at ASCO® 2025 Highlighting Differentiated Research Platform of Oncology Treatments and Innovative Research Pipeline

PRINCETON, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$BMY #ASCO--Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) today announced the presentation of data across its oncology portfolio and pipeline at the 2025 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO®) Annual Meeting to be held May 30-June 3 in Chicago, Illinois. Data from more than 80 company-sponsored studies, investigator-sponsored studies, and collaborations showcase results spanning more than 20 cancer types.

“Bristol Myers Squibb is advancing novel approaches to address high unmet needs in cancer and at this year’s ASCO meeting, we are highlighting data across a range of assets, including our targeted therapy pipeline, and new data that support the use of our portfolio in earlier lines of treatment, enhancing or improving patient outcomes,” said Samit Hirawat, M.D., executive vice president, chief medical officer, head of development, Bristol Myers Squibb. “We are a company that has redefined the cancer care landscape and we are leveraging our deep expertise, combined with innovative technologies and modalities, to deliver new medicines and breakthrough advances for patients.”

Key data to be presented by Bristol Myers Squibb and its collaborators at ASCO include:

Highlighting our leading portfolio with long-term survival data and intervention earlier in the treatment of disease

Results from the independent Phase 3 randomized NIVOPOSTOP (GORTEC 2018-01) study evaluating adjuvant nivolumab added to radio-chemotherapy in patients with resected head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC) at high risk of relapse will be presented during the plenary session of the meeting

Late-breaking 5-year analysis of overall survival (OS), a key secondary endpoint, in the Phase 3 CheckMate -816 study of Opdivo ® (nivolumab) in combination with chemotherapy as a neoadjuvant treatment for resectable (tumors ≥4 cm or node positive) non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) compared to chemotherapy alone

(nivolumab) in combination with chemotherapy as a neoadjuvant treatment for resectable (tumors ≥4 cm or node positive) non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) compared to chemotherapy alone Late-breaking data highlighting updated survival results and an exploratory biomarker analysis from the Phase 3 CheckMate -77T study evaluating the perioperative treatment with neoadjuvant Opdivo in combination with chemotherapy followed by surgery and adjuvant single-agent Opdivo for certain patients with resectable NSCLC

in combination with chemotherapy followed by surgery and adjuvant single-agent for certain patients with resectable NSCLC 5-year OS results from the Phase 3 CheckMate -577 study evaluating adjuvant Opdivo in adult patients with completely resected esophageal or gastroesophageal junction cancer who have residual disease following neoadjuvant chemoradiotherapy (CRT)

in adult patients with completely resected esophageal or gastroesophageal junction cancer who have residual disease following neoadjuvant chemoradiotherapy (CRT) First disclosure of OS results and updated duration of response (DoR) data from the Phase 3 COMMANDS study evaluating the benefit of Reblozyl® (luspatercept-aamt) vs. epoetin alfa (EA) for transfusion independence (TI) in erythropoiesis stimulating agent (ESA)-naive patients with very low-, low-, or intermediate-risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS)

Advancing our oncology pipeline

Updated safety and efficacy results from the first-in-human Phase 1/2 CA240-0007 study evaluating BMS-986504, a potential first-in-class MTA-cooperative PRMT5 inhibitor, in heavily pretreated patients with advanced, unresectable or metastatic solid tumors with homozygous MTAP deletions

deletions OS, progression free survival (PFS) and overall response rate (ORR) data from the Phase 2 KRYSTAL-7 study evaluating first-line KRAZATI ® (adagrasib) plus pembrolizumab for the treatment of advanced/metastatic KRAS G12C -mutated NSCLC, regardless of PD-L1 status

(adagrasib) plus pembrolizumab for the treatment of advanced/metastatic -mutated NSCLC, regardless of PD-L1 status Results from two Phase 1 studies of EGFR x HER3 bispecific antibody-drug conjugate, iza-bren (BL-B01D1), in patients with locally advanced or metastatic small cell lung cancer (SCLC) and in patients with locally advanced or metastatic NSCLC with driver genomic alterations (GA) outside of classic EGFR mutations

Furthering the science of cell therapy

Analysis of cytokine release syndrome (CRS) and immune effector cell-associated neurotoxicity syndrome (ICANS) timing in over 1,500 patients treated with Breyanzi ® (lisocabtagene maraleucel; liso-cel) in clinical trials and real-world experience across indications of B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma providing a more precise window into the onset and duration of CRS/ICANS for patient management after CAR T cell treatment

