BridgeBio to Present Additional Open-label Extension Data from ATTRibute-CM at ESC Congress 2025

August 25, 2025 | 
2 min read

PALO ALTO, Calif., Aug. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: BBIO) (“BridgeBio” or the “Company”), a new type of biopharmaceutical company focused on genetic diseases, announced today that one rapid-fire oral presentation on additional open-label extension data from ATTRibute-CM and two ePosters with ATTRibute-CM data at Month 30 will be shared at the European Society of Cardiology (ESC) Congress 2025, taking place in Madrid, Spain from August 29 - September 1, 2025.

Oral Presentation

Acoramidis Reduces Cardiovascular Mortality (CVM): Results at Month 42 from the ATTRibute-CM Open-label Extension (OLE) Study
Presenter: Kevin Alexander, M.D., Stanford University School of Medicine, USA
Date: Saturday, August 30 at 1:15 pm CEST/7:15 am ET

ePosters:

Acoramidis-mediated Improvement in NT-proBNP at Month 30 Compared with Placebo in Patients with ATTR-CM: Results from the ATTRibute-CM Study
Presenter: Nitasha Sarswat, M.D. of UChicago Medicine, USA
Date: Sunday, August 31 at 4:15 pm CEST/10:15 am ET

Acoramidis Has a Beneficial Effect Compared with Placebo on Change from Baseline in NAC ATTR Stage at Month 30 in Patients with ATTR-CM: Results from the ATTRibute-CM Study
Presenter: Julian Gillmore, M.D., Ph.D., University College London's Centre for Amyloidosis, UK
Date: Saturday, August 29 at 3:15 pm CEST/9:15 am ET

About Attruby™ (acoramidis)
INDICATION
Attruby is a transthyretin stabilizer indicated for the treatment of the cardiomyopathy of wild-type or variant transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis (ATTR-CM) in adults to reduce cardiovascular death and cardiovascular-related hospitalization.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION
Adverse Reactions
Diarrhea (11.6% vs 7.6%) and upper abdominal pain (5.5% vs 1.4%) were reported in patients treated with Attruby versus placebo, respectively. The majority of these adverse reactions were mild and resolved without drug discontinuation. Discontinuation rates due to adverse events were similar between patients treated with Attruby versus placebo (9.3% and 8.5%, respectively).

About BridgeBio
BridgeBio Pharma (BridgeBio) is a new type of biopharmaceutical company founded to discover, create, test, and deliver transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases. BridgeBio’s pipeline of development programs ranges from early science to advanced clinical trials. BridgeBio was founded in 2015 and its team of experienced drug discoverers, developers and innovators are committed to applying advances in genetic medicine to help patients as quickly as possible. For more information visit bridgebio.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.

BridgeBio Media Contact:
Bubba Murarka, Executive Vice President, Corporate Development
contact@bridgebio.com  
(650)-789-8220

BridgeBio Investor Contact:
Chinmay Shukla, Senior Vice President, Strategic Finance
ir@bridgebio.com


