BPGbio Presents Advances in Spatial Omics Technology and Targeted Protein Degradation Insights at ASMS 2025

BOSTON, May 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BPGbio, Inc., a biology-first, AI-powered clinical-stage biopharma company, today announced that the company will present groundbreaking research across five sessions at the 72nd American Society for Mass Spectrometry (ASMS) Annual Meeting, taking place June 1–5, 2025, in Baltimore, Maryland.

BPGbio will deliver two oral presentations and three posters, spotlighting major advances in its therapeutic programs for primary CoQ10 deficiency, immuno-oncology, and E2-targeted protein degradation. These studies demonstrate the company’s ability to generate high-resolution, biologically meaningful data through advanced spatial omics and mass spectrometry-enabled proteomics, accelerating therapeutic discovery and development.

“As a biology-first AI driven drug discovery company, we believe the utility of AI is only as good as the quality of biological data that is put into it,” said Michael Kiebish, Ph.D., VP of Platform and Translational Science at BPGbio. “Our team is leveraging cutting-edge mass spectrometry technologies to generate the high-confidence data necessary to drive discovery forward through utilization of BPGbio’s NAi platform.”

Spatial omics technology is transforming drug discovery by enabling researchers to visualize not only the location and concentration of drugs within tissues, but also their biological impact at the molecular level. This approach offers unprecedented insight into mechanism of action (MOA), tissue-specific effects, and biomarker dynamics. Particularly in complex neurologic diseases such as Glioblastoma and Parkinson’s Disease, the ability to image and quantify drug distribution and response helps accelerate go/no-go decisions and guides lead optimization—ensuring the most promising candidates advance into first-in-human (FIH) trials.

BPGbio is at the forefront of this transformation, working in close collaboration with Bruker to implement next-generation spatial omics workflows. By refining augmented protocols and leveraging advanced instrumentation, BPGbio is delivering richer, more actionable datasets with greater speed and precision. These capabilities—combined with the company’s proprietary biobank, causal AI platform (NAi), and systems biology expertise—are fueling the rapid advancement of its therapeutic pipeline.

“At BPGbio, we lead with biology—integrating the complexity of human systems with state-of-the-art technologies to better understand disease and accelerate the development of transformative therapies,” said Niven R. Narain, Ph.D., President and CEO of BPGbio. “From redefining cancer through immune and metabolic engagement with BRG399, to enhancing mitochondrial function with BPM31510 in primary CoQ10 deficiency, and expanding the druggable universe through E2 ligase biology, our presentations at ASMS 2025 highlights the power of a biology-first approach to unlock new frontiers in medicine.”

BPGbio Presentations at ASMS 2025

Oral Presentation

Presenter: Sylwia Stopka, Ph.D.

Title: Mass Spectrometry Imaging of BRG399: Spatial Drug Distribution and Metabolite Profiling in Immunogenic Cell Death for Cancer Therapy

Session: Imaging: Pharmaceuticals, Metabolites, Lipids, and Glycans

Date & Time: Tuesday, June 3 | 8:30 – 10:30 a.m. | Ballroom I

Poster Presentation

Presenter: Juan J. Aristizabal-Henao, Ph.D.

Title: LCMS-MS/MS and Spatial OMIC MALDI-MSI-Based Quinomics Reveals Novel CoQ10 Metabolism in COQ4-Deficient Mice Following Treatment with BPM31510

Topic Area: Metabolomics: General

Date & Time: Tuesday, June 3 | 10:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

Poster Presentation

Presenter: Clifford G. Phaneuf

Title: Probing UBE2 Family Engagement and Kinome Target Space of a Novel Bifunctional Targeted Protein Degradation Modality

Topic Area: Proteomics: Chemoproteomics

Date & Time: Wednesday, June 4 | 10:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

Poster Presentation in collaboration with Ziying Xu and Xialin Han

Poster Presentation

Presenter: Ziying Xu

Title: AD-associated Myelin Lipid Sulfatide Deficiency Leads to Spatial Lipidome and Metabolome Reorganization Revealed by MALDI/-ESI Imaging

Topic Area: MALDI Applications

Date & Time: Monday, June 2 | 10:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

Oral Symposium Presentation (Bruker at ASMS)

Presenter: Sylwia Stopka, Ph.D.

Title: Deploying Spatial Omics to Crack the Mitochondrial Code in Drug Development

Date & Time: Sunday, June 1 | 12pm | Bruker eXceed Symposium

About BPGbio

BPGbio is a leading biology-first AI-powered clinical stage biopharma focused on mitochondrial biology and protein homeostasis. The company has a deep pipeline of AI-developed therapeutics spanning oncology, rare disease and neurology, including several in late-stage clinical trials. BPGbio’s novel approach is underpinned by NAi, its proprietary Interrogative Biology Platform, protected by over 500 US and international patents; one of the world’s largest clinically annotated non-governmental biobanks with longitudinal samples; and exclusive access to the most powerful supercomputer in the world. With these tools, BPGbio is redefining how patient biology can be modeled using bespoke Bayesian AI specifically designed for solving large-scale biology challenges. Headquartered in greater Boston, the company is at the forefront of a new era in medicine, combining biology, multi-modal data, and AI to transform the way we understand, diagnose, and treat disease. For more information, visit www.bpgbio.com.

