BPGbio Appoints Renowned Neuroscientist Eric J. Nestler, M.D., Ph.D., as Chair of Scientific Advisory Board Dr. Nestler, world-renowned neuroscientist, Dean of the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, and longtime BPGbio’s SAB member, appointed Chair of the SAB of BPGbio.

World-renowned neuroscientist, Dean of the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, and longtime BPGbio’s SAB member, appointed Chair of the SAB, succeeding Chas Bountra, Ph.D., who recently transitioned to Chief Science Officer of BPGbio





BOSTON, June 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BPGbio, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing mitochondrial-targeted therapeutics for high-burden diseases, today announced the appointment of Eric J. Nestler, M.D., Ph.D., as Chair of its Scientific Advisory Board (SAB). Dr. Nestler, who has served as a member of BPGbio’s Scientific Advisory Board for 3 years, succeeds Chas Bountra, Ph.D., who recently transitioned from SAB Chair to serve as Executive Vice President and Chief Scientific Officer of BPGbio.

One of the world’s top neuroscientists, a globally recognized leader in molecular psychiatry, and translational medicine, Dr. Nestler brings decades of scientific leadership and experience bridging foundational biology and therapeutic innovation. He currently serves as the Anne and Joel Ehrenkranz Dean and Professor in the Departments of Neuroscience and Psychiatry at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai and is internationally recognized for pioneering research into the molecular mechanisms underlying brain disorders.

“We are honored to welcome Eric as Chair of our Scientific Advisory Board,” said Niven R. Narain, Ph.D., President and CEO of BPGbio. “Eric has been a committed and discerning advisor to BPGbio, contributing valuable insight as we advanced our understanding of mitochondrial dysfunction across complex diseases. His exceptional leadership in translational biology and deep scientific rigor will be instrumental as we continue advancing our mitochondrial therapeutic pipeline, including BPM31510, across oncology, rare diseases, and other conditions linked to mitochondrial dysfunction.”

“We are also deeply grateful to Chas for his years of outstanding leadership as Chair of our Scientific Advisory Board,” Narain added. “We are eager and delighted to have Chas shepherd the next chapter of research and development strategy in his role as CSO.”

Dr. Nestler said, “I am honored to take on the role of Chair of BPGbio’s Scientific Advisory Board at an important moment in the company’s evolution. BPGbio’s work exploring mitochondrial biology as a therapeutic avenue across multiple diseases represents an exciting scientific opportunity. I look forward to continuing working closely with the company’s leadership team and Scientific Advisory Board to help advance innovative therapies with the potential to make a meaningful difference for patients.”

Dr. Nestler has authored more than 750 scientific publications and is one of the world’s most highly cited neuroscientists. His research has fundamentally advanced understanding of the molecular and epigenetic basis of psychiatric and neurodegenerative disorders. He is an elected member of the National Academy of Sciences and National Academy of Medicine and recipient of numerous prestigious honors recognizing his contributions to biomedical science.

As Chair of the Scientific Advisory Board, Dr. Nestler will work closely with BPGbio’s executive leadership and scientific teams to help guide the company’s scientific strategy and support the advancement of its mitochondrial-targeted therapeutic programs.

About Eric J. Nestler, M.D., Ph.D.

Dr. Nestler serves as the Anne and Joel Ehrenkranz Dean of the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai where he is Professor of Neuroscience and Psychiatry. An internationally recognized neuroscientist and physician-scientist, Dr. Nestler is known for his pioneering work on the molecular mechanisms of addiction, depression, and other neuropsychiatric disorders. He has authored hundreds of peer-reviewed publications and has received numerous honors for his contributions to neuroscience and translational medicine. Dr. Nestler is compensated by BPGbio for his participation in the SAB.

About BPGbio

BPGbio is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing mitochondrial-targeted therapeutics for patients. The company’s lead investigational therapeutic, BPM31510, is designed to modulate mitochondrial function and address diseases associated with mitochondrial dysfunction and altered cellular metabolism. BPGbio is advancing a pipeline of mitochondrial therapies aimed at improving outcomes for patients with significant unmet medical needs. Learn more www.bpgbio.com

Media contact: media@bpgbio.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ec1c1125-cea5-494d-a81f-bce679661cc4