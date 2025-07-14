Bridge Capture™ enables sensitive, scalable liquid biopsy in colorectal cancer pilot

Clinical study in Scientific Reports shows Bridge Capture™ detects key mutations from blood samples in metastatic colorectal cancer patients

TURKU, Finland, July 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Genomill Health, a biotechnology company pioneering simplified targeted library preparation for next-generation sequencing announces the results of a clinical pilot study published in Scientific Reports, demonstrating the high sensitivity of its Bridge Capture™ technology for mutation profiling in cell free DNA of metastatic colorectal cancer patients. Study shows that Bridge Capture™ matches the sensitivity of droplet digital PCR (ddPCR) - a gold standard in the field - while providing unlimited panel scalability and simple and cost-efficient workflow that enables decentralized NGS testing.

The study was performed in collaboration with professor Ari Ristimäki's group (Helsinki University Hospital) and demonstrated a high concordance of Bridge Capture™ to ddPCR and Ion AmpliSeq™ while revealing several other, previously unknown oncogenic mutations that reflected disease progression across longitudinal plasma samples. Prof. Ristimäki was impressed by Bridge Capture™'s capability to combine highly scalable, sensitive targeted sequencing with cost-efficiency and ease of use. He sees this as an important advance that could significantly expand the use of liquid biopsies in treatment monitoring.







"Bridge Capture matched or exceeded gold-standard methods in detecting mutations in patient samples. Its ability to track changes over time could be a powerful tool for monitoring cancer progression and relapse." said Simona Adamusová, Doctoral Researcher and co-first author. "This clinical pilot study highlights Bridge Capture's readiness for real-world applications in liquid biopsy," added Manu Tamminen, CEO and Co-Founder of Genomill. "The unparalleled simplicity of the laboratory workflow and the compatibility across multiple sequencing platforms lays ground for distributed, decentralized, longitudinal cancer diagnostics. By removing cost and infrastructural constraints that currently hinder the routine use of liquid biopsies, we seek to establish Bridge Capture as an enabling technology for highly accessible cancer diagnostics."







Bridge Capture™ is an embodiment of Genomill's Geno1® technologies that are based on circular DNA and linear DNA amplification. Juha-Pekka Pursiheimo, CTO and inventor of the technology, added: "Bridge Capture establishes a new standard for NGS library design by using circular single-stranded DNA - a more flexible and robust alternative to traditional linear libraries. Together with our PCR-free DNA amplification approaches, this positions Genomill to revolutionize NGS library preparation."

The full study, titled "Evaluation of Bridge Capture technology for mutation profiling in liquid biopsies of metastatic colorectal cancer patients", is available in Scientific Reports (link https://www.nature.com/articles/s41598-025-04827-2).