(lisocabtagene maraleucel; liso-cel) in clinical trials and real-world experience across indications of B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma providing a more precise window into the onset and duration of CRS/ICANS for patient management after CAR T cell treatment Assessment of normal plasma cell biomarkers after arlocabtagene autoleucel (arlo-cel) treatment in patients with ≥3L relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma suggesting preservation of the humoral immune system when targeting the GPRC5D antigen

Summary of Presentations:

Select Bristol Myers Squibb studies at the 2025 ASCO Annual Meeting include:

(all times in Central Time)

Abstract Title Author Presentation Type/# Session Title Session Date/Time (CDT) Bladder Cancer Nivolumab plus ipilimumab (NIVO+IPI) vs gemcitabine-carboplatin (gem-carbo) chemotherapy for previously untreated unresectable or metastatic urothelial carcinoma (mUC): final results for cisplatin-ineligible patients from the CheckMate 901 trial Michiel S. van der Heijden Oral Abstract #4500 Genitourinary Cancer—Kidney and Bladder Sunday, June 1, 2025

9:45 AM – 12:45 PM Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (CLL) Propensity score (PS) comparison between lisocabtagene maraleucel (liso-cel) plus ibrutinib combination therapy (combo) and liso-cel monotherapy (mono) cohorts from TRANSCEND CLL William Wierda Poster Abstract #7037 Hematologic Malignancies—Lymphoma and Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Sunday, June 1, 2025

9:00 AM – 12:00 PM Comparison of outcomes for patients (pts) with R/R chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL)/small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL) previously treated with Bruton tyrosine kinase inhibitor (BTKi) and venetoclax from the TRANSCEND CLL 004 study versus a matched cohort of real-world (RW) pts William Wierda Poster Abstract #7039 Hematologic Malignancies—Lymphoma and Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Sunday, June 1, 2025

9:00 AM – 12:00 PM Colorectal Cancer (CRC) Nivolumab (NIVO) plus ipilimumab (IPI) vs chemotherapy (chemo) or NIVO monotherapy for microsatellite instability-high/mismatch repair-deficient (MSI-H/dMMR) metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC): expanded analyses from CheckMate 8HW Heinz-Josef Lenz Oral Abstract #3501 Gastrointestinal Cancer–Colorectal and Anal Friday, May 30, 2025

2:45 PM – 5:45 PM Esophageal Cancer (EC) and Gastrointestinal Cancer (GC) Adjuvant nivolumab in resected esophageal or gastroesophageal junction cancer (EC/GEJC) following neoadjuvant chemoradiotherapy (CRT): final analysis of overall survival (OS) from CheckMate 577 Ronan J. Kelly Oral Abstract #4000 Gastrointestinal Cancer—Gastroesophageal, Pancreatic, and Hepatobiliary Saturday, May 31, 2025

3:00 PM – 6:00 PM Hepatocellular Carcinoma (HCC) Real-world outcomes of first-line therapies for unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma in the United States Masafumi Ikeda Poster Abstract #4079 Gastrointestinal Cancer—Gastroesophageal, Pancreatic, and Hepatobiliary Saturday, May 31, 2025

9:00 AM – 12:00 PM Melanoma Randomized dose evaluation of nivolumab + relatlimab (NIVO + RELA) in patients (pts) with advanced melanoma: results from RELATIVITY-020 Georgina V. Long Poster Abstract #9526 Melanoma/Skin Cancers, Advanced/Metastatic Disease Sunday, June 1, 2025

9:00 AM – 12:00 PM Real-world comparison of survival with nivolumab (NIVO) + relatlimab (RELA) vs NIVO + ipilimumab (IPI) in advanced melanoma Michael A. Postow Poster Abstract #9527 Melanoma/Skin Cancers; Advanced/Metastatic Disease Sunday, June 1, 2025

9:00 AM – 12:00 PM Efficacy and safety of first-line (1L) nivolumab plus relatlimab (NIVO + RELA) versus NIVO plus ipilimumab (NIVO + IPI) in advanced melanoma: an updated indirect treatment comparison (ITC) with 4-year follow-up data Dirk Schadendorf Poster Abstract #9554 Melanoma/Skin Cancers, Advanced/Metastatic Disease Sunday, June 1, 2025

9:00 AM – 12:00 PM RELATIVITY-020: Intracranial (IC) activity of nivolumab + relatlimab (NIVO + RELA) in patients (pts) with PD-(L)1 refractory melanoma with melanoma brain metastases (MBM) Hussein A. Tawbi Poster Abstract #9525 Melanoma/Skin Cancers, Advanced/Metastatic Disease Sunday, June 1, 2025

9:00 AM – 12:00 PM Multiple Myeloma (MM) Assessment of normal plasma cell biomarkers after arlocabtagene autoleucel (arlo-cel) treatment in patients with ≥3L relapsed refractory multiple myeloma (MM) Kristina Jordahl Poster Abstract #7530 Hematologic Malignancies—Plasma Cell Dyscrasia Sunday, June 1, 2025

