SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Bright Minds Biosciences to Present at Upcoming Conferences - February 25, 2026

February 26, 2026 | 
1 min read

NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bright Minds Biosciences, Inc. (“Bright Minds,” “BMB” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: DRUG), a pioneering company focused on developing highly selective 5-HT2 agonists for the treatment of drug-resistant epilepsy, Prader-Willi Syndrome, depression, and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders, today announced that the Company will present at the following upcoming conferences:

EVENT:TD Cowen 46th Annual Health Care Conference
DATE:Wednesday, March 4, 2026
TIME:9:10am ET
WEBCAST:https://event.summitcast.com/view/9z5g2VrV6e6rbCqQgDRoHA/cy8oQuZ2XnJiLiEqXopBn7
 
EVENT:
Leerink Partners 2026 Global Healthcare Conference
DATE: 
Monday, March 9, 2026
WEBCAST:
No webcast
 
EVENT:
Jefferies 2026 Biotech on the Beach
DATE:
Tuesday, March 10, 2026
DETAILS:
1x1’s with management; please contact your Jefferies sales representative to schedule a meeting.


The live and archived webcast for the Cowen event will be accessible from the Company’s website at https://brightmindsbio.com/investors/ under Events and Presentation. The replay of the webcast will be accessible for 60 days.

About Bright Minds Biosciences

Bright Minds is a biotechnology company developing innovative treatments for patients with neurological and psychiatric disorders. Our pipeline includes novel compounds targeting key receptors in the brain to address conditions with high unmet medical need, including epilepsy, Prader-Willi Syndrome, depression, and other CNS disorders. Bright Minds is focused on delivering breakthrough therapies that can transform patients' lives.

Bright Minds has developed a unique platform of highly selective serotonergic agonists exhibiting selectivity at different serotonergic receptors. This has provided a rich portfolio of NCE programs within neurology and psychiatry.

Contact Information

Investor Relations
Lisa M. Wilson
T: 212-452-2793
E: lwilson@insitecony.com

Alex Vasilkevich
Chief Operating Officer
Bright Minds Biosciences Inc.
T: 414-731-6422
E: alex@brightmindsbio.com


New York Events
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Social media networking. Network with members connected with each other. Group of people. Communication, teamwork, community, society. Abstract concept with wooden pieces on blue background.
FDA
Moderna’s Outright Flu Refusal Just the Latest Case of Crossed FDA Signals
February 13, 2026
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Viral vector, gene therapy, DNA delivery. Virus inserting genetic material into a cell nucleus. Gene editing, therapeutic genes, engineering, genetic diseases, dna, CRISPR, biotechnology. Medicine 3D illustration
Gene therapy
In Vivo Is Having a Moment as Cell and Gene Therapy Sector Gathers in San Diego
February 11, 2026
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Photo showing male and female server engineers working on laptop in data center
Job Trends
10 Companies Hiring IT Professionals Now
January 29, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Sunset skyline of San Diego downtown viewed from Coronado Island.
gene therapy
Advanced Therapies Week 2026: ‘Solving for Science’ and Weathering Global Complexity
January 28, 2026
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie