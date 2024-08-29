Brinter AM Technologies will provide a 3D bioprinter for Advanced Tissue Manufacturing capabilities at the International Space Station (ISS) for an ESA project.

Brinter AM Technologies Oy will be the bioprinter supplier for Redwire Space NV, which is running a project to design, develop, and qualify the 3D-BioSystem Facility for research on the International Space Station (ISS), under a programme of and funded by the Exploration Programme of the European Space Agency.

Brinter AM will adapt the Brinter Core to be capable of generating in-orbit 3D bio samples and meet the high requirements for space technology. Brinter’s bioprinter will be integrated into the 3D-BioSystem facility which will operate in the Columbus module on the ISS, to test the effects of microgravity on 3D-printed cell constructs.

The 3D printing of cell constructs in space has a strong potential to become a relevant paradigm supporting human space exploration missions, both as a countermeasure to health emergency issues and as testbed materials for scientific research and development, such as personalized drug development testing, toxicology, and human spare parts. For long-term and far-distant space exploration missions, novel technologies need to be provided which allow the astronauts to treat also severe health issues autonomously, as a fast return to Earth will be impossible.

“Bioprinting technologies have great potential to support medical treatment also in space and increase the crew’s autonomy on long-term missions. Astronauts could create tissue-like constructs to replace damaged parts of their bodies, for example, to treat skin burns or bone damages, or print personalized drugs that ideally matched to the person,” says Tomi Kalpio, CEO of Brinter AM Technologies Oy.

Space offers a new environment to bioprint 3D structures that can mature into tissues and/or larger organs. Combing cell or tissue-specific biomaterials with different cell types and high-resolution 3D bioprinting will enable scientists to develop and hopefully improve tissue and organ modelling techniques and understanding of the biophysical mechanisms of tissue generation, regeneration, and longevity.

“During human long-term deep space exploration missions, more needs to be done with less to make things work in the challenging space environment, so various technology elements get optimized and miniaturized,” continues Kalpio.

The microgravity environment offers advantages to 3D bioprinting thanks to the fact that in microgravity, cells exhibit spatially unrestricted growth and assemble into complex 3D aggregates, in contrast to typical cell growth in monolayer (2D) cultures as occurs on Earth. In addition, thanks to microgravity, there is no need for supporting structures during 3D printing, but it is possible to 3D print structures that, differently from Earth, do not have to sustain their weight as they grow.

3D cultivation onboard the ISS of 3D bioprinted cells, organoids, tissue explants, and 3D cell matrixes offers unique opportunities to assess the additional effects of microgravity, radiation, and other spaceflight factors on tissues, such as bone, cartilage, epithelia-mesenchyme, vascular networks and ultimately organs.

Among others, microgravity-based 3D tissue models will be important for gaining further understanding of the bioengineering and biofabrication requirements, which are essential to achieve highly viable and functional (i.e., vascularized, and innervated) tissues and will lead to further optimization of not only 3D bioprinting, but also cell and tissue engineering technologies.

“This project has a lot of synergy with the research and development work we have done in the last five years related to our mesh biomods, and our team is eagerly waiting to take the next step towards the moon,” continues Kalpio”