9:00 AM – 12:00 PM QUINTESSENTIAL-2: A phase 3 study comparing efficacy and safety of arlocabtagene autoleucel (arlo-cel) versus standard regimens in adult patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma (RRMM) refractory to lenalidomide Rakesh Popat Poster Abstract # TPS7564 Hematologic Malignancies—Plasma Cell Dyscrasia Sunday, June 1, 2025

9:00 AM – 12:00 PM QUINTESSENTIAL: A multicenter phase 2 study evaluating the efficacy and safety of arlocabtagene autoleucel (arlo-cel) in triple- and quad-class exposed patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma (RRMM) Krina Patel Poster Abstract # TPS7563 Hematologic Malignancies—Plasma Cell Dyscrasia Sunday, June 1, 2025

9:00 AM – 12:00 PM Iberdomide, bortezomib, and dexamethasone (IberVd) in transplant-ineligible (TNE) newly diagnosed multiple myeloma (NDMM): updated results from the CC-220-MM-001 trial Darrell White Poster Abstract #7532 Hematologic Malignancies—Plasma Cell Dyscrasia Sunday, June 1, 2025

9:00 AM – 12:00 PM Myelodysplastic Syndromes (MDS) Overall survival (OS) and duration of response for transfusion independence (TI) in erythropoiesis stimulating agent (ESA)–naive patients (pts) with very low-, low-, or intermediate-risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) treated with luspatercept (LUSPA) vs epoetin alfa (EA) in the COMMANDS trial Guillermo Garcia-Manero Rapid Oral Abstract #6512 Hematologic Malignancies—Leukemia, Myelodysplastic Syndromes, and Allotransplant Friday, May 30, 2025

1:00 PM – 2:30 PM Real-world (RW) outcomes of patients (pts) with lower-risk myelodysplastic syndrome (LR-MDS) receiving first-line (1L) luspatercept (LUSPA) or 1L erythropoiesis-stimulating agents (ESA) in the US Idoroenyi Amanam Poster Abstract #6570 Hematologic Malignancies—Leukemia, Myelodysplastic Syndromes, and Allotransplant Sunday, June 1, 2025

9:00 AM – 12:00 PM Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma (includes DLBCL, LBCL, FL, MCL, etc.) Matching-adjusted indirect comparison (MAIC) of lisocabtagene maraleucel (liso-cel) versus axicabtagene ciloleucel (axi-cel) and tisagenlecleucel (tisa-cel) for treatment of third-line or later (3L+) R/R follicular lymphoma (FL): update with 24 months of liso-cel follow-up (FU) Alexander P. Boardman Publication Only Abstract # e19049 Publication Only: Hematologic Malignancies—Lymphoma and Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Thursday, May 22, 2025 Optimizing post–chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell monitoring: evidence across lisocabtagene maraleucel (liso-cel) pivotal clinical trials and real-world experience Manali Kamdar Poster Abstract #7026 Hematologic Malignancies—Lymphoma and Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Sunday, June 1, 2025

9:00 AM – 12:00 PM Postmarketing safety profile of chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell therapies in diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL): analysis of real-world (RW) AE reporting from the FDA Adverse Event Reporting System (FAERS) Matthew Lunning Poster Abstract #7028 Hematologic Malignancies—Lymphoma and Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Sunday, June 1, 2025

9:00 AM – 12:00 PM Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC), Small Cell Lung Cancer (SCLC) and Thoracic Cancers NIVOPOSTOP (GORTEC 2018-01): A phase III randomized trial of adjuvant nivolumab added to radio-chemotherapy in patients with resected head and neck squamous cell carcinoma at high risk of relapse Jean Bourhis Oral Abstract #LBA2 Plenary Session Sunday, June 1, 2025

1:00 PM – 4:00 PM Perioperative nivolumab (NIVO) vs placebo (PBO) in patients with resectable non–small cell lung cancer (NSCLC): updated survival and biomarker analyses from CheckMate 77T Tina Cascone Rapid Oral Abstract # LBA8010 Lung Cancer—Non-Small Cell Local-Regional/Small Cell/Other Thoracic Cancers Sunday, June 1, 2025

4:30 PM – 6:00 PM Overall survival with neoadjuvant nivolumab (NIVO) + chemotherapy (chemo) in patients with resectable NSCLC in CheckMate 816 Patrick M. Forde Oral Abstract # LBA8000 Lung Cancer—Non-Small Cell Local-Regional/Small Cell/Other Thoracic Cancers Monday, June 2, 2025

