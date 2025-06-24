Bridge to Life Announces New FDA-Approved Indication for EasiSlush® Sodium Chloride Solution for Slush Preparation

Expanded use provides cardiovascular, abdominal and organ transplant surgeons with greater options for EasiSlush®

CHICAGO, June 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bridge to Life™ Ltd., a leader in organ preservation solutions and perfusion technology, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has granted 510K Clearance for EasiSlush® Sodium Chloride Solution for Slush Preparation for use during open surgical procedures such as cardiovascular, abdominal, and transplant surgeries.

With its unmatched ease of use, EasiSlush® has become the preferred choice for organ transplant professionals who are responsible for transporting life-giving organs from donors to recipients under critical timelines.

"The FDA 501k clearance for this new indication for our EasiSlush® now provides cardiovascular and abdominal surgeons, as well as transplant surgeons, with greater flexibility in meeting the needs of patients during these surgical procedures," said Don Webber, CEO of Bridge to Life. "This expanded indication for EasiSlush® comes at a time when the demand for reliable and user-friendly organ preservation solutions is at an all-time high. The product's simplicity and effectiveness have made it the preferred choice among organ transplant professionals, allowing them to streamline their workflows and ensure optimal organ viability during transportation and preservation. Now cardiovascular and abdominal surgeons can experience these benefits as well."

About EasiSlush® Sodium Chloride Solution for Slush Preparation

EasiSlush® slushed solution is to provide hypothermia during the recovery, storage, and transport of donor organs for transplantation and to induce regional hypothermia in certain surgical procedures such as open heart and kidney procedures by direct application of slushed solution.

About Bridge to Life™ Ltd

Bridge to Life™ Ltd is a market leader in organ preservation solutions, offering premier products such as Belzer UW®, EasiSlush® and the VitaSmart™1 Hypothermic Oxygenated Perfusion System. With a strong focus on product quality, innovation and accessibility, the company serves and partners with leading Transplant Centers and Organ Procurement Organizations globally.

For more information about EasiSlush and other Bridge to Life products please visit https://bridgetolife.com/

VitaSmart™ is CE Marked and available for sale in several markets outside of the United States . VitaSmart™ is not approved for sale in the US.

