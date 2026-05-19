Brain Cancer Canada Invests $75,000 in Groundbreaking Glioblastoma Research at University of Alberta, Targeting How Tumours “Communicate”

TORONTO, May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brain Cancer Canada (BCC), Canada’s only 100% volunteer-driven charity dedicated exclusively to funding brain cancer research nationwide, is proud to award $75,000 to a progressive research project led by Dr. Thomas Hillen and his team at the University of Alberta. The project titled “The role of tumour microtubes for the growth, invasion, and treatment of glioblastoma: a mathematical modelling study” aims to grow our understanding of how glioblastoma cells communicate using tumour microtubes then to explore treatments that can take advantage of this new knowledge.

Glioblastoma currently has an extremely poor prognosis contributed to by the speed with which the cancer cells grow and spread through the brain and by the limited effectiveness of today’s treatment options. Research has already shown that tumour growth is guided in part by tumour microtubes which are long and thin microscopic extensions of the cancer cells, which eventually form a connected network of cells.

Dr. Hillen reflects on the funded program, “Grade IV glioblastoma are the most severe brain cancers. Recent research has identified the basic mechanism of glioblastoma invasion via long and thin cell extensions, which are called tumour microtubes. In our research we use mathematical tools to better understand the microtube driven invasion of glioblastoma and optimize treatment combinations, based on the microtube dynamics.”

Dr. Hillen’s project will use established techniques to develop mathematical models to describe role of the tumour microtubes in glioblastoma’s rapid growth and progression and in cell-to-cell communication across the tumours, then will use the model to investigate various treatment methods and optimize for treatments offering the highest benefits while minimizing toxic side effects. This work offers hope in finding possible new ways to treat this highly aggressive cancer.

Anita Angelini, Vice-Chair at Brain Cancer Canada notes the ambitious work of Dr. Hillen and team: “Brain cancers are highly complex. This means, in part, some of the answers to better outcomes for patients requires new forms of investigation, not yet tried. Each time we do this, we learn more, new avenues for care, research, and treatment advancement open up. The goal is to land on effective treatments, treatment combinations, and lower toxicities for brain cancer patients. We wish the team the best as they pursue these goals.”

This announcement represents one of six grants awarded during Brain Cancer Awareness Month (May), combined to invest $425,000 in promising Canadian Brain Cancer research.

“The generous funding of BCC and its many sponsors enables brain cancer research that is based on groundbreaking new biological insight, such as tumour microtubes. It allows researchers to take risks and explore new innovative treatments for glioblastoma,” says Dr. Hillen.

This research grant was made possible through the generosity of our corporate donors, including Hudson Insurance and major contributors from the Golf For Brain Cancer Research Tournament: CIBC Wood Gundy, OFA & CFAO, Saporito Foods, Segal GCSE LLP, and TI Group.

Brain Cancer Canada is a national charity dedicated to improving the lives of those affected by primary malignant brain tumours by funding research, advocating for effective treatment options, and investing in neurosurgical technologies. Recognized by the country’s leading neurospecialists as Canada’s foremost mechanism for brain cancer research funding, the organization raises funds through community-driven initiatives, generous year-round donations, its annual Gala for Brain Cancer Research, and Golf For Brain Cancer Research, and the support of corporate donors aligned with its mission.

About Brain Cancer Canada

As a fully volunteer-based organization, Brain Cancer Canada ensures that every dollar raised is maximized toward critical research investments. Since 2015, it has directed nearly $3 million to brain cancer research, supporting 31 projects across more than a dozen institutions, research centres, and hospitals nationwide.

More Information

For more details about this and other research initiatives supported by Brain Cancer Canada, please visit www.braincancercanada.ca or contact Scientific Advisory Chair and Board Director, Elvin de Araujo, PhD, at elvin@braincancercanada.ca

Media Contact: angela@braincancercanada.ca | 1-855-375-1381