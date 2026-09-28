Bristol Myers Squibb Announces First Presentation of Results for ZENBEXUS™ (iberdomide) in Combination with Daratumumab from Phase 3 EXCALIBER-RRMM Trial in Relapsed or Refractory Multiple Myeloma

Results presented at IMS 2026 show ZENBEXUS in combination with daratumumab and dexamethasone doubled minimal residual disease-negative complete response rates versus daratumumab, bortezomib and dexamethasone (41.1% vs. 20.7%)

Data reinforce the value of the ZENBEXUS-based triplet as an effective, easily administered treatment option for patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma as early as first relapse

Results simultaneously published in The Lancet Oncology

PRINCETON, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$BMY #IMS26--Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) today announced first time presentation of results from the prespecified analysis of the pivotal Phase 3 EXCALIBER-RRMM trial (NCT04975997) evaluating ZENBEXUS™ (iberdomide) in combination with daratumumab and dexamethasone (ZDd) versus daratumumab, bortezomib, and dexamethasone (DVd) in patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma (RRMM). At a median follow-up of 15.7 months in 420 evaluable patients, the study showed a statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in minimal residual disease (MRD)-negative complete response (CR) rate, with significantly more patients achieving an MRD-negative CR with ZDd compared to DVd (41.1% vs. 20.7% [95% CI: 11.5%–28.6%]; p<0.0001; odds ratio 2.75 [95% CI: 1.77–4.30]). The dual primary endpoints of the study are MRD-negative CR rate and progression-free survival (PFS).

These data are being presented today in a late-breaking oral presentation [Abstract #LBA12] at the 23rd Annual Meeting of the International Myeloma Society (IMS 2026) taking place in Glasgow, Scotland (September 23–26, 2026). These data were also simultaneously published in The Lancet Oncology.

Treatment benefit with ZDd was consistent across prespecified subgroups, including patients with prior lenalidomide exposure, and refractoriness to lenalidomide (including in the last prior line of treatment). The overall response rate (ORR) was 88.9% with ZDd compared to 76.1% with DVd, and the rate of complete response or better was also nearly doubled at 45.9% vs. 24.9%, respectively.

“Achieving deep, MRD-negative complete responses early in relapse is strongly associated with long-term clinical benefit and overall disease control for patients with multiple myeloma,” said Sagar Lonial, MD, FACP, Professor and Chair of the Department of Hematology and Medical Oncology, Emory University School of Medicine, and Chief Medical Officer, Winship Cancer Institute of Emory University. “These detailed EXCALIBER-RRMM results demonstrate that adding oral iberdomide to this regimen doubled the rate of MRD-negative complete responses or better across subgroups compared to standard DVd, and delivered high rates of overall and complete responses, reinforcing the triplet as a highly effective and manageable regimen that can be easily administered across diverse care settings, including community practices.”

The safety profile of ZDd was consistent with what is expected of the combination. Grade 3/4 neutropenia occurred in 84.3% of patients treated with ZDd vs. 11.3% treated with DVd, occurring predominantly during the first two cycles. Neutropenia was mostly manageable with G-CSF support and temporary dose interruptions (dose reduction of ZENBEXUS due to neutropenia was 13.2%; discontinuation of ZENBEXUS due to neutropenia was 1.0%). Grade 3/4 infections occurred in 39.2% of patients treated with ZDd vs. 21.6% with DVd, with fatal infections remaining low (2.0% vs. 1.5%). Notably, rates of peripheral sensory neuropathy were markedly lower with ZDd compared with DVd (any grade: 12.3% vs. 42.6%; Grade 3/4: 2.9% vs. 5.4%).

“These Phase 3 results reinforce the potential of ZENBEXUS to advance treatment for patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma,” said Cristian Massacesi, executive vice president, chief medical officer and head of development, Bristol Myers Squibb. “As the first therapy in multiple myeloma to demonstrate superiority on an MRD-negative complete response primary endpoint, ZENBEXUS marks an important advance for patients and further validates the potential of targeted protein degradation to expand what is possible in multiple myeloma.”

Based on these results from EXCALIBER-RRMM, ZENBEXUS in combination with daratumumab and hyaluronidase-fihj and dexamethasone received accelerated approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the treatment of adult patients with multiple myeloma who have received at least one prior line of therapy including a proteasome inhibitor and an immunomodulatory agent on August 13th, marking the arrival of a new treatment class. Evaluation of the dual primary endpoint of PFS in the confirmatory analysis cohort (n=800) is ongoing.

Bristol Myers Squibb extends its gratitude to the patients, families, and investigators involved in the EXCALIBER-RRMM clinical trial.

About EXCALIBER-RRMM

EXCALIBER-RRMM (NCT04975997) is a Phase 3, multicenter, two-stage, randomized, open-label study evaluating the efficacy and safety of ZENBEXUS (iberdomide) in combination with daratumumab and dexamethasone (ZDd) versus daratumumab, bortezomib, and dexamethasone (DVd) in patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma (RRMM). The study included a dose optimization stage and was designed to assess dual-primary endpoints of minimal residual disease (MRD)-negative complete response (CR) rate and progression-free survival (PFS), with additional secondary endpoints including overall survival (OS), overall response rate (ORR), safety and sustained MRD negativity. Eligible participants included adults with 1 to 2 prior lines of anti-myeloma therapy with progressive disease. A total of 939 patients were randomized. The primary efficacy population for MRD-negative CR included the first 420 patients randomized to the ZENBEXUS (1 mg) + Dd arm (n=207) or the comparator daratumumab, bortezomib, and dexamethasone (DVd) arm (n=213). Treatment in both arms was administered until disease progression or unacceptable toxicity.

Indication

ZENBEXUS (iberdomide) in combination with daratumumab and hyaluronidase-fihj and dexamethasone is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with multiple myeloma who have received at least 1 prior line of therapy including a proteasome inhibitor and an immunomodulatory agent.

This indication is approved under accelerated approval based on minimal residual disease (MRD)-negative complete response (CR) at any time. Continued approval for this indication may be contingent upon verification and description of clinical benefit in a confirmatory trial(s).

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION WARNING: EMBRYO-FETAL TOXICITY and SERIOUS VENOUS AND ARTERIAL THROMBOEMBOLISM EMBRYO-FETAL TOXICITY ZENBEXUS is contraindicated in pregnancy. ZENBEXUS is embryo-fetal toxic in animals and can cause birth defects or embryo-fetal death in humans. In females of reproductive potential, obtain 2 negative pregnancy tests before starting ZENBEXUS treatment. Females of reproductive potential must use 2 effective forms of contraception or continuously abstain from heterosexual sex during and for 4 weeks after last dose of ZENBEXUS treatment. Because of the risk of embryo-fetal toxicity, ZENBEXUS is only available through a restricted distribution program called ZENBEXUS REMS. SERIOUS VENOUS AND ARTERIAL THROMBOEMBOLISM Increased risk of deep vein thrombosis (DVT), pulmonary embolism (PE), myocardial infarction, and stroke in patients with multiple myeloma receiving ZENBEXUS with daratumumab and hyaluronidase-fihj and dexamethasone. Anti-thrombotic prophylaxis is recommended.

CONTRAINDICATIONS

Based on the mechanism of action and findings in animal studies, ZENBEXUS can cause birth defects or embryo-fetal death in humans. ZENBEXUS is contraindicated in females who are pregnant. If this drug is used during pregnancy or if the patient becomes pregnant while taking this drug, the patient should be informed of the potential hazard to a fetus.

WARNINGS AND PRECAUTIONS

Embryo-Fetal Toxicity

Females of Reproductive Potential: Must avoid pregnancy while taking ZENBEXUS and for at least 4 weeks after completing therapy. Advise females of reproductive potential of the potential risk to a fetus and to use 2 methods of effective contraception for at least 4 weeks before beginning ZENBEXUS therapy, during therapy, during dose interruptions and for at least 4 weeks after the last dose of ZENBEXUS therapy. Refer patients who can become pregnant to a qualified provider of contraceptive methods, if needed.

Two negative pregnancy tests with a sensitivity of at least 25 mIU/mL must be obtained prior to initiating therapy. Pregnancy testing should be performed weekly during the first 4 weeks of treatment. Thereafter, testing should occur every 4 weeks in patients with regular menstrual cycles, or every 2 weeks in patients with irregular menstrual cycles.

Females of reproductive potential taking ZENBEXUS must not donate eggs during treatment and for 4 weeks after completion.

Males: ZENBEXUS may pass into human semen. Advise patients who can impregnate partners to use effective contraception during treatment and for 4 weeks following the discontinuation of ZENBEXUS therapy. Male patients taking ZENBEXUS must not donate sperm during treatment and for 4 weeks after completion.

Blood Donation: Patients must not donate blood during treatment with ZENBEXUS and for 4 weeks following discontinuation of ZENBEXUS therapy.

ZENBEXUS REMS

ZENBEXUS is available only through a restricted program called ZENBEXUS REMS, because of the risk of embryo-fetal toxicity. Prescribers must be certified with and patients must be enrolled in the ZENBEXUS REMS Program and comply with ongoing monitoring and contraception requirements. Further information about ZENBEXUS REMS, including information for pharmacies, wholesalers, and distributors, is available at www.ZENBEXUSREMS.com or by telephone at 1-888-423-5436.

