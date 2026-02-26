Bright Minds Biosciences to Present at Upcoming Conferences - February 25, 2026

NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bright Minds Biosciences, Inc. (“Bright Minds,” “BMB” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: DRUG), a pioneering company focused on developing highly selective 5-HT2 agonists for the treatment of drug-resistant epilepsy, Prader-Willi Syndrome, depression, and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders, today announced that the Company will present at the following upcoming conferences:

EVENT: TD Cowen 46th Annual Health Care Conference DATE: Wednesday, March 4, 2026 TIME: 9:10am ET WEBCAST: https://event.summitcast.com/view/9z5g2VrV6e6rbCqQgDRoHA/cy8oQuZ2XnJiLiEqXopBn7 EVENT:

Leerink Partners 2026 Global Healthcare Conference

DATE:

Monday, March 9, 2026

WEBCAST:

No webcast

EVENT:

Jefferies 2026 Biotech on the Beach

DATE:

Tuesday, March 10, 2026

DETAILS:

1x1’s with management; please contact your Jefferies sales representative to schedule a meeting.





The live and archived webcast for the Cowen event will be accessible from the Company’s website at https://brightmindsbio.com/investors/ under Events and Presentation. The replay of the webcast will be accessible for 60 days.

