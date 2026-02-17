SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

BridgeBio to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results and Business Update on February 24, 2026 at 4:30 pm ET

February 17, 2026 | 
1 min read

PALO ALTO, Calif., Feb. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: BBIO) (“BridgeBio” or the “Company”), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing medicines for genetic conditions, today announced that it will release its fourth quarter and full year 2025 financial results and business updates after the market closes on Tuesday, February 24, 2026. BridgeBio will host a conference call to discuss the financial results and program updates at 4:30 pm ET the same day.

To access the live webcast of BridgeBio’s presentation, please visit the “Events & Presentations” page within the Investors section of the BridgeBio website at investor.bridgebio.com/events-and-presentations/. A replay of the webcast will be available on the BridgeBio website for 30 days following the event.

Participants may access the webcast by registering online using the following link, here.

About BridgeBio Pharma, Inc.
BridgeBio exists to develop transformative medicines for genetic conditions. Millions of people worldwide living with genetic conditions lack treatment options, often because drug development for small patient populations can be commercially challenging. We aim to bridge the gap between advancements in genetic science and meaningful medicines for underserved patient populations. Our decentralized, hub-and-spoke model is designed for speed, precision, and scalability. Autonomous and empowered teams focus on individual conditions, while a central hub provides the clinical, regulatory, and commercial capabilities needed to bring innovation to market. For more information, visit bridgebio.com and follow us on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and TikTok.

BridgeBio Media Contact:
Bubba Murarka, Executive Vice President
contact@bridgebio.com   
(650)-789-8220

BridgeBio Investor Contact:
Chinmay Shukla, Senior Vice President, Strategic Finance
ir@bridgebio.com


Northern California Earnings Events
BridgeBio LLC
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
stethoscope on glass globe - Usa
FDA
Moderna’s mRNA Vaccine Refusal Comes Amid Global Advanced Therapies Push
February 17, 2026
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
A bottle of a vaccine on a reflective surface with the illuminated red outline of the world map in red - 3D render
Vaccines
Moderna’s mRNA Tech Could Boost Flu Shot Efficacy. Americans Will Have To Wait
February 16, 2026
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
Businessman on a crossroad. Man choosing career. Searching of right path. Decision and brainstorming concept. Flat vector illustration.
Earnings
Moderna’s FDA Challenges Stymie Breakeven Goal in ‘Fresh and Fluid’ Situation
February 13, 2026
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
Adult people customers group in casual clothes standing in long line queue
Gene therapy
Vertex, CRISPR Set Lofty Goal for Casgevy Gene Therapy as Patient Starts Ramp
February 13, 2026
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Dan Samorodnitsky