Serious Venous and Arterial Thromboembolism

ZENBEXUS can cause serious and life-threatening venous thromboembolic events (DVT and PE) and arterial thromboembolic events (myocardial infarction and stroke). In the EXCALIBER-RRMM study (N=204), venous thromboembolic events occurred in 6.4% of patients treated with ZENBEXUS combined with daratumumab and hyaluronidase-fihj and dexamethasone (IberDd) despite mandatory thromboembolism prophylaxis. The incidence of DVT was 3.4% and the incidence of PE was 1.5%.

Arterial thromboembolic events occurred in 3.4% of patients. The incidence of myocardial infarction was 2.0%, and the incidence of stroke (CVA) was 1.5%.

Monitor patients for signs and symptoms of thromboembolic events during treatment with ZENBEXUS. Patients with known risk factors, including prior thrombosis, may be at greater risk, and actions should be taken to try to minimize all modifiable factors (e.g., hyperlipidemia, hypertension, smoking). Thromboprophylaxis is recommended, and the choice of regimen should be based on assessment of the patient's underlying risk factors. In patients who develop a thromboembolism, interrupt ZENBEXUS and initiate anticoagulant therapy according to guidelines.

Neutropenia

ZENBEXUS can cause severe neutropenia. In the EXCALIBER-RRMM study, all-grade neutropenia was reported in 90.2%, Grade 3 in 30.9%, and Grade 4 in 53.4% of patients in the IberDd arm. Febrile neutropenia occurred in 5.4% of patients.

Monitor complete blood count throughout treatment with ZENBEXUS. Interrupt, reduce dosage, or discontinue ZENBEXUS, as necessary. Initiate granulocyte colony-stimulating factor (GCSF) as appropriate per guidelines.

Infections

ZENBEXUS can cause serious infections, including life-threatening or fatal infections. Patients with active or uncontrolled infection should not start ZENBEXUS treatment until the infection is controlled. In the EXCALIBER-RRMM study, infections, including opportunistic infections, were reported in 78.9%, Grade 3 in 35.8%, Grade 4 in 3.4%, and fatal infections in 2% of patients receiving IberDd. Serious infections occurred in 40% of patients. Discontinuations due to infections occurred in 1.5% of patients.

Monitor patients for signs and symptoms of infection prior to and during treatment with ZENBEXUS and treat appropriately. Withhold or reduce the dose based on severity.

Consider prophylactic anti-infective medications according to current practice guidelines.

Second Primary Malignancies

In the EXCALIBER-RRMM study, at a median follow-up time of 16 months, second primary malignancies (SPM) occurred in 6.9% of patients in the IberDd arm and 4.9% of patients in the daratumumab and hyaluronidase-fihj, bortezomib, and dexamethasone (DVd) arm.

Monitor patients for the development of SPM.

ADVERSE REACTIONS

Serious adverse reactions occurred in 58.3% of patients receiving ZENBEXUS. Serious adverse reactions in ≥2% of patients included pneumonia (26%), upper respiratory tract infection (6.4%), SPM (5.9%), neutropenia (4.9%), febrile neutropenia (3.9%), COVID-19 (4.4%), and sepsis (2.9%). Fatal adverse reactions occurred in 10 patients (4.9%) who received ZENBEXUS. Sepsis (1.5%) was the only fatal drug reaction that occurred in more than 1 patient. The following fatal adverse reactions occurred in 1 patient each: listeria encephalitis, influenza, lung adenocarcinoma, cardiac arrest, large intestine perforation, metabolic acidosis, and respiratory failure.

The most common adverse reactions (≥20%) in the IberDd arm and DVd arm, respectively, were upper respiratory tract infection (54% and 52%), fatigue (36% and 33%), musculoskeletal pain (35% and 33%), pneumonia (34% and 17%), diarrhea (33% and 36%), motor dysfunction (26% and 17%), rash (26% and 15%), sleep disorder (25% and 28%), hypogammaglobulinemia (24% and 12%), COVID-19 (23% and 16%), and constipation (20% and 22%).

The most common Grade 3 to 4 laboratory abnormalities (≥30%) in the IberDd arm and DVd arm, respectively, were neutropenia (77% and 11%), leukopenia (69% and 18%), and lymphopenia (62% and 51%).

DRUG INTERACTIONS

Effects of Other Drugs on ZENBEXUS

Strong or Moderate CYP3A Inhibitors: Coadministration of ZENBEXUS with strong or moderate CYP3A inhibitors should be avoided. If a strong or moderate CYP3A inhibitor must be used in combination with ZENBEXUS, reduce the ZENBEXUS dose. Concomitant use with strong or moderate CYP3A inhibitors may increase the risk of adverse reactions.

