Braveheart Bio to Host Webinar – HCM Spotlight: Advancing a Next-Generation Cardiac Myosin Inhibitor – with Key Opinion Leader Discussion on November 6, 2026

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Braveheart Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: BRVE), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation therapeutics for hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) and other serious cardiovascular diseases, today announced that it will host an investor and analyst webinar on Friday, November 6, 2026, from 4:35 p.m. to 6:05 p.m. ET. The event will feature remarks on Braveheart Bio's cardiac myosin inhibitor program and the global clinical development of BHB-1893 in patients with obstructive HCM and non-obstructive HCM from Management and the following speakers:

Anjali Owens, M.D., Associate Professor of Medicine and Medical Director, Penn Center for Inherited Cardiovascular Disease, Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania

Mariko Harper, M.D., Medical Director, Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Center of Excellence, Virginia Mason Franciscan Health





A live question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentations.

Interested parties should register for the event at the following link: HCM Spotlight: Advancing a Next-Generation Cardiac Myosin Inhibitor. A live webcast of the event will be accessible by visiting the Investor Relations section of the Braveheart Bio website at https://ir.braveheart.bio/. A link to the webcast replay will be available in a temporary archive following the event.

About Braveheart Bio

Braveheart Bio is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing therapies for patients with hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) and other serious cardiovascular diseases. Braveheart Bio's lead product candidate, BHB-1893, is a next-generation oral small-molecule cardiac myosin inhibitor (CMI) being developed for the treatment of obstructive HCM (oHCM) and non-obstructive HCM (nHCM). Braveheart Bio is aiming to address the limitations of currently available CMIs by designing BHB-1893 for rapid onset, consistent depth of response, preservation of systolic function, prompt reversibility, and a straightforward approach to titration and monitoring. For more information, please visit www.braveheart.bio.

Investor Relations Contact

Alexander Sharif

New Street Investor Relations

Alexander@NewStreetIR.com

Media Contact

FGS Global

Braveheart-bio@fgsglobal.com