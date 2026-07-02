Brenus Pharma Strengthens Its Governance With Designation of a New President and Appointment of Former Novo Nordisk EVP as Independent Member

LYON, France--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#Biotech--Brenus Pharma, today announced key appointments to its board of directors. The company welcomes Eric DESSERTENNE, as President & Chairman of the board, succeeding co-founder Jacques GARDETTE, who will remain an active board member. Eric brings extensive experience in healthcare innovation and value creation, having notably led BIOCORP through its development and acquisition by Novo Nordisk. Brenus also appoints Camilla SYLVEST, as a second independent director, following the earlier addition of Diala EZZEDDINE a seasoned US-based biotech executive and entrepreneur.

Camilla SYLVEST is an experienced pharmaceutical executive and global business leader, having spent nearly three decades at Novo Nordisk A/S, where she most recently served as Executive Vice President for Global Commercial Strategy, Corporate Communication and Sustainability. She currently serves on the Boards of Argenx SE, Getinge AB, and Zealand Pharma A/S, and has previously served on the Board of Danish Crown A/S and as vice-chair at World Diabetes Foundation.

"Eric's proven track record, combined with Diala's and Camilla's expertise, positions us well to execute our ambitious goals for Brenus. I also want to thank Jacques GARDETTE for his foundational vision and unwavering support of Brenus,” said Paul BRAVETTI, CEO of Brenus Pharma.

“I am honored to chair a Board with this caliber of experts. Diala and Camilla provide strategic guidance towards our goal to continue building a leading biotech company,” said Eric DESSERTENNE, Chairman of the Board & President of Brenus Pharma.

“What attracted me to Brenus is the elegance of the company’s science and the accumulating clinical evidence of its potential to transform the treatment of solid tumors," said Camilla SYLVEST. “I look forward to working with the team.”

About Brenus Pharma

Brenus Pharma, clinical stage company, develops an off-the-shelf platform advancing novel modalities in immuno-oncology. This cutting-edge precision technology mimics tumor protein expression and makes it visible to the immune system, enabling a multi-specific in vivo immune response adapting to tumor evolution in hard-to-treat solid tumors, where current therapies fall short.

www.brenus-pharma.com

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