Strong or Moderate CYP3A Inducers: Coadministration of ZENBEXUS with strong or moderate CYP3A inducers should be avoided. Concomitant use with a strong or moderate CYP3A inducer may decrease the efficacy of ZENBEXUS.

SPECIFIC POPULATIONS

Pregnancy (See the BOXED WARNINGS)

There is a pregnancy exposure registry that monitors outcomes in patients exposed to ZENBEXUS during pregnancy. See the ZENBEXUS REMS WARNINGS AND PRECAUTIONS section.

Lactation

Advise women not to breastfeed during treatment with ZENBEXUS. Refer to the Prescribing Information for daratumumab hyaluronidase-fihj or dexamethasone for additional information.

Females and Males of Reproductive Potential

ZENBEXUS can cause fetal harm when administered during pregnancy.

Pregnancy Testing, Females of Reproductive Potential, and Males: See the Embryo-Fetal Toxicity WARNINGS AND PRECAUTIONS section.

Geriatric Use

In patients treated with IberDd, the incidence of serious adverse reactions was 53%, 56%, and 74% in adult patients younger than 65 years of age, 65 years of age to younger than 75 years of age, and 75 years of age and older, respectively.

Renal Impairment

Reduce the ZENBEXUS dose in patients with estimated glomerular filtration rate (eGFR) less than 30 mL/min/1.73 m2 not on dialysis. If dose modification is needed due to adverse events, reduce the ZENBEXUS dose to 1 mg every other day on Days 1 to 21 of a 28-day cycle.

Please see full Prescribing Information for ZENBEXUS including Boxed WARNINGS.

About Targeted Protein Degradation and CELMoD

Targeted protein degradation (TPD) is a differentiated research platform at Bristol Myers Squibb built on more than two decades of scientific expertise, providing new avenues to degrade therapeutically relevant proteins that were previously considered difficult to address. BMS is the only company that has successfully developed and commercialized protein degrader agents for the treatment of multiple myeloma. These agents, known as immunomodulatory drugs (IMiDs), helped establish the current standard of care in the treatment of this disease, which remains without a cure. BMS is building on this foundation with several investigational protein degraders in clinical trials, leveraging three different modalities including cereblon E3 ligase modulators (CELMoDs), ligand-directed degraders (LDDs), and degrader antibody conjugates (DACs). This three-pronged approach enables matching the right therapeutic modality to a molecular mechanism of action to modulate targets most effectively and ultimately provides more opportunities for potential breakthroughs that may offer meaningful new options for patients across a broad range of diseases, in and beyond hematology and oncology. Learn more about the science behind TPD at Bristol Myers Squibb here.

About Ongoing Trials

ZENBEXUS™ is also being evaluated in the EXCALIBER Maintenance study.

About Bristol Myers Squibb: Transforming Patients’ Lives Through Science

At Bristol Myers Squibb, our mission is to discover, develop and deliver innovative medicines that help patients prevail over serious diseases. We are pursuing bold science to define what’s possible for the future of medicine and the patients we serve. For more information, visit us at BMS.com or follow us on LinkedIn, X, YouTube, Facebook and Instagram.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding, among other things, the research, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. All statements that are not statements of historical facts are, or may be deemed to be, forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and projections about our future financial results, goals, plans and objectives and involve inherent risks, assumptions and uncertainties, including internal or external factors that could delay, divert or change any of them in the next several years, that are difficult to predict, may be beyond our control and could cause our future financial results, goals, plans and objectives to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, the statements. These risks, assumptions, uncertainties and other factors include, among others, , that future study results may not be consistent with the results to date, whether ZENBEXUS™(iberdomide) in combination with daratumumab and hyaluronidase-fihj and dexamethasone (ZDd) for the indication described in this release will be commercially successful, any marketing approvals, if granted, may have significant limitations on their use, and, that continued approval of ZENBEXUS™ (iberdomide) in combination with daratumumab and hyaluronidase-fihj and dexamethasone (ZDd) for such indication may be contingent upon verification of progression-free survival, the dual primary endpoint of the EXCALIBER-RRMM trial and potential further verification and description of clinical benefit in confirmatory trials. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Forward-looking statements in this press release should be evaluated together with the many risks and uncertainties that affect Bristol Myers Squibb’s business and market, particularly those identified in the cautionary statement and risk factors discussion in Bristol Myers Squibb’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, as updated by our subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, Current Reports on Form 8-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements included in this document are made only as of the date of this document and except as otherwise required by applicable law, Bristol Myers Squibb undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise.

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