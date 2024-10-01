Breakthrough Women in Science & Medicine series addresses breast cancer and dense breast tissue with Dr. Rachel Brem

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --The Breakthrough Women in Science & Medicine series is proud to announce that Dr. Rachel Brem will be featured for her groundbreaking work to promote early breast cancer screening through education, access, and advocacy. This episode will be available to public television stations nationwide beginning October 5th.

It is essential for individuals undergoing mammography and their referring physicians to be aware of breast density

Rachel Brem, MD, is board-certified in diagnostic radiology and is a Professor of Radiology, Vice Chair of Radiology, and Director of Breast Imaging & Intervention at the George Washington University School of Medicine & Health Sciences. She is also the Medical Director and co-founder of The Brem Foundation to Defeat Breast Cancer. Dr. Brem earned her medical degree from Columbia University and completed her internship in internal medicine at the Sinai Hospital of Baltimore and her residency in radiology at the Johns Hopkins Hospital. She pursued further training in magnetic resonance imaging and breast imaging as a fellow at the Johns Hopkins Hospital Department of Radiology and Radiological Science.

Dr. Brem’s passion for her life’s work became even more meaningful when at age 37 she was testing the image quality of a new breast ultrasound machine and the ultrasound detected cancer hidden in her dense breast tissue. During the filming Dr. Brem shared, “I am delighted to be partnering with Breakthrough Women in Science and Medicine on this critically important project. Knowledge is power and this project empowers people with the information they need to optimize their screening protocol, diagnosis and treatment of breast cancer. It uses relatable patient stories and the latest information to explain the unique decisions and complex issues of breast density and breast cancer.”

In this episode, leading breast cancer experts clarify the recent FDA breast density reporting guidelines and the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force’s recent breast cancer screening recommendations. “Screening mammography serves the crucial role of early cancer detection. It also provides insight into the presence or absence of dense breast tissue. Increased breast density is a risk factor for breast cancer and influences a mammogram’s effectiveness in identifying breast cancer at an early stage. It is essential for individuals undergoing mammography and their referring physicians to be aware of breast density to enhance the effectiveness of early detection strategies,” says Dr. Matt Covington Breast Radiologist & Investigator, Huntsman Cancer Institute in Salt Lake City, Utah.

It can be challenging for women with dense breasts to understand which secondary screening imaging is necessary based on their breast density score. It is important for women to understand the value of secondary screening.

“Secondary screening - screening in addition to mammography - is useful for patients with dense breast tissue. MRI, ultrasound, contrast-enhanced mammography, and molecular breast imaging are examples of technologies that supplement mammography to find cancers that are hidden by dense breast tissue,” said Dr. Laurie Margolies, Vice Chair for Breast Imaging at Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York City. “Which of those options is selected depends on many factors including what is available in one’s community and at what cost to the patient. It’s important for patients to understand their options and to know that supplemental screening can find small node-negative cancers that are hidden by dense breast tissue.”

AMWA would like to thank four organizations for their partnership in recognizing Dr. Rachel Brem’s work and making this episode possible:

BC Ruckus was founded to educate women about the failure of mammography to detect tumors in dense breast tissue and to advocate for equitable access to supplemental screening so breast cancer can be found early. Learn more at www.bcruckus.org .

was founded to educate women about the failure of mammography to detect tumors in dense breast tissue and to advocate for equitable access to supplemental screening so breast cancer can be found early. Learn more at . My Density Matters ’ mission to empower women to know their breast density and take control of their breast cancer screening. Learn more at www.mydensitymatters.org

’ mission to empower women to know their breast density and take control of their breast cancer screening. Learn more at Are You Dense is focused on educating the public about the risks and screening challenges of dense breast tissue and its impact on missed, delayed, and advanced stage breast cancer to reduce advanced disease and mortality. Learn more at www.AreYouDense.org

is focused on educating the public about the risks and screening challenges of dense breast tissue and its impact on missed, delayed, and advanced stage breast cancer to reduce advanced disease and mortality. Learn more at FUJIFILM Healthcare Americas Corporation is a leading innovator in diagnostic and enterprise imaging solutions designed to meet the evolving needs of healthcare across prevention, diagnosis, and treatment. Learn more at www.fujifilm.com

About Breakthrough Women in Science & Medicine

Breakthrough Women in Science & Medicine is a documentary-style series showcasing breakthrough women to spark interest, dialogue, and contribute to the advancement of females in STEAM (STEM + Arts). This series is distributed to public television stations nationwide through the National Educational Telecommunications Association (NETA) as well as distributed through academic publishers.

Educators, publishers, and broadcasters can access and download the promotional media assets here . Contact AMWA if you are interested in broadcasting or publishing this episode.

About American Medical Women’s Association (AMWA)

Since 1915, AMWA has been a multispecialty organization of women physicians committed to advancing women in medicine, advocating for equity, and ensuring excellence in health care. The Breakthrough Women in Science & Medicine series is an AMWA national non-profit educational initiative supporting AMWA’s mission to advance women in medicine and advocate for equity. Learn more at www.amwa-doc.org .

