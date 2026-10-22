BPGbio Appoints Jason Krause as SVP and General Counsel BPGbio Appoints Jason Krause as Senior Vice President and General Counsel

Seasoned legal executive brings more than 20 years of experience in strategic transactions, corporate governance, finance and corporate legal operations

Appointment strengthens BPGbio’s leadership team as the company advances its late-stage clinical mitochondrial therapeutic pipeline across oncology, rare diseases

BOSTON, Oct. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BPGbio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing mitochondrial-targeted therapeutics for patients, today announced the appointment of Jason Krause as Senior Vice President and General Counsel. In this role, Mr. Krause will lead the company's legal and compliance, and IP operations, providing strategic counsel as BPGbio advances its clinical development programs, including BPM31510, across oncology and rare diseases.

Mr. Krause brings more than 20 years of legal experience advising companies on complex strategic transactions, corporate governance, financing and litigation matters. He has previously served as outside counsel to BPGbio and its largest shareholder for the past four years, developing an in-depth understanding of the company's business, technology platforms and long-term strategic priorities.

Most recently, Mr. Krause served as M&A Counsel at Foundation Building Materials, LLC, where he helped guide the company through its $8.8 billion acquisition by Lowe’s Companies, Inc. Previously, he was a corporate partner at Kirkland & Ellis LLP, where he advised clients on a broad range of complex corporate and transactional matters.

"Having advised BPGbio on a variety of matters over the past several years, I've had the opportunity to gain a deep appreciation for the company's innovative platforms, scientific capabilities and exceptional leadership team," said Mr. Krause. "I am thrilled to join BPGbio at such an exciting time as the company advances two distinctive late-stage BPM31510 clinical programs to the next phase. I believe BPGbio's therapeutic pipeline represents some of the most promising opportunities to meaningfully improve patient outcomes in decades. I look forward to working alongside the team to help translate its scientific innovation into therapies that can make a lasting difference for patients."

"Jason brings an exceptional combination of legal expertise, strategic insight and deep institutional knowledge of BPGbio," said Niven R. Narain, Ph.D., President and CEO of BPGbio. "Having worked closely with Jason over the past four years, we have seen firsthand his ability to navigate complex legal and business matters while maintaining a clear focus on long-term value creation. As we seek to advance BPM31510 on an NDA pathway in glioblastoma (GBM) and primary CoQ10 deficiency (PCQD), and expanded mitochondrial indications, Jason's leadership will be pivotal to our commercial partnerships and positioning BPGbio for its next phase of growth. We are delighted to welcome him to our executive leadership team."

Mr. Krause's appointment comes as BPGbio advances its investigational therapeutic BPM31510, a first-in-class mitochondrial modulator in late-stage development as per mentioned above in addition to a robust early-stage pipeline of assets.

About BPGbio, Inc.

BPGbio is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing mitochondrial-targeted therapeutics for patients. The company’s lead investigational therapeutic, BPM31510, is designed to modulate mitochondrial function and address diseases associated with mitochondrial dysfunction and altered cellular metabolism. BPGbio is advancing a pipeline of mitochondrial therapies aimed at improving outcomes for patients with significant unmet medical needs. For more information, visit www.bpgbio.com .

Media Contact

Media@bpgbio.com

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