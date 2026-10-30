Braveheart Bio to Host Webinar – HCM Spotlight: Advancing a Next-Generation Cardiac Myosin Inhibitor – with Key Opinion Leader Discussion on November 6, 2026

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Braveheart Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: BRVE), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation therapeutics for hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) and other serious cardiovascular diseases, today announced that it will host an investor and analyst webinar on Friday, November 6, 2026, from 4:35 p.m. to 6:05 p.m. ET. The event will feature remarks on Braveheart Bio's cardiac myosin inhibitor program and the global clinical development of BHB-1893 in patients with obstructive HCM and non-obstructive HCM from Management and the following speakers:
- Anjali Owens, M.D., Associate Professor of Medicine and Medical Director, Penn Center for Inherited Cardiovascular Disease, Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania
- Mariko Harper, M.D., Medical Director, Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Center of Excellence, Virginia Mason Franciscan Health
A live question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentations.
Interested parties should register for the event at the following link: HCM Spotlight: Advancing a Next-Generation Cardiac Myosin Inhibitor. A live webcast of the event will be accessible by visiting the Investor Relations section of the Braveheart Bio website at https://ir.braveheart.bio/. A link to the webcast replay will be available in a temporary archive following the event.
About Braveheart Bio
Braveheart Bio is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing therapies for patients with hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) and other serious cardiovascular diseases. Braveheart Bio's lead product candidate, BHB-1893, is a next-generation oral small-molecule cardiac myosin inhibitor (CMI) being developed for the treatment of obstructive HCM (oHCM) and non-obstructive HCM (nHCM). Braveheart Bio is aiming to address the limitations of currently available CMIs by designing BHB-1893 for rapid onset, consistent depth of response, preservation of systolic function, prompt reversibility, and a straightforward approach to titration and monitoring. For more information, please visit www.braveheart.bio.
Investor Relations Contact
Alexander Sharif
New Street Investor Relations
Alexander@NewStreetIR.com
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FGS Global
Braveheart-bio@fgsglobal.com