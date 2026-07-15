BPGbio Reports Encouraging Preliminary Data from Ongoing Phase 2 Study of BPM31510 in Newly Diagnosed Glioblastoma

BPGBIO HIGHLIGHTS PRELIMINARY CLINICAL FINDINGS FROM ONGOING PHASE 2 GBM STUDY Phase 2 findings presented at ASCO 2026 showed strong median overall survival of 19.3 months in evaluable patients, led by 29.3 months in MGMT unmethylated GBM patients

Phase 2 findings presented at ASCO 2026 showed strong median overall survival of 19.3 months in evaluable patients, led by 29.3 months in MGMT unmethylated GBM patients

BPM31510 generally well tolerated alongside standard chemoradiation; fully audited Phase 2 readout anticipated in Fall 2026

BOSTON, July 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BPGbio, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing mitochondrial-targeted therapeutics for patients, today highlighted encouraging preliminary clinical findings from its ongoing Phase 2 study evaluating BPM31510, an investigational mitochondrial therapy, in combination with standard-of-care radiation therapy (RT) and temozolomide (TMZ) in newly diagnosed glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) patients. The data were presented at the 2026 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting.

The multi-center Phase 2 study (NCT04752813) is evaluating BPM31510, a lipid nano dispersion of oxidized CoQ10 administered with vitamin K1, as a neo-adjuvant and concurrent therapy alongside RT and TMZ in newly diagnosed GBM patients who have not received prior treatment.

Among patients evaluable per protocol (N=39), preliminary findings demonstrated a strong median overall survival (OS) of 19.3 months led by nearly 2X median OS compared to historical controls for the hardest-to-treat subgroup. Specifically:

Unmethylated subgroup: In 24 patients with MGMT unmethylated tumors, a group associated with poor prognosis and efficacy to standard of care—BPGbio observed a preliminary median OS of 29.3 months, nearly doubling the historical control baseline of 12.7-15.5 months.

In 24 patients with MGMT unmethylated tumors, a group associated with poor prognosis and efficacy to standard of care—BPGbio observed a preliminary median OS of 29.3 months, nearly doubling the historical control baseline of 12.7-15.5 months. Methylated subgroup: The median OS for the MGMT methylated patient cohort has not yet been reached due to high ongoing survival rates.

The median OS for the MGMT methylated patient cohort has not yet been reached due to high ongoing survival rates. Findings remain preliminary, subject to final readout audit and are still being collected and analyzed.



The study also demonstrated that BPM31510 was generally well tolerated in combination with standard chemoradiation, with no new drug-related serious adverse events (SAEs) observed in treatment-naïve patients in the frontline setting.

“As the data continue to mature, we are increasingly encouraged by the preliminary findings emerging from both cohorts, particularly the overall survival trends observed in the cohort with MGMT unmethylated glioblastoma,” said Niven R. Narain, Ph.D., President and CEO of BPGbio. “These findings further reinforce our belief that targeting mitochondrial dysfunction and altered tumor metabolism may represent an important new therapeutic approach for aggressive solid tumors such as GBM. We look forward to advancing the program toward topline and final data readout.”

BPM31510 is designed to target the tumor microenvironment and alter the mitochondrial metabolic machinery to modulate oxidative phosphorylation reactivation and ROS production, thereby restoring the apoptotic function in tumors. In cancer, altered mitochondrial metabolism supports tumor growth, therapeutic resistance and adaptation to oxidative stress. BPM31510 was designed to address these metabolic vulnerabilities while supporting efficient metabolism in non-tumorigenic tissues.

The Phase 2 study has completed enrollment, with 51 patients enrolled across leading U.S. cancer centers. BPGbio anticipates topline data from the study in late fall 2026.

The ASCO presentation, titled “Trial in Progress: Update on a Phase 2 Study of BPM31510 (a lipid nanodispersion of oxidized CoQ10) with Vitamin K in Combination with Standard of Care RT and TMZ in Glioblastoma (GBM) Patients Without Prior Therapy” (Abstract TPS2101), was presented by study principal investigator Seema Nagpal, M.D., Professor of Neurology and Neurological Sciences at Stanford University School of Medicine. The poster can be found here.

BPGbio anticipates presenting more advanced data from the Phase 2 trial at the European Society of Medical Oncology (ESMO) Meeting in Madrid, Spain this Fall.

About BPGbio

BPGbio is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing mitochondrial-targeted therapeutics for patients. The company’s lead investigational therapeutic, BPM31510, is designed to modulate mitochondrial function and address diseases associated with mitochondrial dysfunction and altered cellular metabolism. BPGbio is advancing a pipeline of mitochondrial therapies aimed at improving outcomes for patients with significant unmet medical needs. Learn more www.bpgbio.com

Media contact: media@bpgbio.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/61fb85a2-fa9d-46f6-a91b-4f16816d8060