Bristol Myers Squibb Introduces “Change the Target. Change What’s Possible.” to Highlight Unmet Needs in Cardiovascular and Thromboembolic Care

Cardiovascular and thromboembolic diseases are among the leading causes of death and disability, accounting for nearly 1 million deaths in the U.S. annually

Clinician-focused educational program, developed in partnership with Johnson & Johnson, highlights care for patients at high risk of thromboembolic events such as stroke, and the emerging potential of factor XIa (FXIa) research to meet unmet needs

PRINCETON, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$BMY #FXIa--Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) announced today the launch of "Change the Target. Change What’s Possible." an educational campaign developed in partnership with Johnson & Johnson for clinicians who manage cardiovascular and thromboembolic conditions. The program spotlights the unmet need in cardiovascular care for patients who, despite currently available therapies, remain at high risk of thromboembolic events, underscoring the need for new innovations to help address one of the leading causes of death and disability in the U.S. The unmet need is significant - 40% of patients with atrial fibrillation are untreated or undertreated, and roughly 25% of strokes are recurrent, many of which are considered preventable - with potential bleeding risks contributing to gaps in protection.

“With heart disease and stroke among the leading causes of death and disability worldwide, it is imperative to continue research in preventing these events,” said Clay Johnston, MD, PhD, MPH, co-founder, chief medical officer, Harbor Health in Austin, Texas. “Patients at risk for stroke and other thromboembolic events really need drugs that reduce the risk of dangerous clots without increasing their bleeding risk, and targeting factor XIa may open this possibility.”

Therapy for thromboembolic diseases has evolved, enabling selective targeting within the coagulation cascade. However, inhibition of coagulation factors within the common pathway can compromise healthy clotting. There remains a need to improve the prevention of thrombosis while preserving the body’s ability to form good clots that help reduce bleeding complications while on an anticoagulant or an antiplatelet agent.

"Despite advances in cardiovascular care, some patients with thromboembolic disease remain at high risk because current therapies may require difficult trade-offs between efficacy and bleeding,” said Tania Small, MD, senior vice president and head of Medical Affairs, Bristol Myers Squibb. “A better understanding of the coagulation cascade has led to the identification of new targets, such as factor XIa, informing how we approach the research of thrombosis prevention while preserving healthy clotting.”

For more information about “Change the Target. Change What’s Possible.” and to learn more about factor XIa inhibition, visit www.factorxi.com.

About Factor XIa (FXIa)

Factor XIa (FXIa) is a promising new target in thromboembolic disease that has the potential to reduce thrombosis without increased bleeding risk. FXIa plays an important role in thrombin generation and clot propagation, which can contribute to thromboembolic events. Inhibition of FXIa may decouple hemostasis (healthy clotting) from thrombosis (formation of harmful clots), potentially preventing formation of dangerous clots without affecting healthy clotting or increasing bleeding risk.

About the Bristol Myers Squibb-Johnson & Johnson Collaboration

Bristol Myers Squibb and Johnson & Johnson, two leaders in cardiovascular care, are determined to close the gap in unmet needs in thrombosis management by overcoming the limits of today’s treatments. The collaboration aims to leverage the combined scientific expertise and world-class commercial capabilities of each company to improve patient outcomes. Bristol Myers Squibb and Johnson & Johnson are investigating factor XIa for the potential treatment of thromboembolic diseases. The Alliance is also proud to support the cardiovascular and neurological community through a variety of partnerships with patient advocacy organizations who serve as key resources to those with cardiovascular and cerebrovascular diseases.

About Bristol Myers Squibb: Transforming Patients’ Lives Through Science

At Bristol Myers Squibb, our mission is to discover, develop and deliver innovative medicines that help patients prevail over serious diseases. We are pursuing bold science to define what’s possible for the future of medicine and the patients we serve. For more information, visit us at BMS.com or follow us on LinkedIn, X, YouTube, Facebook and Instagram.