3:00 PM – 6:00 PM First-line adagrasib (ADA) with pembrolizumab (PEMBRO) in patients (pts) with advanced/metastatic KRASG12C-mutated non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) from the phase 2 portion of the KRYSTAL-7 study Pasi A. Jänne Oral Abstract #8500 Lung Cancer—Non-Small Cell Metastatic Sunday, June 1, 2025

8:00 AM – 11:00 AM Phase I study of iza-bren (BL-B01D1), an EGFR x HER3 Bispecific Antibody-drug Conjugate (ADC), in Patients with Locally Advanced or Metastatic Small Cell Lung Cancer (SCLC) Yan Huang Oral Abstract #3002 Developmental Therapeutics—Molecularly Targeted Agents and Tumor Biology Friday, May 30, 2025

2:45 PM – 5:45 PM Unraveling relatlimab (RELA)-specific biology: Biomarker analyses in patients (pts) with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (mNSCLC) treated with 1L nivolumab (NIVO) + RELA high-dose (HD) and platinum-doublet chemotherapy (PDCT) Martin Reck Poster Abstract #8527 Lung Cancer—Non-Small Cell Metastatic Saturday, May 31, 2025

1:30 PM – 4:30 PM Phase I study of iza-bren (BL-B01D1), an EGFR x HER3 Bispecific Antibody-drug Conjugate (ADC), in Patients with Locally Advanced or Metastatic Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) with Driver Genomic Alterations (GA) outside of Classic EGFR Mutations Yunpeng Yang Oral Abstract #3001 Developmental Therapeutics—Molecularly Targeted Agents and Tumor Biology Friday, May 30, 2025

2:45 PM – 5:45 PM Pan-Tumor BMS-986504 in patients (pts) with advanced solid tumors with homozygous MTAP deletion (MTAP-del): clinical update and first report of pharmacokinetics (PK) and pharmacodynamic (PD) analyses from CA240-0007 Kathryn C. Arbour Rapid Oral Abstract #3011 Developmental Therapeutics— Molecularly Targeted Agents and Tumor Biology Monday, June 2, 2025

8:00 AM – 9:30 AM Zanzalintinib (zanza) + nivolumab (nivo) ± relatlimab (rela) in patients (pts) with advanced solid tumors: results from two dose-escalation cohorts of the phase 1b STELLAR 002 study Benjamin Garmezy Poster Abstract #3101 Developmental Therapeutics—Molecularly Targeted Agents and Tumor Biology Monday, June 2, 2025

8:00 AM – 9:30 AM Experiences and preferences of cancer survivors across the immunotherapy journey Shelley Fuld Nasso Poster Abstract #1635 Care Delivery/Models of Care Sunday, June 1, 2025

9:00 AM – 12:00 PM Prostate Cancer A phase 3 trial of the androgen receptor ligand-directed degrader (AR LDD), BMS-986365, versus investigator’s choice in patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (CA071-1000 - rechARge) Kim Nguyen Chi Poster (TiP) Abstract # TPS5119 Genitourinary Cancer—Prostate, Testicular, and Penile Monday, June 2, 2025

9:00 AM – 12:00 PM Renal Cell Carcinoma (RCC) Zanzalintinib (zanza) + nivolumab (nivo) ± relatlimab (rela) in patients (pts) with previously untreated clear cell renal cell carcinoma (ccRCC): results from an expansion cohort of the phase 1b STELLAR-002 study Jad Chahoud Rapid Oral Abstract #4515 Genitourinary Cancer—Kidney and Bladder Saturday, May 31, 2025

1:15 PM – 2:45 PM Baseline radiological tumor burden to sub-stratify IMDC risk groups in metastatic renal cell carcinoma treated with first-line therapy: A post hoc analysis from a randomized phase III trial Rashad Nawfal Poster Abstract #4544 Genitourinary Cancer—Kidney and Bladder Monday, June 2, 2025

9:00 AM – 12:00 PM An integrative analysis of circulating and tumor microenvironment (TME) determinants of patient response in the Checkmate 9ER (CM 9ER) trial of nivolumab and cabozantinib (NIVO+CABO) in advanced renal cell carcinoma (aRCC) David A. Braun Clinical Science Symposium Abstract #4511 Biomarkers in Kidney Cancer: Are We There Yet? Saturday, May 31, 2025

4:30 PM – 6:00 PM Nivolumab plus ipilimumab vs sunitinib for first-line treatment of advanced renal cell carcinoma: final analysis from the phase 3 CheckMate 214 trial Toni K. Choueiri Oral Abstract #4505 Genitourinary Cancer—Kidney and Bladder Sunday, June 1, 2025

9:45 AM – 12:45 PM

