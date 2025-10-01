Brain Canada invests in the next generation of brain researchers with new Future Leaders grants

MONTRÉAL, Sept. 30, 2025 /CNW/ - Brain Canada is pleased to announce the latest cohort of Future Leaders in Canadian Brain Research (Future Leaders). This flagship program provides vital funding to early-career scientists whose bold ideas are advancing brain health.

This year, 22 researchers from across Canada will each be awarded $100,000, for a total investment of $2.2M in brain research. The Future Leaders program is made possible thanks to an anchor gift from the Azrieli Foundation, which is matched by Brain Canada through the Canada Brain Research Fund (CBRF), a unique arrangement between the Government of Canada (Health Canada) and Brain Canada, with the support of additional generous donors, and partners.

"These outstanding early-career researchers are tackling some of the most pressing challenges in brain health," said Dr. Viviane Poupon, President and CEO of Brain Canada. "By investing in their creativity and talent, we are building the foundation for breakthroughs that will transform lives."

A platform for partnership

"The Azrieli Foundation is proud to stand with Brain Canada in supporting the next generation of scientific leaders," said Naomi Azrieli, O.C., DPhil, Chair and CEO of the Azrieli Foundation. "By empowering early-career researchers to pursue bold and transformative ideas, we are helping to unlock discoveries that will change lives and improve brain health for all Canadians."

Since 2019, the Future Leaders program has supported 131 emerging scientists, strengthening Canada's research ecosystem and ensuring the next generation of leaders has the resources to pursue high-risk, high-reward discoveries.

"Brain research is an investment in the future of health care in Canada," said the Honourable Marjorie Michel, Minister of Health. "We are pleased to support the next generation of scientists whose work will foster new and innovative discoveries for treatments on important areas of health, such as youth mental health, brain function, and neurodevelopmental disorders."

Driving innovation nationwide

These Future Leaders will explore urgent questions in:

Neurodevelopment

Neurodegeneration

Epilepsy

Mental health

Fundamental brain function

Projects range from developing new treatments for epilepsy, to identifying early interventions for youth suicide, to investigating rare neurodevelopmental disorders.

About the Recipients

Dr. Alexandre Caron – Institut Universitaire de Cardiologie et de Pneumologie de Québec (IUCPQ), Université Laval Dr. Ana Suller Marti – London Health Sciences Centre Research Institute / Western University Dr. Anastassia Voronova – University of Alberta Dr. Anthony Flamier – Centre de recherche Azrieli du CHU Sainte-Justine / Université de Montréal Dr. Anthony Gifuni – Douglas Mental Health University Institute / McGill University Dr. Argel Aguilar-Valles – Carleton University Dr. Benjamin De Leener – Polytechnique Montréal / Centre de recherche Azrieli du CHU Sainte-Justine Dr. Ciaran Murphy-Royal – CRCHUM (Université de Montréal's affiliated Hospital Research Centre) Dr. Éric Samarut – CRCHUM (Université de Montréal's affiliated Hospital Research Centre) Dr. Gayatri Saraf – The Ottawa Hospital / University of Ottawa Dr. Hong Han – McMaster University Dr. Ina Anreiter – University of Toronto Dr. Jerome Fortin – The Neuro (Montreal Neurological Institute-Hospital), McGill University Dr. Julie Ottoy – Sunnybrook Research Institute / University of Toronto Dr. Louis Gagnon – CERVO Brain Research Centre / Université Laval Dr. Michael Tymko – University of Guelph Dr. Paul Masset – McGill University Dr. Paul Sabatini – RI-MUHC (Research Institute of the McGill University Health Centre) Dr. Peter Zhukovsky – CAMH (Centre for Addiction and Mental Health) / University of Toronto Dr. Shreejoy Tripathy – CAMH (Centre for Addiction and Mental Health) / University of Toronto Dr. Simon Thebault – The Neuro (Montreal Neurological Institute-Hospital), McGill University Dr. Xian Wang – Queen's University

About our Donors and Partners

In addition to the anchor gift from the Azrieli Foundation, the Future Leaders in Canadian Brain Research program is supported by numerous generous donors including the Alvin Segal Family Foundation, The Arrell Family Foundation, the Hewitt Foundation, The Erika Legacy Foundation, the Lotte & John Hecht Memorial Foundation, the Barry and Laurie Green Family Charitable Trust, the Crabtree Foundation, the Tavares Family Foundation, The GJ Garden of Life Foundation, and The Catherine and Maxwell Meighen Family Foundation, as well as partners CIHR Institute of Aging, ALS Society of Canada, Women's Brain Health Initiative and the Heart and Stroke Foundation of Canada.

About Brain Canada

Brain Canada Foundation is a national registered charity that enables and supports excellent, innovative, and paradigm-shifting brain research in Canada. We increase the scale and scope of funding to accelerate the pace of discovery and maximize impact.

About the Azrieli Foundation

The Azrieli Foundation supports initiatives in education, science & healthcare, research, and the arts, across communities in Canada and Israel. Through innovative and strategic philanthropy, the Foundation strives to empower people of all faiths, ages, and backgrounds to reach their full potential and drive positive change in their communities. Learn more: https://azrielifoundation.org/

SOURCE Brain Canada