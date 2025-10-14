SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Boundless Bio Announces Upcoming Presentation at the 2025 AACR-NCI-EORTC International Conference on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics

October 14, 2025 | 
min read

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Boundless Bio, (Nasdaq: BOLD) a clinical-stage oncology company interrogating extrachromosomal DNA (ecDNA) biology to deliver transformative therapies to patients with previously intractable oncogene amplified cancers, today announced an upcoming poster presentation at the AACR-NCI-EORTC International Conference on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics taking place October 22-26, 2025 in Boston, MA.

Details of the presentations are as follows:

Title: Synergistic oral combination of selective RNR inhibitor BBI-825 with selective CHK1 inhibitor BBI-355 targets unique dependencies of oncogene amplified cancers
Abstract Number: LB-A022
Session: Poster Session A
Session Date and Time: Thursday October 23, 2025, 12:30-4:00 PM ET
Location: Level 2, Exhibit Hall D

About Boundless Bio

Boundless Bio is a clinical-stage oncology company dedicated to unlocking a new paradigm in cancer therapeutics that addresses the significant unmet need in patients with oncogene amplified tumors. Boundless Bio’s research focuses on extrachromosomal DNA (ecDNA), a root cause of oncogene amplification observed in 14% to 17% of cancer patients. Boundless Bio is developing the first ecDNA-directed therapeutic candidates (ecDTx), BBI-355, an oral, selective inhibitor of checkpoint kinase 1 (CHK1), and BBI-825, an oral, selective inhibitor of ribonucleotide reductase (RNR). These compounds are being evaluated in combination in patients with oncogene amplified cancers in the Company’s phase 1/2 POTENTIATE clinical trial. Boundless Bio is conducting IND-enabling studies of another ecDTx, BBI-940, a potentially first-in-class orally bioavailable, selective Kinesin degrader. Boundless Bio is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

For more information, visit www.boundlessbio.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X.

Investor Contacts:
James Lee, Boundless Bio, Inc.
jlee@boundlessbio.com

Renee Leck, THRUST Strategic Communications
renee@thrustsc.com

Media Contact:
Carly Scaduto
carly@thrustsc.com


Southern California Events Cancer
